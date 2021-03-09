Make Your Weeknight a Little Sweeter With Our 13 Best Dump Cake Recipes
Dump cakes are one of the baking world's greatest innovations — pure home-baked comfort without the effort. Who wouldn't love a homemade cake where you dump all of the ingredients into a pan, transfer them to the oven, and enjoy? While dump cakes typically call for a box of cake mix for extra effortlessness, we also have some from-scratch dump cake recipes to share. So, preheat the oven, grab your Pyrex, and let's make a dump cake!
Cherry Cream Cheese Dump Cake
This recipe takes the basic dump cake to new heights. A layer of crescent roll dough forms a flaky base for this delicious cherry cake that hints at a cheesecake thanks to the addition of cream cheese. With so many rave reviews, you can't go wrong.
Peach Dump Cake
Canned peaches mean you don't have to wait for stone fruit season to enjoy this delicious dump cake. Our community of home cooks come back to this recipe again and again. "I have made this recipe for many years and my family loves it," says Allrecipes community member DTNYC.
Cranberry Apple Dump Cake
This tantalizing cake is tart, sweet, and totally fuss-free. Cake mix, apple fie filling, and cranberry sauce combine to create flaky, fruit-studded goodness that bakes to golden-brown perfection in your 9x13 dish.
Pumpkin Dump Cake
Enjoy every forkful of this decadent pumpkin cake and experience the flavors of fall any time the fancy strikes. Ground ginger, cloves, and chopped pecans are swirled into a buttery cake mix blend for a perfectly moist result.
Black Forest Brownie Dump Cake
"This simple dump cake is super sweet and indulgent with a classic pairing of cherries and chocolate," says NicoleMcmom. "Salted butter balances out the sweetness and adds rich flavor to the gooey chocolate brownie topping. Serve this warm dessert with cold vanilla ice cream for the perfect bite!"
Slow Cooker Apple Dump Cake
Cake in the slow cooker? This lusciously spiced dump cake will make you a believer. Just four ingredients come together to create a tender, fruit-filled dessert that will wow any crowd.
Dump Cake
Crushed pineapple and chopped nuts take center stage in this top-rated cake recipe. Experiment with other premade cake mixes like banana or pistachio for a fun remix on this classic potluck dessert.
Lemon Dump Cake
Balance the sweet, fluffy texture of dump cake with velvety cream cheese and vibrant lemon pie filling. Enjoy a citrusy slice topped with frozen whipped topping any time your sweet tooth calls.
Red, White, and Blue Dump Cake
Strawberries, blueberries, and white cake mix give this cake a festive look for July 4th, but you'll be wanting to make it year-round. One reviewer says that if you want the consistency of the cake to be more sliceable than spoonable, just mix all of the ingredients together in the pan before baking; the result is a cake that you can slice into squares.
Dump Cake V
Walnuts and coconut embellish this dump cake, which also features a cherry-pineapple base. Get creative and mix up the types of nut, fruit filling, and even cake mix used for endlessly delicious variations.
Peach, Berry, and Rhubarb Dump Cake
"Take a dive into this quick, easy, and delicious rhubarb treat that'll keep you and your friends coming back for a second helping," shares recipe creator Sip Stir and Simmer. "Serve with vanilla ice cream."
Chocolate Cherry Dump Cake
Chocolate cake mix and cherry filling makes this dump cake reminiscent of Black Forest cake when served with whipped cream instead of chocolate frosting. Any way you do it, this cake is as delicious as it is quick to make.
Blueberry Dump Cake
Hundreds of home cooks have given this delightfully gooey dump cake top marks for taste and ease. Bake in a 9x13 dish at 350 degrees F until golden, then top each serving with whipped cream for a cool, airy complement.