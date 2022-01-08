Our 10 Best Chicken Cutlet Recipes of All Time Are the Quick Meals You Need This Week

Chicken cutlets are a godsend when it comes to quick and easy meals. The thin slices are perfect for searing and frying, but they also make great options if you're just looking for a piece of meat you know will quickly cook evenly. Since chicken cutlets are just chicken breasts that have been cut in half — and typically pounded to be even thinner — using them is a frugal option because you won't have to buy as much meat, even for a family of carnivores. As if the ease and convenience of chicken cutlets wasn't enough, they also make some pretty tasty meals. And our top-rated chicken cutlet recipes are ones you'll want to have on repeat. Scroll through to find our best (and easiest) chicken cutlet recipes.