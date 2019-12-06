Our 25 Best Cookie Recipes of All Time Are a Cookie-Lover's Dream

<p>Our Allrecipes community loves to bake and share cookies, and they give a solid 5-star rating to this recipe that lets them package up the dry ingredients to give away as gifts, especially for the holidays. All they have to do is attach a tag showing the butter, egg, and vanilla needed to complete the recipe and the baking instructions. Tori says, "I love this recipe! Tastes great, awesome textures, and it looks SO pretty in the jar with the bright red dried cranberries! I printed out the baking directions on cardstock and tied it to the mason jar."</p>