Our 25 Best Cookie Recipes of All Time Are a Cookie-Lover's Dream
Here at Allrecipes, we have a lot of cookie recipes. More than 5,000 to be exact. In fact, Allrecipes started in the early days of the internet as a site solely for exchanging cookie recipes. Since the single cookie recipe that started it all, there have been quite a number of new cookie recipes thrown in the mix — but we've whittled it down to the best of the best. All of these cookie recipes have earned the highest ratings by hundreds, sometimes thousands of home cooks. Discover our 25 best cookie recipes of all time, including chocolate chip cookies, oatmeal cookies, peanut butter cookies, cookie bars, and more.
Mrs. Sigg's Snickerdoodles
This is the cookie that tops them all. Nearly 7,000 home cooks have rated this cookie recipe with top marks. "These wonderful cinnamon-sugar cookies became very popular with my friends at church. My pastor loves them! You will too," says recipe creator Beth Sigworth. "Crispy edges, and chewy centers; these cookies are a crowd pleaser for sure!"
Big Soft Ginger Cookies
"These cookies were autumn/winter perfection! Moist and chewy all the way through," says reviewer StephanieM. "My boyfriend considers himself a cookie connoisseur (and a picky one to boot) and he says these are the best cookies he's ever eaten — bar none." If you like the taste of ginger, but prefer a softer texture than the usual gingersnap, this recipe can't be beat. Just ask the nearly five thousand home cooks who've reviewed them.
Beth's Spicy Oatmeal Raisin Cookies
Holiday spice meets a classic cookie in this top-rated recipe. "Wow, look no further for THE BEST oatmeal raisin cookie recipe. I've tried three from this website and this one is the best — by a landslide," says reviewer MommyFromSeattle.
Iced Pumpkin Cookies
Soft and cake-like, these cookies are a beautiful addition to any dessert table. Reviewer AYLSWORTH says, "I make these every year around the holidays — people love them. Do not store them in an airtight container though — they have a lot of moisture from the pumpkin and get moist and mushy. They stay great out on the counter for days. Delicious with coffee!"
Peanut Butter Cup Cookies
"If you like peanut butter, if you like chocolate, if you just like sweets period this cookie is for you! The dough is just so chewy and perfect and the peanut butter cup just tops it off," says reviewer DesiLuGirl.
Chocolate Chocolate Chips Cookies I
Chocolate lovers, you didn't know you needed this double dose of chocolate. Reviewer Diane McAfee says, "The end result? OMG, cookies of divine chocolatey-ness, to die for. Better than the local bakery's chocolate chocolate chip cookies."
Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookies
Can't decide which cookie recipe to make? This recipe is a combination of chocolate chip, oatmeal, and peanut butter cookies. "I am now known for these cookies and I have given the recipe out dozens of times. I have a friend who says they are the only cookie worth eating," says reviewer MISSILE198.
Cranberry Pistachio Biscotti
Cranberry and pistachio give this biscotti a festive color palette. Biscotti also has a longer shelf life than most cookies, making it great for gift giving or keeping in the cookie jar all season long. Reviewer Esmee Williams says, "I never dreamed I could make biscotti at home. This recipe was so easy and very delicious. I am planning on making more to give away as gifts for the holidays."
Paul's Pumpkin Bars
Let's hear it for bar cookies! Easy to bake in a pan and cut into servings, bar cookies have ease and convenience going for them, and they're always big favorites when you're baking for a crowd. These autumn-spiced pumpkin cookie bars have a solid 5-star rating, and can be customized by adding extras like nuts, raisins, or chocolate chips.
Oatmeal Peanut Butter Cookies III
It's rare when you can find a cookie recipe that lives up to the ones you get from the Girl Scouts. Recipe creator Joanne Reaney says, "These are so close to the Girl Scout oatmeal peanut butter cookies that you won't know the difference!"
Cranberry Orange Cookies
"A nice thing to have around during the holidays, but don't expect them to stay around long. These orange-flavored cranberry cookies are tart and delicious, not to mention beautiful," says recipe creator MORDAVIA.
Grandma's Gingersnap Cookies
This gingersnap cookie recipe from Marie Ayers has been in the family since 1899. Talk about standing the test of time. Reviewer April says, "My kids couldn't keep their hands off these cookies once they were done, and when I tasted them I could see why!"
