Our 12 Best Christmas Snack Mixes To Munch on All Holiday Season Long

By
Moriah Ayana Mason
Moriah Ayana Mason
Moriah Ayana Mason

Moriah Mason is part of the fellowship program at Dotdash Meredith, currently with Allrecipes. Moriah writes trending news articles, updates existing articles, and analyzes site traffic. She is an experienced writer who has contributed to several publications, including Samford Crimson and Alabama Political Reporter.

Allrecipes' editorial guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022
reindeer food in a white bowl

Snack mix is a go-to homemade treat to serve at a party or even just to have on hand for packing in a lunch box. Stray from classic Chex Mix this holiday season for something more festive—think red and green candies, white chocolate coating and caramel drizzles. Bonus, most of these recipes include ingredients you already have in your pantry mix.

01 of 13

Christmas Snack Mix

All you need is chocolate-covered peanuts, dry-roasted peanuts, wheat nuts, and red and green M&Ms plus 5 minutes and you have a holiday snack mix that will leave your guests' mouths wide open. Pour some into festive jars for gifting, too.

02 of 13

Christmas Crispix Mix

Sweeten crunchy pecans and almonds with a little brown sugar and corn syrup to create the perfect holiday snack.

03 of 13

Reindeer Snack Mix

reindeer snack mix

Looking for a Christmas snack that's a little more on the savory side? This Reindeer Snack Mix includes pecans, pretzels, cheese-flavored crackers all dressed up in a Worcestershire- and Cajun seasoning-flavored sauce to produce one zesty snack.

04 of 13

Reindeer Food

a close up, low angle view of a bowl full of reindeer food
Madhumita Sathishkumar/Allrecipes

Drizzle M&M's, roasted peanuts, crunchy pretzels, and crispy corn cereal with melted white chocolate for a snack that's hard to put down! "It's delicious; and very easy to make," said reviewer Believe53787.

05 of 13

Reindeer Munch

close up view of Reindeer Munch with cereal, pretzels, candy and white chocolate in a red bowl
Abbey

This Reindeer Munch is another reindeer-approved snack that will get you into the holiday mood. It's loaded with peanuts, M&M's, and pretzels all coated with melted vanilla chips. Curl up on your couch and savor this sugary snack with a warm cup of hot cocoa.

06 of 13

White Chocolate Snack Mix

white chocolate snack mix
Leslie

In this sweet and salty snack mix, creamy white chocolate coats crispy cereal, salty pretzels and chocolatey M&Ms for an oh-so-satisfying snack. Use green and red M&Ms for extra holiday flair.

07 of 13

Chex Muddy Buddies

Delight in the rich taste of chocolate and the nutty flavor of peanut butter with these Chex Muddy Buddies. Since this snack makes more than 18 servings, it's the perfect easy recipe for your holiday party.

08 of 13

White Chocolate Party Mix

white chocolate party mix
Molly

Make this festive, delectable treat for your upcoming holiday gathering and watch everyone's eyes light up. This snack mix features three different types of cereal, peanuts, mini candies, and other sweet and salty add-ins.

09 of 13

Vanilla Walnut Berry Trail Mix

Green pepitas paired with crisp freeze-dried strawberries add natural festive color to this snack mix. Yogurt-covered raisins add sweetness while walnuts give the mix some crunch.

10 of 13

Caramel Snack Mix

Everything you love about snack mix—crispy cereals and crunchy salted nuts—all coated in a sweet caramel glaze.

11 of 13

Sweet, Salty, and Spicy Party Nuts

Get ready for a little bit of sweetness, saltiness, and spice with this snack mix. Plus, with this nutty mix of walnuts, pecans, almonds, and cashews, you also get a nice boost of protein.

12 of 13

Heavenly Mix

A buttery, sugary glaze coats this mix of cereal, nuts and shredded coconut for a sensation flavor that has reviewer BlaxicanQueen exclaiming, "This is AMAZING!!!!"

