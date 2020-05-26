18 Extra-Easy Beer Bread Recipes
If you're intimidated by the bread-making process, then beer bread might just be the recipe for you. Beer's natural bubbliness and yeasty flavor makes it perfect for producing fluffy and flavorful loaves of bread. Most of these beer bread recipes are quick breads, meaning they don't require yeast or rising times, so you can just mix up your batter and stick it in the oven. From savory to sweet varieties, these beer breads are excellent toasted on their own, or sliced for serving up a sandwich.
Whole Wheat Beer Bread
You just need a handful of pantry staples to create this wonderful whole wheat bread. Beer creates rich flavor and fluffy texture, which is complemented by the addition of sweet brown sugar.
Easy Beer Bread Mix
This recipe only requires beer and butter for the wet ingredients, meaning the dry ingredients can easily be layered into a jar for gifting to friends and family.
Double Pumpkin-Beer Bread
Get a double dose of pumpkin in this sweet bread. Pumpkin beer combines with pumpkin puree for a dark orange loaf that's infused with fall flavors.
No Knead Beer Bread
While this recipe does require yeast, it doesn't require the kneading that's usually associated with yeast breads. All you need is a little patience to wait for it to rise, and you'll be rewarded with perfectly fluffy beer bread.
Cranberry Cinnamon Flax Beer Bread
Amber ale pairs perfectly with spicy cinnamon and tangy cranberries in this fall-inspired bread. If you don't have dried cranberries on hand, several reviewers reported success using fresh cranberries.
Vickie's Beer Bread
"Who would have thought so few ingredients would make such a great bread," says reviewer Jillian. "People kept asking how to make this and thought it came out of a bread machine. "
Apple, Cheddar, and Rosemary Beer Bread
"This is hands down the most delicious bread I've made," says Sami Wyckoff. "It's a well balanced flavor that combines the saltiness of Cheddar, the sweetness of apple, and the earthiness of rosemary. Not to mention the beer rounds all of the flavors out."
Guinness Bread
Enjoy the dark, malty flavor of Guinness stout in this bread recipe. Oatmeal adds a hearty texture, perfect for serving with a slathering of butter and drizzle of honey.
Green Chile Cheese Beer Bread
Packed with spicy green chiles and salty Cheddar cheese, this savory beer bread is just begging to be served with a bowl of chili or stew.
Gluten-Free Beer Bread
Although the name may seem to be an oxymoron, gluten-free beer exists and helps to make this wonderfully rich bread. Reviewer Kelly Ramstack says, "Super moist and not at all dense or crumbly like so many gluten-free breads turn out."
Strawberry Beer Bread with Fresh Basil
Your favorite fruity beer will shine in this wow-worthy bread recipe. Sweet strawberries and fresh basil pair up for a bold springtime flavor, great for serving on the side or toasting up for breakfast.
Honey Oat Beer Bread
The bold flavor of beer is balanced out with sweet the addition of honey. "This bread is absolutely delicious," says THEINSANECHEF. "It is not too sweet and not too bland. The butter gives it a very rich taste."
Spicy Italian Sausage and Mozzarella Beer Bread
Packed with two types of cheese, sausage, and two types of olives, this hearty recipe can double as an appetizer when served with a side of marinara for dipping.
Mikey's Beer Bread
This recipe is an ingenious use for beer that's beyond its prime. "A delicious use of day-old beer that no one wants to drink," says recipe creator Joy Mason. "It goes swimmingly with a bowl of warm soup."
Jalapeño Green Onion Ale Corn Bread
A little sweet, a little spicy, this recipe has it all. Looking for an extra colorful bread? Follow the suggestion of naples34102, who added a handful of diced red bell peppers for more brightness.
Beer Bread I
Over the years, this basic beer bread recipe has garnered rave reviews from the Allrecipes community. Hard to believe it requires just three ingredients! Says one reviewer, "This is an excellent recipe. It tastes just like the 'popular expensive' recipe that I have purchased in the past."
Beer Rolls
These rolls do require yeast, but are easier to bake for newbies versus an entire yeasted loaf. While the mixing and rising takes place in a bread machine, if you don't have one -- no worries. Simply combine all ingredients (no need to let the beer go flat first) and knead briefly for 5 to 10 minutes. Place in an oiled bowl, cover, and let rise in a warm place till almost doubled. Then proceed with the recipe as written from step three.
Tastefully Simple Beer Bread
This copycat recipe has a solid five-star average rating with dozens of rave reviews. That and just four ingredients makes it look like it's hard to go wrong with this recipe!
More Inspiration
Beer is great for so much more than drinking! Check out our Cooking with Beer recipe collection for more ideas, like this top-rated recipe for Best Ever Sausage with Peppers, Onions, and Beer. Also see Our Best Beer Cake Recipes.