Our Most Popular Cabbage Recipes
The humble cabbage stars in these stellar recipes. Cost effective and easily available year-round, cabbages are a healthy green that deserves more attention for being delicious and nutritious (boasting high levels of vitamins C and K). From coleslaw to soup, we've rounded up the top 15 cabbage dishes that our readers love.
Corned Beef and Cabbage
Whether you're searching for a Saint Patrick's Day dish, or just want a hearty dinner, this traditional corned beef and cabbage recipe will check all your boxes.
Fried Cabbage with Bacon, Onion, and Garlic
Frying cabbage in bacon drippings results in an ultra-savory dish that has a hint of sweetness from the caramelized onions and garlic.
Quick and Easy Pancit
A traditional Filipino dish, this fried noodle recipe is packed with cabbage, chicken, and carrots.
Healing Cabbage Soup
Perfect for when you're feeling under the weather, this hearty cabbage soup will have you on the mend in no time.
Sweet Restaurant Slaw
A wonderful side dish for barbecue, or stacked on a sandwich, this sweet and creamy coleslaw recipe will rival even your favorite restaurant's version.
Roasted Cabbage
"I'd never thought of roasting cabbage," says user love2cook. "It tastes a little bit like roasted Brussels sprouts, which I love."
Stuffed Cabbage Rolls
A classic recipe, these cabbage rolls are stuffed with a combo of ground beef and rice before being simmered in a flavorful tomato sauce.
Ukrainian Red Borscht Soup
Packed with veggies like cabbage, beets, potatoes, and carrots, this chunky soup is best served with a dollop of sour cream and sprinkle of fresh dill.
Ethiopian Cabbage Dish
Cabbage and potatoes are a common Ethiopian dish for vegetarian plates. Serve with a side of injera and red lentils.
Cabbage Beef Soup
"Great recipe that you can throw together in a few minutes and allow to cook all day," says recipe reviewer Lisa Michelle.
Unstuffed Cabbage Roll
If you want all the goodness of cabbage rolls, without out the effort of stuffing them, then this should be your go-to recipe.
Black Pepper Beef and Cabbage Stir Fry
Shredded cabbage makes a great addition to stir-fry recipes because it quickly gets crisp-tender when-thrown in a pan.
Haluski - Cabbage and Noodles
"For such a simple dish, I can't believe how much I love this!" says user suzyqcakes.
Napa Cabbage Salad
Napa cabbage, popular in Asian dishes, is the base for this extra crunchy salad.
Cabbage Jambalaya
"This is an EASY recipe. My son doesn't like cabbage but will eat this like crazy," says recipe creator Susan.
