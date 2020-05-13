Our 15 Best Broccoli Salad Recipes
Bright and crunchy broccoli salads are perfect for anything, from a light lunch on a warm day to a barbecue side dish. And they're a great way to get people to eat more vegetables without making a big deal out of it. Here are 15 of our favorite people-pleasing broccoli salads.
Fresh Broccoli Salad
"Very tasty salad. Sweet like a coleslaw," says DESERTGTX.
Broccoli Salad with Red Grapes, Bacon, and Sunflower Seeds
"Best broccoli salad ever," raves Michelle. "I was hoping for leftovers, but my husband cleaned out the bowl! I didn't nor wouldn't change a thing."
Alyson's Broccoli Salad
"This stuff is awesome," says RS500. "I didn't like raw broccoli before now, but now this is my favorite vegetable dish."
Bodacious Broccoli Salad
"I have used this recipe for two years now and we love it," says Nancy L. "I use a blend of Colby-Jack shredded cheese and black pepper to taste."
Broccoli and Ramen Noodle Salad
"This is an excellent salad to bring to potlucks, summer games, or a light salad with a sandwich at home," says Jackie.
Tortellini Bacon Broccoli Salad
"This is an excellent pasta salad that is great to make for the week ahead or to bring to potlucks," says MostAwesomeChefEver. "Make it—you won't be disappointed."
Broccoli Coleslaw
"I am excited to find this delicious recipe," says jessicachappell. "It is unique, finally a coleslaw sort of deal without the traditional cabbage and mayonnaise."
Broccoli Mango Salad
"I was intrigued by the unusual ingredients in this recipe and skeptical that it would work. Well, it did! This is a visually beautiful broccoli salad and tastes good as well. The horseradish is subtle and adds interest to the dressing," Marie C. says. "I did not use all the dressing and used less onion than called for. I also added the cashews just before serving so they would not get soft."
Garlic Broccoli Salad
"I made a loose interpretation of this recipe because of ingredient limitations," lxpetrick says. "One thing that I did pretty different was that I fried the peanuts and the spices together, which I think helped boost the flavor issue. I also ate my dish warm instead of cooling it. It turned out great! I'll definitely eat it again."
Broccoli Salad with Margarita Dressing
"This is a light and refreshing salad. The dressing totally made it for my husband and I. I did let the ingredients marinate before serving," Molly says. "I had an extra lime, so I made a batch of dressing just to have on hand for future salads!"
Broccoli-Cauliflower Salad
"We always love this salad, and I've made it many times. Each time I get rave reviews. I don't use the egg, but I always add chopped red onion. I've also made it with raisins and sunflower seeds added. Every variation is delicious. Just play around with the ingredients you like!" says reviewer SARASQ.
Spring Salad
"This is the best salad I have had in a long time. I made it twice in one weekend! The flavors are diverse and yet they really work well together," Jodi says.
Broccoli Cranberry Salad
"This has become a favorite salad of ours," Patty says. "To change it a little, since it's eaten so often, I like to add slivered almonds or glazed walnuts or sunflower seeds. Also, to add a little more veggie crunch, I add thinly sliced cabbage. And it's oh so good!"
Sweet and Tangy Broccoli Salad
"Simple and easy! One of the favorite side dishes at my parties. I used less sugar than what was recommended; otherwise didn't change a thing," Deb Crane says.
Fruit and Broccoli Buffet Salad
"Oh my, this is a delicious salad! The dressing is just perfectly zingy for this interesting combination of ingredients. I think I have found my next potluck dish," Bibi says. "I followed the recipe exactly and it was just lovely: crunchy, sweet-tart, and good."