Our 10 Best Chicken Cutlet Recipes of All Time Are the Quick Meals You Need This Week
Chicken cutlets are a godsend when it comes to quick and easy meals. The thin slices are perfect for searing and frying, but they also make great options if you're just looking for a piece of meat you know will quickly cook evenly. Since chicken cutlets are just chicken breasts that have been cut in half — and typically pounded to be even thinner — using them is a frugal option because you won't have to buy as much meat, even for a family of carnivores. As if the ease and convenience of chicken cutlets wasn't enough, they also make some pretty tasty meals. And our top-rated chicken cutlet recipes are ones you'll want to have on repeat. Scroll through to find our best (and easiest) chicken cutlet recipes.
Chicken Marsala Over White Rice
This quick and easy chicken Marsala is ready to serve in under an hour. Serve the chicken over a bed of rice (or noodles) for a complete dinner that's sure to be a family favorite. "I have been making chicken Marsala this way for at least 25 years and it is the most simple and delicious recipe. Do try it, you will not be disappointed," says reviewer Margo.
Easy After Work Chicken Francaise
If you're pressed for time, this 45-minute recipe is the perfect option for dinner. "This was absolutely fabulous! My daughter said, 'Mom you are an amazing cook, please make this next week' Everyone cleaned their plates! Will make again and again," says Allrecipes Allstar Michele.
Sandy's Chicken Saltimbocca
This old-school Italian dish is made with chicken cutlets wrapped in prosciutto and sage leaves and topped with a creamy wine and butter sauce. "5 Stars and more!!! Made exactly to the recipe and it turned out so tasty. The sauce was delicious and added to the overall flavor," says home cook Gotrecipe?.
Keto Open-Faced Chicken Cordon Bleu
If you're following the keto diet, you'll be happy to know you can still enjoy the delicious flavors of chicken cordon bleu. Plus, this recipe is so easy to make because you don't have to stuff and roll the chicken. And you won't lose any crispiness because the chicken is still breaded with almond flour, Parmesan cheese, and garlic powder crumbs.
Broccoli Cheese Stuffed Chicken
Use frozen broccoli and your favorite flavor of spreadable cheese (the recipe uses garlic and herb) to make this stuffed chicken. "This will definitely be a regular dinner at my house! It was so quick, and easy, and even my picky eaters ate it they didn't even realize there were vegetables inside," says reviewer Esti Dabell.
Grilled Curry-Coconut Chicken Breast
The key to making this chicken so tasty is the coconut milk and curry powder marinade. You should marinate it for at least two hours, but the longer the better. Even though this recipe uses an outdoor grill, you can make this grilled chicken on an indoor grill or even in the oven.
Air Fryer Chicken Katsu
Fire up your air fryer for this easy 20-minute recipe. Simply bread your chicken cutlets with panko and pop them in the air fryer for 10 minutes. Serve alongside barbecue sauce for dipping and you'll have the easiest dinner ever.
Chicken Romano
If you're looking for an easy meal that uses ingredients you already have in your fridge or pantry, this is it. The chicken cutlets are breaded with Romano cheese, bread crumbs, garlic, cayenne pepper, and thyme and then baked. Finally, top off the dish with seasoned bell peppers and sun-dried tomatoes, plus some extra grated Romano cheese.
Paleo Chicken Parmesan
Looking for a gluten-free Italian meal? This Paleo Chicken Parmesan is the one you need to try immediately. The chicken is breaded with almond meal and tapioca flour, although you can use a different kind of flour, and pan-fried. It's then topped with homemade tomato sauce and lots of Parmesan cheese before being baked.
Chef John's Chicken French
"Chicken French has everything I love in a recipe. It's delicious and easy, frugal, yet fancy, and everyone loves it," says Chef John. Not only does it use mostly pantry staple ingredients, but also the whole dish is ready in just 25 minutes, how easy is that?