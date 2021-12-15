Our 10 Best Dinner Recipes of All Time
No more scouring reviews before attempting that dish you've been dying to make. We've done the work for you by rounding up the dinner recipes that have earned thousands of 5-star reviews from our Allrecipes community of home cooks. Scroll through for our 10 most fool-proof, best-of-the-best dinner recipes, including chicken pot pie, lasagna, enchiladas, beef stir-fry, and more.
Mom's Chicken Pot Pie
This family recipe for chicken pot pie is creamy, cozy, and comforting! Using a store-bought pie crust is a smart shortcut that makes this pot pie easy enough for weeknight dinners.
World's Best Lasagna
Just how popular is this top-rated lasagna? It's garnered more than 19,000 ratings and 20,000 reviews! The secret to this 5-star recipe is the delectable, slow-simmering meat sauce and three kinds of cheese. This is a perfect recipe to make on a weekend when you'll have time to simmer the sauce so the flavors can bloom.
Scott Hibb's Amazing Whisky Grilled Baby Back Ribs
Scott Hibb's amazing whiskey grilled baby back ribs are a treat that any barbecue lover will enjoy. When your guests bite into these mouthwatering ribs, they'll savor meat so tender and juicy that it slides right off the bone.
Cajun Seafood Pasta
This Cajun seafood pasta recipe is a hot one, but delicious! And, you can easily adjust the spices to suit your taste. It can be prepared either in a skillet or in a casserole dish and placed under the broiler until the top turns golden brown.
Garlic-Brown Sugar Chicken Thighs
You've got to try these garlic-brown sugar chicken thighs. The crunchy chicken skin and brown sugar pan sauce from this recipe are a winning combination.
Amazing Spicy Grilled Shrimp
Simple and easy grilled shrimp! This marinade is super flavorful — full of spice, a touch of sweet, and refreshing lemon. Savory and superb!
Creamy Herbed Pork Chops
Delicious and easy-to-make pork chops with a creamy pan sauce! Pan-fry in butter and savory spices for the perfect tender and flavorful pork chop.
Bacon-Ranch Chicken Enchiladas
Add a zesty twist of ranch and bacon to your enchiladas for a perfect weeknight dinner! These enchiladas don't claim to be authentic, but they are absolutely delicious!
Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
Cabbage, red bell pepper, and beef combine beautifully with soy sauce and garlic for a simple, but flavorful dish. Serve over a bed of steamed rice.
My Chicken Parmesan
This epic chicken Parmesan is one for the books! Use chicken tenders instead of chicken breasts for the perfect portion sizes, and bake over a bed of tomato-coated angel hair with ooey gooey cheese on top. Serve with garlic bread and enjoy!