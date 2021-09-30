Our 15 Best Dumpling Recipes of All Time Are Little Bundles of Joy
There's no doubt about it, dumplings belong in the comfort food Hall of Fame. And with so many different varieties of doughy goodness, they're a food you'll never tire of. From biscuit dumplings and potato gnocchi to stuffed pierogis and Asian potstickers, these dumpling recipes demonstrate the global appeal of these small but mighty morsels. Scroll through to find your new favorite dumpling recipes.
Dumplings
These six-ingredient dumplings are the perfect base for chicken and dumplings or chicken soup. "Absolutely outstanding! With the weather turning a bit cooler, I decided to give this recipe a try. I was not disappointed. These are absolutely delicious. I used butter rather than margarine and I used two tablespoons rather than one," says reviewer JulesDiner.
German Spaetzle Dumplings
Traditional German dumplings make a great side dish for almost any meal — reviewers have served it with pot roast, beef stroganoff, and jagerschnitzel. Reviewers say the nutmeg is what takes this spaetzle to the next level, so don't skip it! And if you don't have a spaetzle maker no worries, you can make these dumplings using a flat cheese grater.
Grandma's Polish Perogies
These traditional Polish pierogis are filled with a mashed potato, shredded cheese, and cheese sauce mixture to create the ultimate comfort food. Serve the pierogis plain or smothered with butter, sour cream, bacon, or onions. Recipe creator STEPH577 recommends using Russet potatoes to make the filling.
Wonton Soup
A simple soup made with chicken broth and pork and shrimp-stuffed wonton dumplings. The wontons are made with store-bought wonton wrappers and filled with pork, shrimp, sugar, Chinese rice wine, soy sauce, green onion, and ginger. You can also use this recipe to make simple fried wontons that can be served alone.
Chicken and Dumplings III
This four-ingredient recipe is made super quick and easy by using a package of refrigerated biscuit dough to make the dumplings. Some reviewers like to cook everything in chicken broth instead of water to add extra flavor.
Cabbage and Dumplings
This five-ingredient dinner is so easy to make and is ready in just 30 minutes. "I tell ya, my kids can be hard to please. Each has their own taste, but this was an absolute hit. I have a family of 5 and it was all gone, but 1 tiny bowl. Simple, easy, low cost, and the family loved it," says reviewer Paul's Kitchen.
Rolled Dumplings
Add these dumplings to any vegetable soup, noodle soup, or broth for a comforting meal. Some reviewers like to use butter and shortening or butter-flavored shortening to make these dumplings more flavorful.
Pork Dumplings
These pork dumplings are the perfect appetizer served with hoisin sauce or hot Chinese-style mustard for dipping. The dumplings can be made ahead of time and frozen for easy reheating. While this recipe is for steamed dumplings, some reviewers like to pan fry them for a crispy outside.
Best Pennsylvania Dutch Chicken Corn Soup
This classic soup is packed with chicken, celery, corn, and little dumplings — also known as rivels. Reviewers say the rivels should be no bigger than pea-sized to make this the perfect soup. "This recipe was so easy to follow and the results were delicious. I made it for a neighborhood gathering on Halloween night and it was a hit! It was almost like being back in Lancaster County," says reviewer GLYNISER.
Homemade Manti (Traditional Turkish Dumplings)
Dumplings — also known as manti — are filled with beef, onion, salt, and pepper and boiled until fully cooked. The manti are then plated and smothered with a yogurt sauce and a hot pepper oil to create a traditional Turkish dumpling dish. This recipe uses ground beef, but you can use your favorite ground meat for the filling instead.
Chef John's Chicken and Biscuits
Chef John's chicken and biscuits are three comfort foods rolled into one — chicken and biscuits, chicken pot pie, and chicken and dumplings. "I am just so happy I found and tried this recipe. It is flavourful and delicious. A warning to those about to make it is a tad bit spicy. I am not one for spicy foods but I still loved this," says home cook ironwolf.
Chicken and Gnocchi Soup
"This soup is simply excellent...in every way. It's easy to prepare (I bought a rotisserie chicken and made a stock of the carcass), uses just a few, simple, fresh, and healthy ingredients, smells awesome while cooking, pretty to look at, and goes down reaaaaaaal easy. Delicious, simple comfort food," says home cook naples34102.
Potstickers (Chinese Dumplings)
These potstickers are made with store-bought potsticker or gyoza wrappers, filled with a ground beef and shrimp mixture, and fried in oil for the perfect appetizer or main dish. You can easily freeze the uncooked potstickers to reheat later. And, if you don't want to fry them, you can bake the potsickers in the oven.
Pioneer Cut Dumplings from the 1800's
"These were the BEST dumplings I've ever made. The only thing I did different was to cut the recipe in half and add a pinch of black pepper to the dough. They were just like grandma's!! Nice and thin and tender. Not gummy or doughy at all. What a wonderful dinner on a cold night," says reviewer Cindy McCracken Allen.
Potato, Ham, Broccoli and Cheese Soup with Baby Dumplings
This soup is comfort in a bowl. It's packed with hearty ingredients — including carrots, celery, potatoes, dumplings, ham, broccoli, and cheese — that make it the perfect soup on a cold night. If you don't like your soup really thick, some reviewers recommend puréeing it before you add the dumplings or adding extra milk to thin it out.