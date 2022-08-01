Our 25 Best Bisquick Recipes
Keep a box of Bisquick in your pantry and you'll never have to look far for a hearty and delicious meal. From bright, creamy buttermilk pie to a lusciously savory bowl of chicken and dumplings, premade baking mix is the key to shortcut cooking without skimping on flavor. Find your favorite from among these recipes that start with a box of Bisquick and end with a satisfied smile.
Sheet Pan Blueberry Pancakes
Make the usual quick, light, and fluffy pancakes right out of the box or use Bisquick to make these clever sheet pan pancakes to feed a crowd. Fresh blueberries add a wonderful pop of flavor to this breakfast dish.
Easy Chicken and Dumplings
Craving homestyle chicken and dumplings for dinner tonight? Try this simple but delicious recipe that makes the most of baking mix, chicken breast, and fresh vegetables. Reviewers suggest adding garlic powder and thyme for an unforgettably savory finish.
Bisquick® Coffee Cake
Old-fashioned coffee cake is easy, fuss-free, and doesn't dirty up a lot of bowls in the making. This recipe uses baking mix both in the cake batter and in the enticing cinnamon-spiced crumb topping.
Sausage Balls
Three ingredients are all you'll need to make these savory sausage balls. Precooked balls can be frozen and then reheated at 350 degrees F for 10 minutes — have breakfast on the go in no time.
Impossible Buttermilk Pie
Try this wonderfully sweet and tangy pie recipe that creates its own crust. "Delicious and very easy to make," says Michael. "We dusted it with powdered sugar for presentation."
Cheddar Bay Biscuits
Make pillow-like drop biscuits to enjoy with butter, jam, or a rich gravy. Drop biscuits can also be customized with add-ins like cheese, herbs, and crumbled bacon for mouthwatering breakfast sandwiches and more.
Easy Quiche
Combine cheese, baking mix, butter, and eggs for a creamy, Parmesan-swirled bite of goodness. This easy quiche recipe starts with baking mix and ends in with a perfectly shareable, brunch-friendly meal.
Impossibly Easy Breakfast Bake
This cheesy, crowd-friendly casserole uses a premade baking mix, bell pepper, and sausage to create a deliciously hearty bite. Our community of home cooks loves the bold flavor and luxurious texture of this breakfast bake recipe.
Oven-Fried Chicken
Get the bold, flavorful results you want from oven-fried chicken made with buttermilk baking mix, evaporated milk, and a mouthwatering spice blend. Our community of home cooks loves the crunch and juicy interior of this easy recipe.
Classic Bisquick Peach Cobbler
"This is a delicious and easy recipe," raves rvines1003. "I don't change a thing. I like to serve this while still slightly warm with vanilla bean ice cream. It's a big hit at my house and my go-to recipe when I need to make a quick dessert."
Chicken and Biscuit Casserole
This casserole is an excellent way to use up leftover meats and vegetables. Just bind your ingredient with sauce, gravy, or soup and top things off with Bisquick batter for a delightfully soft and comforting meal.
Easy Peanut Butter Cookies
Bisquick already has most of the ingredients you need to make fresh baked cookies built into the box. Try the easy peanut butter variety for a sweet, simple treat any time.
Roast Chicken Pan Gravy
Use Bisquick mix in place of flour to make a roux or thicken a pan sauce to make gravy. Quick-cooking and easy to customize, this gravy recipe is the perfect way to make an everyday meal luxurious.
Deep Fried Oreos
When fair season is over, you can still enjoy classic treats at home with the help of a little Bisquick and a pot of hot oil. This deep-fried, cream-filled cookie recipe is your ticket to fair food nirvana.
Baking Mix Blackberry Cobbler
Whip up a sweet, jammy blackberry cobbler with just six ingredients and a bit of patience. All-purpose baking mix is the secret to this fruity dessert that makes every bite a pleasure.
Sad Cake
This old-fashioned coconut and pecan cake gets its unique name from a soft, sunken center and deliciously crispy edges. Make magic in your 9x13 pan with a sweet, chewy treat that is guaranteed to satisfy.
Pancake Casserole
Enjoy an enticing slice of breakfast casserole that brings big flavor to the table in no time. "A yummy and simple way to enjoy the flavor of pancakes in the convenience of a casserole," says mom4life. "Always a big hit for breakfast, brunch, even dinner! Serve with maple syrup on the side, just like on pancakes."
Mimi's Zucchini Pie
When summer vegetables are at their peak, reach for this irresistibly fresh, soft, and cheesy quiche recipe. Sliced zucchini and yellow squash are the stars of this easy dish, while premade baking mix adds heft to this potluck-friendly standout.
Easy Pizza Bake
Need a filling dinner option ASAP? Skip delivery and dive into a saucy pizza casserole instead. We love the sharp, salty pepperoni and how it plays with the richly creamy mozzarella cheese.
White Chococonut Cupcakes
Sweetened coconut flakes and white chocolate chips dot these delicate cupcakes for fun, tropical flavor that's meant to share. These luscious treats need just 15 minutes to bake before being drizzled with velvety melted chocolate.
Apple and Cheddar Skillet Cake
Tart and generously spiced Granny Smith apples meet sharp cheddar cheese in this delightfully sweet and savory recipe. Simply spoon the baking mix batter on top of cooked fruit, bake, and enjoy.
Salmon Croquettes with Fresh Salmon
Baking mix, salmon, and a savory vegetable medley combine to create a deliciously hearty salmon croquette. Fresh seafood flavor gets a kick from Worcestershire sauce and minced garlic that will keep you coming back for more.
Oatmeal Fudge Squares
Take your pick — share these fudge squares with company or keep them all to yourself. Use baking mix, quick-cooking oats, and sweetened condensed milk to make decadent oatmeal bars brimming with chocolate and rich brown sugar.
Easy Pumpkin Beer Bread with Pepitas
"Use a bottle of your favorite pumpkin ale to make this easy and delicious beer bread," says recipe creator Corey. "Make your own DIY mix with a few pantry staples you probably already have on hand. This recipe is super customizable, so feel free to adjust the sugar to suit your taste."
Jennah's Famous Peanut Butter Blossoms
End your meal on a sweet note with these scrumptious peanut butter blossom cookies. With just six ingredients and 30 minute bake time, you'll have an indulgently crisp and chocolatey treat in no time.