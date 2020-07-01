Best Chicken Recipes for Summer Dinners
Here at Allrecipes HQ, we get to see lots of great data about your top searches, and we wanted to share your favorite chicken recipes from last summer. Not surprisingly, slow-cooker, one-pan dinners, and simple salads were among the top-rated recipes. These chicken dinners are phenomenally popular for good reason. They're all relatively easy to make, they won't heat up your kitchen too much, and are perfect for those lazy summer days.
Zesty Slow Cooker Chicken Barbecue
Just 10 minutes of prep, and your work is done because your slow cooker does the rest. This is a great meal to come home to after a long day at work. "Using the slow cooker is the easiest way to make a tasty chicken barbecue," says daveburkevt. "Next time I'll use a spicier barbecue sauce."
Honey-Garlic Slow Cooker Chicken Thighs
More than 9,000 of our home cooks have made and raved about this recipe. This slow-cooker recipe features chicken thighs in a simple sauce made with soy sauce, ketchup, and honey. "Easy and uses pantry staples," says Myrna. "Always a hit with adults and kids. Serve with basmati rice or quinoa and steamed or roasted vegetables."
Slow Cooker Lemon Garlic Chicken II
This light and zesty slow cooker chicken is divine over spaghetti. "Seasoned, browned chicken breasts slow cooked with lemon juice, garlic, and chicken bouillon," says Carla Joy. "A wonderful 'fix and forget' recipe that is easy and pleases just about everyone." If you like, add baby carrots, sliced mushrooms, and frozen peas for the perfect one-pot weeknight meal.
Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup
This recipe is super versatile and great for parties, dinners, or desk lunches. "You can call this soup or chili, but either way it is wonderful!" says RaisinKane. "This recipe is also very adaptable to your personal taste. I recommend using Bill Echols' Taco Seasoning. Serve topped with shredded Cheddar cheese, a dollop of sour cream, and crushed tortilla chips, if you like."
Yummy Honey Chicken Kabobs
It's wouldn't be the summer without sweet grilled chicken kabobs marinated in honey, soy sauce, pepper, and garlic. "You can marinate overnight and make these kabobs for an outdoor barbecue as a tasty alternative to the usual barbecue fare!" says Ann Marie. "Fresh mushrooms and cherry tomatoes can also be used. (This can also be done in the broiler.)"
Chicken Quesadillas
These cheesy quesadillas are a great way to use up leftover grilled chicken. "A great recipe for parties," says Heather. "I freeze the leftovers; they reheat quite well. The zesty chicken and cooked peppers are a succulent delight when mixed with the melted cheeses. Cut the quesadillas into wedges and serve with sour cream and salsa."
Chinese Chicken Fried Rice I
Here's another quick dinner that you can whip up with leftover grilled chicken. This chicken fried rice with lots of tasty vegetables and a simple sauce is also a great way to sneak in healthy veggies during busy weeknights. "Chicken fried rice, just like they serve in the restaurants!" says Sal.
Roasted Balsamic Chicken with Baby Tomatoes
When you have a glut of tomatoes in the summer, this tangy recipe is a great way to use them up. "I love this recipe," says KissRiss. "It's great paired with a salad and/or brown basmati rice. So Paleo. So delicious!"
Lemon Chicken Piccata
Light, luscious, and lemony -- what more could you want from a summer chicken dinner? "This delicious chicken dish is exquisite and easy to prepare," says LemonLush. "The lemon sauce pops without being too acidic; it is simply divine. Serve it with herb-roasted potatoes or lemon-rice pilaf."
Greek Lemon Chicken and Potato Bake
This delicious tray-bake is a quick family dinner that takes very little effort. "I love one-pan meals, especially when no measuring and exact ingredients are involved," says Chef V. "I made this one Sunday when I didn't want to babysit my food in the kitchen! Turned out great, and I served it with tzatziki sauce."
Basic Chicken Salad
Out of all the chicken salads on the site, this classic one is the most popular. It's a yummy blend of seasoned chicken (thighs or breast meat), mayonnaise, almonds, and celery. "Super easy to make with the bonus of being delicious!" says Keiko.
Chicken Club Pasta Salad
This pasta chicken salad is the perfect balance of sweet, savory, creamy, and salty. You'll mix the pasta with chicken, bacon, Muenster cheese, celery, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, and avocado, then toss with dressing. "Chicken club sandwich-style pasta!" says Lane J. "Substitute Monterey Jack cheese for the Muenster, if desired."