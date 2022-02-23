Our 25 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes of All Time Give You 25 Twists on a Classic
If just thinking about warm and gooey chocolate chip cookies makes your mouth start to water, then you've come to the right place. At Allrecipes, we love indulging in sweet treats, especially if there's chocolate involved. The humble chocolate chip cookie can often be overlooked for more extravagant desserts, but not by us. We love all chocolate chip cookies, from classic drop cookies to nut- and candy-packed monster cookies. We're strong believers that no matter what recipe you choose, you can never go wrong with making chocolate chip cookies for you and your family — just as long as you have a cold glass of milk to go with them. So preheat your oven, break out the cookie sheets, and scroll through to find our best chocolate chip cookie recipes of all time.
Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
With over 13,000 5-star reviews, this is our most-loved chocolate chip cookie recipe on Allrecipes. These cookies have crispy, brown edges with a soft chewy middle that stays soft even after they're cooled.
Best Big, Fat, Chewy Chocolate Chip Cookie
If you're looking for thicker chocolate chip cookies that won't flatten in the oven, these are the cookies for you. "Hands down, the BEST recipe I've found yet. Had to make another batch one day later and hide some! These cookies came out with the perfect amount of chewy, with a slight buttery crisp on the edges," says reviewer Laceyinthewoods.
Award Winning Soft Chocolate Chip Cookies
The key ingredient that makes these cookies award-winning is the instant pudding mix. The recipe calls for vanilla pudding mix, but you could also try using chocolate (or any other flavor you like).
Chewy Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
Oatmeal raisin cookies are so boring compared to these chocolate chip oatmeal cookies. They're packed with quick-cooking oats, chocolate chips, and walnuts for the perfect chewy cookie that even the kiddos are sure to love.
Chocolate Chocolate Chip Cookies I
True chocolate lovers know you can never have too much chocolate. These double chocolate chip cookies are made with cocoa powder and chocolate chips and also sprinkled with chopped walnuts.
Outrageous Chocolate Chip Cookies
You won't be missing any flavors when it comes to these cookies that include peanut butter, oats, and chocolate chips. "This recipe is quick, easy, and a crowd pleaser!!!! I am always asked to bring them to any get together or if I'm going for a visit!!!! You will NOT be disappointed," says home cook crystal.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies III
Pumpkin pie lovers will be so impressed by these pumpkin, walnut, and chocolate chip cookies. The pumpkin keeps the cookie moist and gives it a cake-like texture that is perfect for soft cookie devotees.
Absolutely the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies
What sets these cookies apart is the Mexican vanilla extract. Mexican vanilla is one of the purest and most flavorful versions of vanilla so it will give your cookies the extra sweet hint of flavor that they need.
Cake Mix Cookies VIII
Did you know you could make cookies using cake mix? Yup, these four-ingredient cookies start with a box of chocolate cake mix. You can switch up the cake mix too by using Devil's food cake, Funfetti, chocolate fudge, or whatever else your heart desires.
Chocolate Mint Candies Cookies
Chocolate and mint is a classic flavor pairing, and the two go together so nicely in these chocolate cookies. A chocolate mint candy melts over the top of each cookie to give them a glossy finish.
White Chocolate Chip Oatmeal Cookies
These oatmeal cookies are loaded with white chocolate chips and pecans for a delicious cookie that recipe creator julie says will be gone so quickly that they should be named the "disappearing cookie." "Amazing! This is by far the BEST cookie I have ever made - and everyone who has tried them agrees! I followed the recipe exactly as stated and the cookies turned out perfect," says reviewer mistyann13.
Giant Chocolate Chip Cookie
Make baking cookies a whole family affair with this fun recipe. The chocolate chip cookie is baked in a 14-inch pizza pan for a giant cookie that the kids can enjoy decorating. Grab some icing, whipped cream, and candy toppings and you'll have the perfect activity.
White Chocolate, Chocolate Cookies
Recipe creator Amy calls these cookies the reverse chocolate chip cookie. They have a rich chocolate cookie dough made with cocoa powder and are complete with white chocolate chips.
Chocolate Truffle Cookies
The word fudgy might not always come to mind when thinking about chocolate chip cookies, but these cookies can certainly be described as rich and fudgy. The dough is made with chocolate chips, melted unsweetened chocolate, and cocoa powder for a cookie that will melt in your mouth.
Chococonut Chip Cookies
As the name suggests, these cookies have both chocolate chips and flaked coconut throughout. "YUM! I made these last night and I couldn't stop eating the batter...and the cookies were even better!!! I love the coconut," says reviewer Jackie C.
Tina's Shortbread Chocolate Chip Cookies
Thanks to the two whole sticks of butter in this recipe, you'll have the perfect buttery shortbread cookie laden with chocolate chips and walnuts. "These cookies are delicious!! I dusted them with confectioners' sugar once cooled. They are (were) excellent cookies. Very rich," says home cook SLR71.
Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies
These oatmeal cookies have both cocoa powder to flavor the dough and chocolate chips to add more sweetness for all the chocolate lovers out there. Some reviewers like to add peanut butter chips, which makes these cookies reminiscent of a peanut butter cup.
Stephen's Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you like a cookie with flavor bursting in every bite, then these are the cookies for you. They have three types of chocolate chips, including white, milk, and semisweet, plus three types of nuts, including walnuts, pecans, and almonds. There's something for everyone!
Chocolate Chip Pudding Cookies
You might have guessed, but the secret ingredient in these cookies is a package of instant butterscotch pudding. Because of this, some reviewers like to add butterscotch chips in addition to the chocolate chips.
Yogurt Chocolate Chip Cookies
If you don't have any eggs on hand, but still want to make chocolate chip cookies, try this recipe that uses plain yogurt instead. "These are amazing! Of all the chocolate chip cookie recipes I've tried, this is my favorite! Chewy and crisp all in one cookie," says reviewer NOMOREOUT2EAT.
Neiman Marcus Chocolate Chip Cookie
According to urban legend, someone paid $250 for this recipe and now we're gifting it to you for free. The secret ingredient is instant espresso powder, which brings out the chocolate flavor.
Linda's Monster Cookies
There's nothing monster-ish about these cookies other than the person you will become when the delicious treats are gone. The cookies are packed with oats, chocolate chips, and M&M's — and you can use different colored M&M's to make these cookies holiday-themed.
Wilderness Place Lodge Cookies
"These cookies were created by the owners of Wilderness Place Lodge, in Lake Creek, Alaska. I promise, one of these cookies will fill you as much as a cheeseburger and fries would," says recipe contributor Kim Brittain. These cookies are packed with oats, chocolate chips, toasted walnuts, coconut, and raisins.
Macadamia Nut Chocolate Chip Cookies
You can use either semisweet or white chocolate chips to make these macadamia nut cookies. "New cookie favorite that I've made 3 times in four days and I'm baking again tonight. Each time I bake half with white chocolate and the other with semi-sweet as the adults love the traditional white chocolate but the kids love the semi-sweet," says reviewer Sojame.
Toffee Chocolate Chip Cookies
The added toffee pieces take these chocolate chip cookies to the next level. And if you like soft, chewy cookies then this recipe is the way to go.