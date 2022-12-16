Our 12 Best Christmas Snack Mixes To Munch on All Holiday Season Long

Snack mix is a go-to homemade treat to serve at a party or even just to have on hand for packing in a lunch box. Stray from classic Chex Mix this holiday season for something more festive—think red and green candies, white chocolate coating and caramel drizzles. Bonus, most of these recipes include ingredients you already have in your pantry mix.

01 of 13 Christmas Snack Mix View Recipe All you need is chocolate-covered peanuts, dry-roasted peanuts, wheat nuts, and red and green M&Ms plus 5 minutes and you have a holiday snack mix that will leave your guests' mouths wide open. Pour some into festive jars for gifting, too.

02 of 13 Christmas Crispix Mix View Recipe Sweeten crunchy pecans and almonds with a little brown sugar and corn syrup to create the perfect holiday snack.

03 of 13 Reindeer Snack Mix View Recipe Looking for a Christmas snack that's a little more on the savory side? This Reindeer Snack Mix includes pecans, pretzels, cheese-flavored crackers all dressed up in a Worcestershire- and Cajun seasoning-flavored sauce to produce one zesty snack.

04 of 13 Reindeer Food View Recipe Madhumita Sathishkumar/Allrecipes Drizzle M&M's, roasted peanuts, crunchy pretzels, and crispy corn cereal with melted white chocolate for a snack that's hard to put down! "It's delicious; and very easy to make," said reviewer Believe53787.

05 of 13 Reindeer Munch View Recipe Abbey This Reindeer Munch is another reindeer-approved snack that will get you into the holiday mood. It's loaded with peanuts, M&M's, and pretzels all coated with melted vanilla chips. Curl up on your couch and savor this sugary snack with a warm cup of hot cocoa.

06 of 13 White Chocolate Snack Mix View Recipe Leslie In this sweet and salty snack mix, creamy white chocolate coats crispy cereal, salty pretzels and chocolatey M&Ms for an oh-so-satisfying snack. Use green and red M&Ms for extra holiday flair.

07 of 13 Chex Muddy Buddies View Recipe Delight in the rich taste of chocolate and the nutty flavor of peanut butter with these Chex Muddy Buddies. Since this snack makes more than 18 servings, it's the perfect easy recipe for your holiday party.

08 of 13 White Chocolate Party Mix View Recipe Molly Make this festive, delectable treat for your upcoming holiday gathering and watch everyone's eyes light up. This snack mix features three different types of cereal, peanuts, mini candies, and other sweet and salty add-ins.

09 of 13 Vanilla Walnut Berry Trail Mix View Recipe Green pepitas paired with crisp freeze-dried strawberries add natural festive color to this snack mix. Yogurt-covered raisins add sweetness while walnuts give the mix some crunch.

10 of 13 Caramel Snack Mix View Recipe Everything you love about snack mix—crispy cereals and crunchy salted nuts—all coated in a sweet caramel glaze.

11 of 13 Sweet, Salty, and Spicy Party Nuts View Recipe Get ready for a little bit of sweetness, saltiness, and spice with this snack mix. Plus, with this nutty mix of walnuts, pecans, almonds, and cashews, you also get a nice boost of protein.