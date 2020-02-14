Our Most Popular Cabbage Recipes

By Hayley Sugg
Credit: Christina

The humble cabbage stars in these stellar recipes. Cost effective and easily available year-round, cabbages are a healthy green that deserves more attention for being delicious and nutritious (boasting high levels of vitamins C and K). From coleslaw to soup, we've rounded up the top 15 cabbage dishes that our readers love. 

Corned Beef and Cabbage

Credit: Jenbc27
Whether you're searching for a Saint Patrick's Day dish, or just want a hearty dinner, this traditional corned beef and cabbage recipe will check all your boxes.

Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic

Credit: Yankee-Engineer
Frying cabbage in bacon drippings results in an ultra-savory dish that has a hint of sweetness from the caramelized onions and garlic.

Quick and Easy Pancit

Credit: fotogirl25
A traditional Filipino dish, this fried noodle recipe is packed with cabbage, chicken, and carrots. 

Healing Cabbage Soup

Credit: Severina Kluizenaar
Perfect for when you're feeling under the weather, this hearty cabbage soup will have you on the mend in no time.

Related: 15 Soothing Soups for Cold and Flu Season

Sweet Restaurant Slaw

Credit: KGora
A wonderful side dish for barbecue, or stacked on a sandwich, this sweet and creamy coleslaw recipe will rival even your favorite restaurant's version. 

Related: 10 Best Side Dishes for Ribs

Roasted Cabbage

Credit: Christina
"I'd never thought of roasting cabbage," says user love2cook. "It tastes a little bit like roasted Brussels sprouts, which I love."

Related: How to Roast Every Vegetable (At Least the Ones You'd Want to Roast)

Stuffed Cabbage Rolls

Credit: Lisa Ayn
A classic recipe, these cabbage rolls are stuffed with a combo of ground beef and rice before being simmered in a flavorful tomato sauce.

Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup

Credit: Devster
Packed with veggies like cabbage, beets, potatoes, and carrots, this chunky soup is best served with a dollop of sour cream and sprinkle of fresh dill.

Ethiopian Cabbage Dish

Credit: TTV78
Cabbage and potatoes are a common Ethiopian dish for vegetarian plates. Serve with a side of injera and red lentils

Cabbage Beef Soup

Credit: cookin'mama
"Great recipe that you can throw together in a few minutes and allow to cook all day," says recipe reviewer Lisa Michelle.

Unstuffed Cabbage Roll

Credit: My Hot Southern Mess
If you want all the goodness of cabbage rolls, without out the effort of stuffing them, then this should be your go-to recipe.

Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
Shredded cabbage makes a great addition to stir-fry recipes because it quickly gets crisp-tender when-thrown in a pan.

Haluski - Cabbage and Noodles

Credit: NurseCarol1974
"For such a simple dish, I can't believe how much I love this!" says user suzyqcakes.

Napa Cabbage Salad

Credit: Mona
Napa cabbage, popular in Asian dishes, is the base for this extra crunchy salad. 

Cabbage Jambalaya

Credit: Rock_lobster
"This is an EASY recipe. My son doesn't like cabbage but will eat this like crazy," says recipe creator Susan.

Get More Cabbage Recipes

Credit: Lisa Zeraldo
Can't get enough cabbage? Try out our delicious cabbage roll recipes that the whole family will love. 

