25 Favorite Chicken Wings for the Big Game

<p>"You cannot go wrong with this recipe," says LorenWSmith. "Although I love deep fried wings and drumettes I try to stay away not being that healthy and all. This recipe rocked! Easy and unbelievable flavor. I followed the same process of cutting the water and using more pineapple juice. I am not a fan of using marinade that has had raw chicken soaking in it so I just made some more to sauce the chicken when done cooking and wowza. Really great."</p>