Our 14 Best Cabbage Roll Recipes
Cabbage rolls might seem on the surface like an outdated, old-school grandmother recipe, something that is always on the menu at certain retro restaurants but is not exactly the kind of dish that gets home cooks excited to explore. But they are making a strong comeback! Whether it is restaurants like Galit in Chicago elevating the humble cabbage roll to an Israeli-influenced fine dining experience, or a Jewish deli called Mo's outside of Miami sticking to a classic sweet and sour recipe, cabbage rolls are on the rise.
Turns out, cabbage rolls are the perfect easy dish for experimentation; you can easily bring in global flavors through sauces and spices, change up the fillings to accommodate any and all dietary programs, and they are always an affordable and easy way to feed a family or gathering of friends. Comfort food at their finest, we think it is well beyond time for home cooks to reclaim and reimagine the humble cabbage roll, and we have some terrific places to start.
Lamb and Rice Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
Lamb is a wonderful option for cabbage rolls and makes for a nice change from the traditional beef versions. This recipe for lamb and rice cabbage rolls is one that is a favorite among many readers. Cythia C. says, "The recipe is superb — with a Moroccan or North African twist."
Ukrainian Beet Green Cabbage Rolls
Like the idea of rolls but aren't a huge fan of cabbage? These Ukranian rolls swap out beet greens for the wrap, bringing some wonderful bitter balance to the finished dish.
Cabbage Tamales
Nothing is more fun than a great cultural mash-up, and this combo of cabbage rolls and tamales is a Polish/Mexican fusion treat worth trying!
Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
This traditional stuffed cabbage roll recipe has plenty of nostalgic flavor, with the ease of a recipe that is easily adapted for the slow cooker. Some reviewers note that you can swap out a can of crushed tomatoes for the canned tomato soup if you prefer a fresher flavor.
Cabbage Rolls II
"I've been taught (by several Polish ancestors) to use half ground beef and half ground pork for tender, flavorful golumbki. I cooked the rice in water with 2 beef bouillion cubes added to it. (don't add extra salt to the meat mixture though.)" — Vicky Gunkel
Guluptsie (Cabbage Rolls)
For the hunter in all of us, here is a roll that incorporates venison in the meat filling for a more intense and meat-forward dining experience.
Turkey Cabbage Rolls
On the lighter side, if you are avoiding red meat, here is a version made with ground turkey that loses nothing in meaty satisfaction.
Instant Pot Golabki (Polish Cabbage Rolls)
If you are an Instant Pot user, this one is for you. Cabbage rolls are easier and faster in any multi-cooker, and this recipe is the perfect place to start.
Middle Eastern Cabbage Rolls
Want to leave the realm of the Eastern European cabbage roll? Try this spiced vegetable-, almond-, and rice-stuffed Middle Eastern cabbage roll recipe with mint yogurt sauce.
Easy Cabbage Pockets
Who says the cabbage has to be the wrapper? Try these bun versions, where the cabbage and meat are wrapped in store-bought bread dough for a perfect on-the-go version you can eat one-handed.
Unstuffed Cabbage Roll
Love the idea of a cabbage roll dinner but don't have the time or bandwidth to make the rolls? We have your back with some great alternative options! This deconstructed version gives you all of the flavor with none of the fuss, making it a hero of weeknight dining.
Cabbage Roll Soup
Maybe you'd prefer a soup version for a bowl full of stuffed cabbage roll flavor in spoonable form?
Easy Cabbage Roll Casserole
Or there is this casserole version if you like a baked dish, with the added bonus of a layer of crispy bacon on top.
Russian Cabbage Rolls with Gravy
"Stuffed cabbage rolls are very popular in Russia and are a staple in people's diet, especially during the winter months. This version is stuffed with rice and mixed ground meat. You can substitute ground turkey for a lighter version," says recipe contributor Olechka_Kavalenko.