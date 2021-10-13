Our 20 Best Cheesecake Recipes of All Time

Creamy cheesecake is a dessert for any occasion. Whether it's a decadent chocolate, a light fruit-flavored, or a classic New York-style, there's a cheesecake recipe for everyone. Allrecipes is filled with tons of delicious cheesecake recipes, so it can be nearly impossible to pick just one to make. But we've rounded up our 20 best cheesecakes of all time that are sure to be tasty showstoppers. Each cheesecake is unique in flavor and highly rated, so no matter what you make it won't disappoint.