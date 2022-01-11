15 Top-Rated Recipes That'll Make You Love Cauliflower Rice
Whether you're eating low-carb, going paleo, crazy for keto, or just want to sneak more vegetables into your daily meals, you'll want to check out our most popular cauliflower rice recipes. If you haven't already embraced this nutritious, high-fiber rice look-alike, these dishes are enough to make a cauliflower rice lover out of you. Scroll through to find top-rated main dish and side dish recipes for Cauliflower Rice (Biryani-Style), Creamy Keto Cauliflower Risotto, Roasted Cauliflower "Rice," and more.
Herby Cauliflower Rice with Pecans and Candied Bacon-Wrapped Chicken
Love the convenience and easy clean up of sheet pan dinners? Then you'll love how this full-flavored recipe comes together. "Yes, I made it as written and enjoyed the flavors of the herbs & bacon," says Marlene. "I don't eat enough veggies and the cauliflower was good with this because it absorbed the various flavors! I will make it again and have already shared with others."
Roasted Cauliflower "Rice"
Two ingredients, and one of them is cauliflower. This recipe gives you simple how-to instructions for grinding your own cauliflower into grains using a food processor before roasting it at high heat to amp up the toasty flavor. "I can't stand cauliflower but this was very tasty," says NiWelder. "Added butter spray every flip but other than that stayed with recipe. Would recommend for those trying to eat healthy and add cauliflower to the menu."
Cauliflower Rice (Biryani-Style)
Cauliflower rice visits India, comes home with delicious new ideas. For this easy side dish, you'll cook riced cauliflower with garlic, cumin, coriander, garam masala, turmeric, ginger, and cayenne. Recipe creator Ryan Feagin suggests serving it with sliced red onion, boiled egg, and avocado. "This was delicious," says Allrecipes home cook Lessa. "I have had cauliflower rice before and was sadly disappointed. This recipe has changed my mind on it. Even my daughter loved it."
Easy Keto Korean Beef with Cauli Rice
Got 20 minutes? That's all it takes to get this easy dinner on the table. "THIS WAS FABULOUS! We will be making this one again," raves amy. Cindy logan says she'll try it with thinly sliced beef next time, "but it was very good!"
Grilled Teriyaki Tofu with Roasted Cauliflower Rice
This recipe was prepared in a countertop induction oven, but you can follow the lead of Allrecipes Allstar Buckwheat Queen and use your oven and grill instead. France C. says, "Absolutely delicious! Just goes to show you that few ingredients can indeed make a flavorful meal! Genius idea to cook the cauliflower first, then 'rice' it. I will use this method from now on."
Creamy Keto Cauliflower Risotto
Here's how to cook cauliflower rice, risotto-style. Onions, garlic, and mushrooms flavor this easy risotto-style dish, without the time-consuming stirring you'd do with regular risotto. Allrecipes home cook Gigi says, "Awesome! Even my rice loving hubby loved it. I just added more onions and garlic ('cause you can never have too much!). Will definitely make again!"
Low-Carb Grain-Free Bacon and Mushroom Risotto
Yes, another risotto-style dish, but this one's with bacon and mushrooms, and comes together quickly. The recipe calls for you to use ghee (clarified butter), but you can use regular butter or oil if you wish. You just won't get the same buttery flavor.
Cauliflower Fried 'Rice'
Here's how to make cauliflower fried rice. Recipe creator John Melinte says, "This is a low-carb option for those who want all the flavor of Chinese fried rice but none of the guilt." Vollyballmom adds, "This recipe is unbelievable. I served it to 2 cauliflower non-lovers and didn't tell them what it was until they were finished raving about it." So sneaky!
Cauliflower Chicken Fried Rice
This cauliflower fried rice recipe has a few more components, so recipe creator Julie Hubert recommends that you "make sure you have all the ingredients chopped, prepped, and ready as this cauliflower rice stir-fry comes together in 10 minutes!" Reviewer Maria says, "I always follow the recipe the first time out. This is fantastic! (I should say here that I did find the cauliflower 'rice' at my local grocery store & I believe this made prep easier)."
Paleo Cauliflower Rice
This 5-star recipe takes only three ingredients to make, and it's ready in a speedy 15 minutes. "I thought this would be a little bland but I was wrong," says Allrecipes Allstar bd.weld. "The flavor comes through well. I will definitely be making this again. A cheese grater works well making the cauliflower into rice."
Paleo Greek 'Rice'
Onion, bell pepper, and grape tomatoes are mixed into cauliflower "grains" together with lemon juice and fresh mint to make a tasty side dish for grilled lamb or chicken.
Mexican Paella with Cauliflower Rice
"This totally works. Using cauliflower instead of rice is right in so many ways. The kids will eat it because they have absolutely no clue that it's cauliflower low glycemic count healthy as all get out and sooo much easier than a rice paella...and it's delicious. You still get that rice like texture thanks to the method of adding the last cup of cauliflower at the end." — Buckwheat Queen
One-Pot Keto Jambalaya with Cauliflower Rice
"Try this keto version of traditional jambalaya with cauliflower rice instead of rice, andouille sausage, and chicken thighs for a Louisiana-inspired dinner," says recipe creator Bibi. Reviewers award this a solid 5-stars, calling it easy and delicious.
Lime Cilantro Cauliflower "Rice"
Lime juice, cilantro, and butter turns cauliflower into a fresh, zesty side dish, and is ready in about 25 minutes. Allrecipes Allstar Linda T used a mixture of basil and parsley, and reviewer just-jam added Parmesan cheese.
Cauliflower Rice and Beans Fajita Bowls
"This was a big hit! Making the riced cauliflower was so easy and it fooled everyone in the family," raves Maya. Jhnndaz adds, "Very good. I didn't tell my husband that the "rice" was actually riced cauliflower. He never noticed. I will definitely make this again. Fast and delicious!"