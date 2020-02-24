Our 21 Best Chicken Thigh Dinners
Chicken thighs are cheaper, tastier, and much easier to cook than chicken breasts. They're extremely versatile, and are delicious in curries, stews, and sheet pan dinners. Here are some of our favorite chicken thigh recipes that make great family dinners.
Rusty Chicken Thighs
"Love this recipe!" raves Rhonda Jay. "So easy and it's delicious without the hours of marinating. I'll toss this into my chicken and let it sit for 30 minutes then throw it on the BBQ, comes out great every time!"
Shoyu Chicken
"We love this recipe," says happysoule. "This is one I cook often for my family. Even my picky eaters can't get enough."
Chicken, Sausage, Peppers, and Potatoes
"Phenomenal," says Danielle Davis. "Love the char on the potatoes, tasted even better the next day. So easy, and only had to dirty one dish. My meat-and-potatoes guy was practically licking his plate. "
Chef John's Peanut Curry Chicken
"Excellent," says Tim. "Smooth and creamy. Nice balance of heat and sweet."
Baked Apricot Chicken
"Amazing recipe!" raves Jen Gambill. "Quick, easy and tastes so good. The sauce is so good drizzled over the white rice."
Baked Teriyaki Chicken
"Made exactly like recipe states and it is excellent!" says Holly. "Did double the sauce. Highly recommend!"
Greek Lemon Chicken and Potato Bake
"You know it's good when your picky 13 yr old boy tells you it's the best chicken he's ever had!" says WestCoastMom. "This smelled so good while baking!"
Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs
"Easy to make and uses pantry staples," says Paula. "Always a very good thing! I doubled the chicken thighs (but not the rest of the ingredients) and put half in the freezer for a quick meal when I need it."
Lolah's Chicken Adobo
"So yummy and easy!" says AmberN. "My five year old loves it too! The only thing I did different was instead of pickling spice (did not have any) I used bay leaf, a dash of cinnamon, ginger, and black pepper."
Asian Glazed Chicken Thighs
"This was absolutely FANTASTIC," says stackedcreative. "Chicken fell apart, it was so tender, and the sauce tasted amazing."
Chicken Jalfrezi
"Very easy and family loved this," says Cooknmiller. "I will probably add potatoes next time and use a crockpot to stretch it."
Crispy Rosemary Chicken and Fries
"Very moist & flavorful, lots of flavor bang for very little prep time," says Sherrie Cumming. "Fresh herbs are the key."
Blackened Ranch Pan-Fried Chicken Thighs
"Using a cast iron skillet means these blackened ranch chicken thighs take only a few minutes to cook," says Yoly. "Great for a weeknight dinner."
Baked Italian Chicken Thighs
"These juicy chicken thighs are topped with a flavorful blend of three cheeses and your favorite marinara sauce," says France C. "Serve over pasta or rice or alongside roasted potatoes for a tasty weeknight meal. I like to shred my own cheese, as I find it melts better, but feel free to use pre-shredded to save time."
Ranch-Baked Chicken Thighs with Bacon, Brussels Sprouts, and Potatoes
"Savory, zesty ranch-seasoned chicken thighs cook together with potatoes, Brussels sprouts, and bacon in this one-pan dinner," says fabeverydayblog. "The vegetables cook with the bacon on top of them, infusing them with bacon-y deliciousness."
Sofrito Chicken
Chicken thighs are simmered with homemade sofrito and adobo seasonings until the chicken thighs are fall-apart tender. "Serve with some yellow rice and beans for a delicious Spanish-style meal," says My Hot Southern Mess.
Rosemary-Roasted Chicken with Apples and Potatoes
"Apples roast extremely well with chicken!" says Diana71. "This dish makes a fantastic sweater-weather meal, with beautifully roasted chicken and an apple, potato, and onion bake that takes advantage of the delicious roasted chicken drippings."
Al's Burmese Chicken Curry
Here's a chicken curry with the traditional spicy and sour flavors of Southeast Asia. "This will taste even better if you leave it for a day or two before eating," says Alex Illes. "Serve with basmati rice."
Chicken Thighs with Plum Tomatoes, Spinach, Mushrooms, and Artichoke Hearts
"Chicken thighs cooked on the stove with a hearty sauce of spinach, mushrooms, artichoke hearts, garlic, and sofrito," says Laura Del Savio. "The lower the heat, the longer the cooking time and the more tender and juicy the chicken will be. Serve with linguini: place a portion of pasta on a large plate and pile the chicken mixture on top with juices and the chunks of good stuff."
Fresh Figs and Chicken Thighs in Shallot-Balsamic Reduction
"Chicken thighs and fresh figs are simmered in and topped with a shallot-balsamic reduction in this one-pot dinner dish that's perfect for entertaining," says Bibi.
Karaage (Japanese Fried Chicken)
The key to this incredibly crispy, tasty fried chicken is the super-thin potato-starch coating. A Japanese-style fried chicken, the chicken thighs cook up crunchy on the outside, moist on the inside. "When we talk about the greatest fried chicken recipes of all time, karaage has to be at or near the top of that list," says Chef John.