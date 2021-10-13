Our 20 Best Cheesecake Recipes of All Time
Creamy cheesecake is a dessert for any occasion. Whether it's a decadent chocolate, a light fruit-flavored, or a classic New York-style, there's a cheesecake recipe for everyone. Allrecipes is filled with tons of delicious cheesecake recipes, so it can be nearly impossible to pick just one to make. But we've rounded up our 20 best cheesecakes of all time that are sure to be tasty showstoppers. Each cheesecake is unique in flavor and highly rated, so no matter what you make it won't disappoint.
Chantal's New York Cheesecake
A classic New York-style cheesecake with a graham cracker crust and creamy, lightly flavored vanilla center. The cream cheese mixture also has sour cream for an extra smooth and creamy texture. Be careful not to overmix the cheesecake mixture or you might have a cracked cheesecake when it comes out of the oven.
Double Layer Pumpkin Cheesecake
Perfect for fall, this cheesecake has a layer of traditional cheesecake topped with a layer of pumpkin-flavored cheesecake. To simplify the recipe, some reviewers like to use pumpkin pie filling instead of pumpkin purée since it already has the spices in it.
Sopapilla Cheesecake Pie
Refrigerated crescent roll dough makes this cheesecake a breeze. The triple-layer cheesecake has a bottom crust of dough, then a layer of vanilla cream cheese in the middle, and is topped with another sheet of dough finished with a cinnamon, sugar, and butter mixture. It produces a crunchy crust with a sweet and creamy center.
Autumn Cheesecake
Apple and cinnamon flavors come together to make the ultimate fall cheesecake with a pecan and graham cracker crust, a classic cream cheese filling, and a cinnamon-sugar apple and pecan topping.
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake I
Subtle chocolate flavors make this cheesecake a great option when you're craving something a little different than classic cheesecake. The graham cracker crust is lightly sweetened with cocoa powder and the cheesecake is topped with chocolate chips. For a more chocolatey flavor, reviewers suggest melting the chocolate chips and swirling the mixture on top.
Mini Cheesecakes I
If you like your cheesecake better bite-sized, try this mini cheesecake recipe. The 45-minute recipe will cut your baking time down and only requires a few simple ingredients. These mini cheesecakes are made in a muffin tin with vanilla wafers forming the crust, and have a traditional cheesecake filling. Once baked, you can leave them plain or top them with cherries from a can of cherry pie filling, or with the fruit of your choice.
Irish Cream Chocolate Cheesecake
If you like Irish cream liqueur, you'll want to try this decadent cheesecake. With an Oreo crust and a chocolate and Irish cream flavored center, this cheesecake is sinfully delicious. If you want even more chocolate flavor, reviewers like to add in mini chocolate chips.
Banana Cheesecake with Banana Cream Pie Topping
"This simple recipe is a combination of banana cheesecake and banana cream pie all rolled into one dessert! It uses an Oreo-cookie crust instead of the traditional graham cracker crust, adding a bit of a chocolate accent. Plus, it uses fat-free cream cheese, but proves to taste rich and creamy for a banana-y treat! Garnish with whipped cream and sliced bananas, if desired," says recipe creator Michelle K.
Eggnog Cheesecake III
'Tis the season for eggnog cheesecake! This boozy cheesecake is flavored with leftover eggnog, rum, and nutmeg in a graham cracker crust. The secret to this creamy dessert is to make the entire cream cheese mixture in the food processor — how easy is that?
Caramel Macchiato Cheesecake
Coffee fans will love this Caramel Macchiato Cheesecake. The cheesecake has a graham cracker crust with an espresso-flavored cream cheese center and is topped with caramel topping. Some reviewers like to make homemade caramel and add it to the cream cheese mixture before baking.
Chocolate Cookie Cheesecake
Calling all Oreo lovers! This cheesecake embodies the flavor of the sandwich cookie perfectly. This multi-layer cheesecake has a cookie and cinnamon crust, a traditional cheesecake filling topped with Oreo cookies, a creamy sour cream and vanilla layer, and is finished off with a chocolate shell for a super indulgent dessert.
Key Lime Cheesecake I
If you like the sweet and tangy taste of key lime pie, you'll love it in this creamy cheesecake. Graham cracker crust is topped with key lime-flavored cream cheese for an easy-to-make dessert. Reviewers say you can use fresh or bottled key lime juice.
White Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake
This cheesecake has a chocolate cookie crust — reviewers like to use Oreos — and is flavored with white chocolate and vanilla for the cream cheese center. You can top it with the raspberry sauce swirl, or some reviewers like to coat the entire top layer with the sauce.
Tiramisu Cheesecake
This rich cheesecake combines the flavors of traditional tiramisu — with a ladyfinger and coffee liqueur crust — and a New York-style cheesecake to create a tasty mash-up. The cheesecake has both cream cheese and mascarpone cheese and is topped with grated semi-sweet chocolate. If you like a lot of coffee flavor in your tiramisu, reviewers recommend using both coffee liqueur and espresso in the crust.
Turtles® Cheesecake
The candy Turtles are made with pecans, caramel, and chocolate — and so is this rich cheesecake. The dessert is made with a vanilla wafer crust, topped with melted caramel and toasted pecans, and finished off with a layer of cheesecake swirled with melted chocolate. Some reviewers like to garnish the cheesecake with extra pecans and caramel drizzle.
Black Forest Cheesecakes
These bite-sized chocolate cheesecakes taste like they came directly from the Black Forest. The cheesecakes are baked in a muffin tin and made with a chocolate sandwich cookie crust, topped with chocolate cheesecake, and garnished with cherries and whipped cream.
Lemon Meringue Cheesecake
You get the best of both cheesecake and lemon meringue pie with this dessert. It boasts a shortbread crust, a lemon cream cheese filling, and is topped with lemon curd and meringue. Reviewers recommend making your own lemon curd because they say it tastes much better.
Fudge Truffle Cheesecake
"Truffle-like chocolate cheesecake in a chocolate cookie crust. Note: The topping for this cake is your choice, you could use chocolate dipped strawberries, purchased chocolate truffles, or melt chocolate and/or white chocolate and drizzle it over the top," says recipe contributor macs.
Chocolate Cappuccino Cheesecake
This Chocolate Cappuccino Cheesecake is extremely rich and velvety smooth. The cheesecake has a chocolate cookie and cinnamon crust topped with a chocolate, coffee (or espresso), and coffee-flavored liqueur cream cheese mixture. Before serving, you can garnish it with a coffee liqueur-flavored whipped cream and chocolate leaves.
Rhubarb Cheesecake
Put your fresh rhubarb to good use in this Rhubarb Cheesecake. The cheesecake has a flour and sugar base with sugared rhubarb, is topped with a traditional cream cheese filling, and finished with a sour cream and vanilla topping.