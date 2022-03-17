Our 10 Best Broccoli Casseroles of All Time Will Be Your New Favorite Side Dishes
Who doesn't love broccoli casserole? It's the perfect mixture of cheesy and creamy with a big helping of veggies that makes you feel good about feeding it to your family. And it might just be the best way to get your picky eaters to have their greens. Broccoli casserole makes the perfect side dish for any meal, and it's an easy crowd-pleaser that will be a hit at your next holiday dinner or family potluck. There are dozens of broccoli casseroles out there, so we've narrowed it down to our top 10 best broccoli casserole recipes of all time, as rated and reviewed by our Allrecipes community of home cooks. Whether you want classic broccoli and cheese, broccoli and rice, broccoli and potato, or broccoli and cauliflower, scroll through to find our best of the best recipes for broccoli casseroles.
Awesome Broccoli-Cheese Casserole
"This is wonderful! My husband and my 2-year-old son loved it!!! I'm not even a big veggie fan, and I loved it, too! I also omitted the salt and even found (after a couple of times running out of ingredients) that I could do without the egg and onions, and it still tasted great," says reviewer MCSETTER.
Broccoli Casserole
This casserole has the tasty addition of Ritz crackers that gives it a crumbly texture and a savory, buttery taste. "I have made this recipe for several years! Everyone loves it and it is expected at the Thanksgiving table. The richness of the cheese and buttery crackers make this something kids will eat," says home cook NCCowgirlUP.
Cauliflower and Broccoli Bake
"Made once for the family dinner, and I did not manage to even get a bite. So I made the casserole again and this is a hit, for me and the family. This worked perfectly for me novice cook that I am and all," says reviewer Howie.
Broccoli Casserole with Rice
The instant rice adds an extra layer of heartiness to this cheesy casserole. The recipe uses instant rice, but reviewers say you can use whatever you have on hand — like brown rice, non-instant, or even long grain rice.
Broccoli Potato Bake
Potatoes seem to make everything better, and that's definitely the case in this recipe. Reviewers rave about the addition of hash brown potatoes to this cheesy broccoli casserole. While the recipe calls for Swiss cheese, you can use whatever cheese you prefer — try Cheddar or mozzarella.
Quinoa Broccoli Casserole
"I was tempted to eat it before I put it in the oven! Very versatile recipe because other vegetables could definitely be added! I sliced in 3 small carrots and squeezed in fresh lemon juice into the soup/veggie mix before I stirred in the quinoa — so delicious and nothing overpowers," says reviewer Meli.
Broccoli Cheese Bake
This casserole is easy to make with just a few, simple pantry staple ingredients. Reviewers love the homemade cheese sauce made with butter, milk, flour, and Swiss cheese. Though you can dress it up by using fancier cheeses, like Gouda or Gruyère.
Broccoli Casserole II
If you like a little heat, try this casserole that uses cheese spread with jalapeño. Or, if you can't find that cheese spread, you can do what reviewers like and add a can of diced jalapeños.
Broccoli and Onion Casserole
"This tasted like macaroni and cheese, if macaroni somehow turned into vegetables. It's not the healthiest dish, but is really good and I could definitely see serving it for a holiday. It was so easy and yummy. I also sautéed the onions beforehand instead of subjecting them to boiling," says home cook GoodCookin'.
Broccoli and Artichoke Bake
This casserole is loaded with veggies, including fresh broccoli, mushrooms, green onion, and artichoke hearts. But it's rich enough from the sour cream, mayo, and Parmesan cheese, that even the pickiest eaters won't be able to tell they're eating tons of vegetables.