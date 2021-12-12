Our 10 Best Chicken and Rice Casserole Recipes of All Time Are Real Weeknight Winners
It's no secret that we at Allrecipes love casseroles (so does our community of home cooks) and among our most popular casseroles are those made with chicken and rice. Chicken and rice casseroles are easy, economical comfort food, and if you add enough vegetables to the mix, you'll have a hearty one-pot meal that everyone will be begging you to make again and again. Our top-rated chicken and rice casserole recipes include delicious options for everyone, from cheesy casseroles to creamy casseroles and casseroles loaded with proteins and veggies. Scroll through to find your new favorite weeknight casserole.
Salsa Chicken Rice Casserole
"This was pretty darn good! My husband even liked it, and he is the pickiest in the family. Instead of doing the alternating layers, I put all the rice in first, then the chicken, then the soup mixture, then the cheese. It turned out great with a bit of sour cream on top. I also agree with another review that said this would be good as a filler for burritos," says reviewer Kira.
Mamaw's Chicken and Rice Casserole
"I was skeptical when I saw 3 cans of soup go into this and I almost deleted it. I decided to give this a try thinking I would regret it, but not only didn't I regret it I LOVED IT. If you're looking for a relatively fast, easy meal that's tasty this one is one you might want to consider. My family really liked this and I will definitely be making this again and again," says home cook Kilyena.
Broccoli, Rice, Cheese, and Chicken Casserole
"5 stars because it is super easy, super quick, super yummy, and all 4 kids LOVED it, even my green-aversion kid who doesn't eat veggies. To make it even faster and easier, I used a rotisserie chicken from my grocery store. A few grinds of the pepper mill, a loaf of garlic bread, and a tossed salad…dinner was complete. Great meal for a busy mom," says reviewer PODGER1.
Oh-So-Good Chicken
This flavorful casserole gets its creaminess from sour cream, instead of soup, and uses your favorite jar of salsa. "This is one of my most popular dishes. My husband loves it. I like to crumble tortilla chips, mix with some butter and sprinkle on top of the casserole before putting it in to bake. It looks nicer to present and it's got some extra crunch," says home cook BONCARNS.
Brown Rice and Black Bean Casserole
This casserole is packed with veggies, like zucchini, mushrooms, carrots, and chile peppers, and is the perfect way to get even the pickiest of eaters to eat their vegetables. "My husband LOVES this! And I have a harder time getting HIM to eat his veggies than I do with our 3-year-old. I love the flavors I love the blending of such different ingredients. I wish there were MORE stars to rate with! It is TRULY a fabulous blend of food groups & flavor," says reviewer SilverXeno.
Thighs on Rice
With just six ingredients, this casserole is ridiculously easy to make. Reviewers say it's a good base recipe to add to depending on what your family likes. Some reviewers like adding veggies, like mushrooms, celery, carrots, or zucchini, for a well-balanced meal.
Homey Chicken and Rice Casserole
"This tasty and comforting dish is a cinch to throw together, and you'd never suspect that the creaminess comes from reduced-fat ingredients. It lends itself to substitution, so if you're not a fan of certain tastes, you can easily switch to another variety of cream soup and/or use other veggies. I recommend using rotisserie chicken for added convenience," says recipe creator fittzi.
Chicken Florentine Rice Casserole
This quick and easy recipe comes together in just 30 minutes, and uses pantry staple ingredients that you probably already have on hand. "This is a really simple good recipe that can be altered to taste, which is something I really like. I didn't have enough spinach the first time so I used half spinach and half broccoli. I also used more Parmesan cheese," says home cook VICTORIAJ.
Chicken, Rice, and Biscuit Casserole
Who doesn't love chicken and biscuits? You can make your biscuits from scratch, or simply use refrigerated biscuit dough for a quick prep. Some reviewers like to add veggies to make this tasty casserole even heartier — try adding spinach, broccoli, or mushrooms.
Pesto Chicken and Rice Bake
This casserole only requires five ingredients and will be a nice change from traditional chicken and rice bakes. It has different flavors from the pesto and Alfredo sauce and is ready to serve in less than an hour!