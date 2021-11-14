Our 15 Best Chicken Casseroles of All Time Are the Best Comfort Food
Chicken casseroles are the humble heroes of weeknight cooking. Using everyday pantry ingredients, they're easy to prep, comforting to eat, and endlessly versatile. Plus, the beauty of a chicken casserole is that you can give any recipe a head start by simply using leftover or rotisserie chicken. These 15 chicken casseroles, like chicken enchiladas, chicken and biscuit casserole, and chicken Parmesan casserole, are all highly rated and are sure to be family favorites after just one bite. Scroll through to find 15 of our best chicken casserole recipes of all time.
Chicken Enchiladas II
These popular chicken enchiladas are stuffed with green chiles, cream of mushroom soup, sour cream, chicken, and Cheddar cheese for a creamy, cheesy enchilada dinner. "THE BEST enchilada recipe I've ever tried! This was better than the restaurants!! Everyone I made it for RAVED," says reviewer SUSANLEE.
Chicken and Biscuit Casserole
Recipe creator CVERNSMITH compares this casserole to a mixture of chicken pot pie and chicken and dumplings. "This is a staple wintertime recipe. It's an excellent recipe, and nice to see a casserole without a can of soup in it, and also with so many fresh veggies," says home cook KATIE66. Many home cooks topped the casserole with canned biscuits instead of homemade drop biscuits.
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
Mamaw's casserole has chicken, rice, and three soups: cream of chicken, cream of mushroom, and cream of celery. Reviewers like to add bacon, some shredded Cheddar cheese, and bags of frozen veggies — like broccoli, peas, and carrots — to create a more flavorful and well-rounded casserole.
Quick and Easy Mexican Chicken
This Mexican casserole is made with chicken, salsa, and Cheddar cheese, and is ready to serve in under an hour. Recipe contributor Karen Taylor recommends serving it over rice or noodles. Top the chicken with your favorite taco toppings like refried beans and sour cream.
Pesto Chicken Penne Casserole
A flavorful casserole for Italian food lovers, this casserole is loaded with chicken, Italian cheeses, bread crumbs, spinach, tomatoes, Alfredo sauce, pesto sauce, and penne pasta. "Fantastic! Made it exactly as written and my whole family was delighted. As is often the case with pasta, the flavors 'married' overnight and the leftovers rocked," says reviewer Maggie.
Buffalo Chicken and Roasted Potato Casserole
If you like Buffalo wings, potatoes, and bacon, you'll love this comfort food casserole. "This. Was. Fantastic. I followed the recipe almost exactly. The only change was I sautéed the chicken in the leftover sauce just to brown a bit before putting it over the potatoes...then cooked the rest of the way in the oven," says home cook PSBIZ.
Different Chicken Divan
What makes this casserole different is the crispy french-fried onions on top. "If I could give this more than five stars, I would. This dish has become my husband's absolute favorite. My whole family loves it, including my three preschool-aged children," says reviewer Melissa B.
Poppy Seed Chicken Casserole
This buttery, creamy chicken casserole is made with Ritz crackers, poppy seeds, sour cream, cream of chicken soup, and Cheddar cheese. Reviewers say this casserole is tasty served over rice or egg noodles.
Chicken Fajita Pasta Bake
Everything you love about fajitas wrapped into one easy casserole. This casserole is loaded with ziti, green bell pepper, salsa, cream cheese, taco seasoning, black beans, corn, Cheddar cheese, and chicken for a flavorful meal.
Rotisserie Chicken and Stuffing Casserole
Stuffing isn't just for Thanksgiving; you can use it to make this delicious chicken casserole. A creamy base with sour cream, cream of chicken soup, cream of mushroom soup, chicken, celery, and onion is topped with quick-cooking stuffing mix for a homey-tasting casserole.
Cheesy Broccoli and Chicken Casserole
This filling casserole is gluten-free and keto-friendly. "I really like this because it's easy to throw together on a busy weeknight and it's tasty! Great use for leftover chicken too and perfect for my ketogenic lifestyle," says Allrecipes Allstar France C.
Chicken Parmesan Pasta Casserole
Chicken Parmesan lovers will devour this casserole made with breaded chicken, rotini, mozzarella cheese, Parmesan cheese, marinara sauce, and dry red wine. "We loved it. Made this last night we loved it. My son who rarely says anything about my cooking said 'that is like the best thing you ever made hope you make it again,'" says home cook Debbie.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole
Recipe creator Luke M. says this casserole tastes just like a chicken bacon ranch pizza. The casserole is loaded with chicken, bacon, green bell pepper, ranch dressing, Alfredo sauce, penne pasta, and mozzarella cheese. If you like spicy foods, try making this casserole with spicy ranch and cayenne pepper.
Pantry Chicken Casserole
"Using pantry items plus a couple of fresh items, you can create a cheesy, comforting casserole your whole family will love. Though it does include RO*TEL and a can of mild green chile peppers, it's not spicy, but if you like the heat, choose hot RO*TEL and peppers. This pantry chicken casserole reheats well. A crusty bread and a green salad complete this easy pantry meal," says Allrecipes Allstar Bibi.
Jalapeno Cream Cheese Chicken Enchiladas
These creamy, spicy enchiladas are stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese, cayenne pepper, chili powder, and chicken and are topped with green enchilada sauce and Monterey Jack cheese. Reviewers say you can also add veggies to the enchilada mixture — like mushrooms and spinach.