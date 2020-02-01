Our 14 Best Cabbage Roll Recipes

Cabbage rolls might seem on the surface like an outdated, old-school grandmother recipe, something that is always on the menu at certain retro restaurants but is not exactly the kind of dish that gets home cooks excited to explore. But they are making a strong comeback! Whether it is restaurants like Galit in Chicago elevating the humble cabbage roll to an Israeli-influenced fine dining experience, or a Jewish deli called Mo's outside of Miami sticking to a classic sweet and sour recipe, cabbage rolls are on the rise.

Turns out, cabbage rolls are the perfect easy dish for experimentation; you can easily bring in global flavors through sauces and spices, change up the fillings to accommodate any and all dietary programs, and they are always an affordable and easy way to feed a family or gathering of friends. Comfort food at their finest, we think it is well beyond time for home cooks to reclaim and reimagine the humble cabbage roll, and we have some terrific places to start.