Our 25 Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Recipes of All Time Give You 25 Twists on a Classic

If just thinking about warm and gooey chocolate chip cookies makes your mouth start to water, then you've come to the right place. At Allrecipes, we love indulging in sweet treats, especially if there's chocolate involved. The humble chocolate chip cookie can often be overlooked for more extravagant desserts, but not by us. We love all chocolate chip cookies, from classic drop cookies to nut- and candy-packed monster cookies. We're strong believers that no matter what recipe you choose, you can never go wrong with making chocolate chip cookies for you and your family — just as long as you have a cold glass of milk to go with them. So preheat your oven, break out the cookie sheets, and scroll through to find our best chocolate chip cookie recipes of all time.