Our 15 Best Brownie Recipes of All Time
Ooey, gooey brownies are the pinnacle of decadence. And there is no situation that we can think of where brownies wouldn't make the moment that much sweeter. They're the perfect shareable dessert for parties, holidays, potlucks, and even just a typical Wednesday night at home. We've rounded up our 15 favorite brownie recipes that represent the best of the best. From classic fudgy brownies to fruit-filled blonde brownies, scroll through to find your new favorite recipe.
Best Brownies
We had to include these classic top-rated brownies. They literally have "best" in the name. And with over 9,000 5-star reviews, it's safe to say that our community of home cooks think these simple, chocolate brownies are some of the best they've ever tasted.
Zucchini Brownies
These brownies contain shredded zucchini, but no one would ever know! The zucchini keeps the brownie moist and creates a more dense and cake-like texture. Just be sure to tell your picky eater about the zucchini in these brownies after they devour them.
Disappearing Marshmallow Brownies
Just as the name states, these butterscotch-, marshmallow-, and chocolate chip-packed blondie brownies will disappear right before your eyes. These are the perfect choice for people who don't like too much chocolate overload in their brownies.
S'more Brownies
S'mores need not be a campfire-only kind of snack. Especially when you can enjoy them anytime in the form of delicious brownies that are loaded with graham crackers, marshmallows, and chocolate. Plus, they're super easy to make because they start out with a box of brownie mix.
Blonde Brownies I
Even though they're simply flavored with butter and vanilla, blonde brownies are just as rich as the chocolate variety. These "blondies" also include nuts and chocolate chips, further boosting their decadence factor.
Chunky Cheesecake Brownies
Who doesn't want a brownie and cheesecake mashup? This marbled brownie consists of a traditional chocolate brownie batter laced with swirls of chocolate chip cheesecake filling throughout.
Chewy Peanut Butter Brownies
Peanut butter lovers won't be able to get enough of these peanut butter blondies. They're so creamy and rich and go great with a cold glass of milk. And for a tasty addition, try topping them with chocolate frosting. Nothing beats the classic chocolate and PB pairing, after all.
Chocolate Caramel Brownies
These delicious brownies start with a package of German chocolate cake mix. They're then layered to create a gooey caramel and chocolate-filled center.
Pumpkin Brownies
Switch up your pumpkin desserts this fall and go for these Pumpkin Brownies. You can swirl the pumpkin mixture throughout the brownies or create layers for a gorgeous orange and black Halloween treat.
Fudge Brownies I
You truly can't go wrong with a classic. These fudgy brownies are nice and gooey thanks to the melted butter and chocolate mixture in the batter. These brownies are so delicious, you won't be able to eat just one.
Milly's Oatmeal Brownies
Are you an oatmeal raisin fan? Then you have to try this mouthwatering take on the classic flavor combo. These brownies are loaded with rolled oats, chocolate chips, raisins, and walnuts — so they have something for everyone!
Skillet Apple Brownie
This apple brownie is made in a cast iron skillet to create a beautifully crisp crust with a gooey center. If you're one of those people who loves the brownie edges, then this is the method for you.
Caramel Turtles® Brownies
It doesn't get much easier than this six-ingredient brownie recipe. Start with a box of chocolate cake mix to make the brownies, then load them up with melted caramel, chocolate chips, and pecans.
Raspberry Fudge Brownies
Looking for a special occasion brownie? This triple-layer brownie is certainly it. It starts with a basic chocolate brownie, then it's topped with homemade fudge and a raspberry-flavored cream cheese frosting.
Coconut Macaroon Brownies
The layer of coconut in the middle is what takes these walnut-filled brownies over the top. Just be prepared for everyone to ask you to make this recipe again and again.