Chef John's Lemon Bars
"This is one of my favorite cookies of all time, although technically they're closer to a pie than a cookie," says Chef John. "Nothing prepares you for that intense, awesome sweet-tart lemon flavor and custard, perfectly contrasted against that crisp, sweet buttery shortbread cookie."
Molasses Sugar Cookies
Recipe creator Karin Christian says, "These are a wonderful chewy spice cookie. They are drop cookies that keep very well. I make them at the beginning of the holiday season and they keep all the way to New Year's!" We love a cookie that sticks around for a while.
Chocolate Mint Cookies I
These soft, melt-in-your-mouth chocolate cookies have a chocolate mint frosting that's perfect for the holidays (or year round). "This is one of those stand alone cookies where the cookie itself is out of this world," says reviewer Chef Joy. "The mint just gives it just the right elegant touch that you can serve it to the girls when they come over for coffee." To dress up the cookies for the holidays, some home bakers like to top them with crushed candy canes.
Marshmallow Treats
You'll need only three ingredients to make these classic no-bake cookies. Also called crispy rice cereal treats, they're easy to make and can be customized with all sorts of add-ins like colored candies as shown.
Frosted Banana Bars
"I have never made these bars without someone asking for the recipe," says reviewer GORNY. "Just use 2 or 3 large, very ripened bananas and you will have plenty of flavor. Please don't put store bought frosting on them. There is a recipe on this site for Whipped Cream Cream Cheese Frosting that is a superb complement to these bars. ENJOY! Bring copies with you!"
The Whole Jar of Peanut Butter Cookies
"This cookie got its name because a whole 18-ounce jar of peanut butter is used to make it. It is the creamiest, moistest cookie I have ever had, and bound to be a favorite with anyone who makes them. Just don't over bake them!," says recipe creator Kevin Ryan
Cranberry Hootycreeks
Our Allrecipes community loves to bake and share cookies, and they give a solid 5-star rating to this recipe that lets them package up the dry ingredients to give away as gifts, especially for the holidays. All they have to do is attach a tag showing the butter, egg, and vanilla needed to complete the recipe and the baking instructions. Tori says, "I love this recipe! Tastes great, awesome textures, and it looks SO pretty in the jar with the bright red dried cranberries! I printed out the baking directions on cardstock and tied it to the mason jar."
Oatmeal Craisin Cookies
This oatmeal cookie recipe has dried cranberries for unique twist on a classic. "EUREKA! I've found it! The PERFECT cookie. It doesn't get better than this. I tweaked it a bit by using traditional old-fashioned oats instead of quick oats (all I had on hand)... This is truly the BEST cookie I have ever had. Perfect texture, sweetness, and flavor. My kids are loving them and they usually don't like oatmeal cookies," says reviewer PODGER1.
Peanut Blossoms II
Peanut blossoms are always a fan-favorite, and this top-rated recipe has proven to be a serious crowd pleaser. "I have tried several Peanut Blossom Cookie recipes and my family and I agree that these are the best of the bunch," says reviewer LILRAINE. "They are not as crumbly and dry as many of the other recipes I have tried and the peanut butter flavor really comes through."
Chocolate Truffle Cookies
"A very dark, rich chocolate cookie for the true chocoholic," says recipe creator Kevin Barr. "This recipe uses relatively little flour, resulting in dense, fudge-like cookies. These cookies keep well in the freezer (but you may have a hard time waiting for them to thaw before you eat them)."
Snowballs II
Also known as Mexican Wedding Cakes or Russian Teacakes, these cookies are balls of dough with pecans rolled in confectioners' sugar. Reviewer Holly B. says, "Note that these don't spread or rise, so you can bake a bunch on the cookie sheet, which makes the preparation time for these balls much less than the average cookie."
Oatmeal Chocolate Coconut Chewy
Loaded with chocolate chips, shredded coconut, and chopped nuts — this is not your typical oatmeal cookie. Reviewer Goddess Diane of the Kitchen says, "These are the best textured oatmeal cookies I've ever had. Crispy on the outside, chewy on the inside."
Fudge Puddles
Peanut butter cookie cups are filled with a fudgy filling, and yes, it's as good as it sounds. Take it from reviewer Crystal S who says, "These were so easy to make and so, so yummy!"