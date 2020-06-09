21 Seriously Delicious Chicken Breast Recipes
Chicken breasts are healthy and delicious, but it's easy to get stuck in a rut and rely on the same old recipes you've always used. If you're looking for new and exciting ways to cook chicken breast, Allrecipes is here for you. These top-rated chicken breast recipes are community favorites and have been reviewed by thousands of people, so you know they're going to be good!
Grilled Chicken Salad with Seasonal Fruit
"This is a GREAT salad! I cut the oil in half to reduce calories and fat. My husband agreed that this was the kind of salad we usually only get in restaurants," Patsy says.
Lucky's Quickie Chickie
"This raises the bar on a simple to make chicken dinner. I followed the recipe exactly including fresh basil which was so terrific in this dish with the honey and balsamic. Five stars for a simple and flavorful dish you can whip up in no time," Ellie says.
Lemon Herb Chicken with Couscous and Cucumber Salad
"This was a winner! I loved all the flavors and how it came together. Using thin-sliced chicken breasts worked perfect. I'd make this again for dinner/work lunches." — voraciousgirl
Chicken Marsala
"I found this recipe to be the BEST Chicken Marsala recipe I've used. It was quick and easy. I served it over rice along with sauteed green string beans. It won everyone over. This is definitely going to become a regular dinner item at my house!" — MARIANNA1978
Dijon-Tarragon Cream Chicken
"My family, including my three year old, loved this. It was quick and easy. The chicken was juicy, and my husband loved the sauce so much that he poured it over everything he ate!" — LILYROSEK
Sweet, Sticky and Spicy Chicken
"This dish was very easy to make and it tasted wonderful. The flavors came together really well. I paired it with jasmine rice and an oriental veggie blend. My husband enjoyed it as well. It's one of our new favorite dishes," says Shelli S. says.
Curry Stand Chicken Tikka Masala Sauce
"This recipe is absolutely fantastic. While it may seem like a lot of work, to the uninitiated, it is completely worth every second. I didn't change a thing, it's perfect the way it is. This has become a staple in my house. It freezes well, and even storing in the fridge as leftovers. It reheats superbly." — diochick
Quick Chicken Piccata
"Amazing just the way it is! Soooo delicious. My four-year-old closed his eyes, smiled with his mouth full and told me that it was super yummy. Thank you!" says one happy Allrecipes community member.
Cheddar Baked Chicken
"This is a household favorite, and so easy to make. I almost always have the ingredients on hand. I added a sprinkle of basil to mine, and it came out delicious. It's a must have for quick weekday meals," Katie Briggs
Chicken Pot Pie IX
"Delicious! My only regret is that I only made one. I'd definitely make this again," Brenda says.
Chicken Cordon Bleu II
"FANTASTIC chicken recipe! I've made it several times and the only thing that I do differently is doubling up on the sauce. Which by the way, is out of this world! Try it, I think you'll be very happy you did!" — DZFIT4LIFE
Creamy White Chili
"This was the perfect blend of seasonings and cream. I topped this with colby jack cheese and served with Frito Scoops. This will definitely be made in my kitchen!" — adavis76
Lemon Chicken Orzo Soup
"Amazing! Did not change a thing. Lovely balance of chicken and lemon in broth — fresh lemon is a must," Dayna says.
Creamy Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
"I'd describe this soup as comforting. The flavors and thickness turn a gray day into a great day." — Brown Sugar Girl
Chicken Katsu
"Don't change a thing! Reminds me of Hawaiian plate lunch, yum! I made this exactly as written and it turned out perfect. Crispy outside, tender inside. I served it with Kikkoman Katsu Sauce," Misty says.
Slow Cooker Chicken Taco Soup
"This recipe is FANTASTIC! I highly recommend it! I have eaten the leftovers almost every meal since I made it. It is easy, delicious, and has lots of healthy vegetables."— LVBNMOM
Mulligatawny Soup I
"I absolutely love this soup! It's my new favorite comfort food. I usually bring some for lunch and my colleagues always ask for the recipe." — SGARLOW
Chicken Breasts with Balsamic Vinegar and Garlic
"I thought this was a pretty impressive dish considering the ease of preparation. Also, I liked that it's made with ingredients I always have on hand." — MSLLL75
Chicken and Wild Rice Soup
With quick-cooking wild rice, mushrooms, pearl onions, chicken broth, and half-and-half, this recipe transforms chicken breasts into something deliciously different. You'll have a nutritious dinner on the table in 30 minutes.
Bruschetta Chicken Bake
"This is now THE dish I make to bring to others (with new babies, illness, etc.), and I am always asked for the recipe. I had so many wives calling me to tell me their husband insisted they get the recipe, that I now include the recipe with the dish." — KIMINCLEVELAND
Southwestern Egg Rolls
"Oh. My. Goodness. These are HEAVEN! These are my FAVORITE item at Chili's Restaurant and I must say, mine were much better, definitely healthier, and obviously cheaper!" — jennybeans