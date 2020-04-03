21 Best Recipes That Start with Cottage Cheese
Did you know cottage cheese was a fermented food? Oh yeah. Like yogurt, it's made from fermented milk. But unlike yogurt, cottage cheese doesn't seek fame and fermented-food fortune. It doesn't need mansions of glory; it's cool with an understated cottage lifestyle, secure in its old-school authenticity. Still, if these 5-star cottage cheese recipes have anything to say about it, cottage cheese is making a comeback. You'll love this incredibly diverse collection of top-rated recipes that start with a carton of cottage cheese.
Hummingbird Cake Cottage Cheese Bowl
Cottage cheese, pineapple chunks, banana slices, pecans, and coconut combine with a touch of maple syrup, pineapple juice, vanilla extract, cinnamon, nutmeg, and allspice. "All your favorite Hummingbird Cake flavor in a slightly-better-for-you version!" says Kim. You'll love it for breakfast or as a light dessert.
Easy Lasagna I
This super-easy beef lasagna recipe is made with prepared sauce and cottage cheese and requires no boiling of the noodles. "I skipped the ricotta for extra cottage cheese," says Cooking 101. "It turned out very very good."
Cottage Cheese Salad with Egg and Radish
"My mother made this often when I was growing up," says TastesLikeChicken. "Lovely for breakfast, brunch, or light lunch."
Simple Cottage Cheese Pancakes
"These turned out great," says texasn8v. "Like others, I was too lazy to strain the cottage cheese, and I did add 1/2 tsp baking powder. These were a big hit in my low-carb house."
Polish Noodles (Cottage Cheese and Noodles)
"This simple recipe came from the Polish side of my family," says Brandilynn7. "We simply called it 'cottage cheese and noodles' or 'lazy man pierogies.' It's great comfort food and can be made with any kind of noodle. It could be a side dish, but we always enjoyed it as a meal."
Sweet and Sour Faux Meat Balls
"These are the best 'fake' meatballs I have ever tasted," says LAURIE ADRIENNE. "It was almost scary how much they looked and tasted like 'real' meatballs."
Laura's Dip
"Nice! I like the texture of the cottage cheese in this," says SunnyByrd. "I might go a little heavier on the green onion and blue cheese, but the flavor does develop as it chills."
Party Plentiful Guacamole
"I loved this recipe!" says ekochic. "I am a huge fan of cottage cheese and salsa, yet have never combined the two. If you like spice, use very spicy salsa because the avocado and cottage cheese cut the spice quite a bit. Yum!"
Mock Sour Cream II
"This was a pretty good sub for sour cream," says France C. "The consistency was perfect. Blend it up and let it sit for a few mins and it thickens up. On it's own, you can definitely tell it's cottage cheese, but as a topping or addition to a recipe, it's a tasty alternative. I put it on a baked potato and really appreciated the low fat and calories."
Deviled Eggless Salad
"I really love this!" raves sport1girl. "I actually do think it tastes like egg salad. After letting it sit overnight, I was blown away. And it's healthy! I really don't like cottage cheese, but you can't tell it's in there."
Fast-and-Fabulous Egg and Cottage Cheese Casserole
"A fabulous and easy dish. Best I have ever tasted," says Ron Hall. "I think the cottage cheese is the secret to light and fluffy."
Authentic German Cheesecake
"I loved it," says cook101. "I put the cottage cheese in the blender to soften and smooth it. It turned out to be an amazing cheesecake. Loved the consistency and the taste. I will not look for any more cheesecake recipes since I have found the love of my life."
Clinton's Special Vegetarian Quiche
"Spinach quiche baked in puff pastry," says Diane. "This is my own creation and is devoured every time it's served up. I hope you enjoy it, it's a little different but very tasty."
Vegetarian Cottage Cheese Patties
These patties of cottage cheese, rolled oats, wheat germ, and dry onion soup mix are baked briefly in mushroom soup. The recipe submitter ZOPOOH will have you know she is not ordinarily a fan of cottage cheese. " I hate cottage cheese but love these." ODS1978 calls it, "A perfect recipe! I was skeptical of any recipe that contained that much cottage cheese, but it was wonderful."
Cottage Cheese Chicken Enchiladas
"Ever tried chicken enchiladas made with cottage cheese? Now's your chance!" says annabell. "This takes some prep time, but it is well worth it. You can make it 1 day ahead, and serve the next day." JWALKER confirms the wisdom of adding cottage cheese to enchiladas: "The cottage cheese adds some substance to these enchiladas. They are great!"
Soft Scrambled Eggs
Blend together eggs, milk, and cottage cheese and scramble slowly over low heat to keep the texture soft. "Very soft, creamy, and tasty eggs!" says France C.
Easy Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
"More like a crustless quiche, this casserole has converted many broccoli haters into broccoli lovers!" says thedailygourmet. "I have not ever tweaked this recipe - not even to add minced garlic, sauteed onion, pimento, etc; it's too simple and delicious on its own to need tweaking. This can be made ahead and refrigerated before cooking. It freezes well and can be thawed prior to cooking."
Cauliflower "Mac" and Cheese
"It's mockaroni and cheese!" says Jim. "Cauliflower stands in for pasta in this low-carb, gluten-free version." SunnDaysNora says, "This is a FABULOUS recipe, even if you're not doing low-carb. I was very impressed by how thick and cheesy the sauce got after a spin in the food processor."
Protein Waffles
Rolled oats and cottage cheese are the secrets to here. "These healthy, protein-packed waffles are fluffy and delicious!" says JAIM71. "No waffle iron? No problem! Make them into pancakes instead. Top with berries, bananas, dark chocolate chips, or anything else you like!"
Spinach and Tomato Pita Filling
"If you love pita pockets and are looking for a quick, delicious filling for them, give this a try," says geick. Enjoy as a tasty dip for toasted pita rounds, too! Cate used it as a base for gigante beans, tomatoes, and kale: "I substituted kale for the spinach and liked having more flavor. It turned out to be a tasty vegan dish!"
Left Over Spaghetti Lasagna
"This is a dish intended for your leftover spaghetti. In my house there never seems to be enough left over to make this," says Joey Joan. "So seeing as we love this dish a lot, I make it with fresh spaghetti. Night #1 we are all dancing in our seat with pleasure as we eat dinner and lunch on day #2 is a treat beyond words."