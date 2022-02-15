Our 15 Best BBQ Chicken Recipes of All Time
Here at Allrecipes, we know a thing or two about BBQ chicken. Our community members have submitted hundreds of delicious BBQ chicken recipes for the grill, oven, slow cooker, and more. We've narrowed our huge collection down to 15 top-rated recipes that reviewers say are the best of the best — so you know you're about to cook up something amazing. Make sure to bookmark this round-up of our best BBQ chicken recipes, as you'll want to come back to it again and again.
Barbeque Chicken
Chicken thighs are baked in a homemade BBQ sauce made with ingredients you probably already have on hand, such as ketchup and brown sugar.
Zesty Slow Cooker Chicken Barbecue
The Allrecipes community can't get enough of this top-rated slow cooker chicken BBQ recipe — it has earned more than 5,000 rave reviews from happy home cooks!
Favorite Barbecue Chicken
Chicken is grilled in a "not-too-sweet, not-too-tangy barbecue sauce that everyone loves," according to recipe creator Amanda Anne, who says the sauce also works well with pork chops and ribs.
Chef John's Barbecue Chicken
Here's a handy BBQ chicken tip from Chef John: "Everyone wants that nice thick glaze of sauce attached to the skin, and the only way to do it, is brush it on as it cooks." Try his hack with this easy recipe.
Southern BBQ Chicken
In this Southern-inspired BBQ chicken recipe, drumsticks are marinated in a flavorful sauce before they're grilled to moist and tender perfection.
Becki's Oven Barbecue Chicken
"Easy and delicious," raves one Allrecipes community member. "My fifteen year old son, who is my biggest critic, really liked them and I loved them."
Easy BBQ Bake
Believe it or not, you can make this incredibly simple BBQ chicken recipe with just five ingredients: store-bought BBQ sauce, honey, ketchup, an onion, and chicken breast halves.
Slow Cooker Barbeque Chicken
Here's another easy BBQ chicken recipe to make in your trusty slow cooker. "This recipe was so easy to make," says reviewer Melissa Ankney. "I threw it together in just a few minutes before I left for work."
Oven BBQ Chicken Drumsticks
These easily customizable BBQ chicken drumsticks "can either be nice and gentle, or have a bit of a kick," according to recipe creator Nichole S.
Spicy BBQ Chicken
Think you can handle the heat? Try this spicy BBQ chicken recipe made with hot pepper sauce and lots of seasonings. "This sauce is AMAZING," says reviewer LeeBt. "Sweet, spicy, fantastic!"
Shredded Barbeque Chicken
Make this simple recipe in your slow cooker with just chicken breasts, bottled BBQ sauce, and a sweet onion. It doesn't get much easier than that, folks.
Texas BBQ Chicken
This BBQ chicken recipe from the Lone Star State is sweet, spicy, and absolutely irresistible. What's the secret ingredient? Tomato-vegetable juice cocktail!
Korean BBQ Chicken Marinade
A restaurant-inspired marinade (made with soy sauce, sugar, onion powder, and ginger) gives BBQ chicken sweet and savory flavor that will please everyone at your dinner table.
Cranberry BBQ Chicken
Canned cranberry sauce gives basic BBQ chicken a fun, fruity twist. "This one is a keeper for us," says reviewer q. "Very tasty and sticks well to the chicken. A lot of flavor and the leftovers are just as good."
3-Ingredient Baked BBQ Chicken Wings
In this impossibly easy recipe, a quick mixture of bottled BBQ sauce and maple-flavored syrup is poured over frozen chicken wings. Just toss them in the oven for an hour and you're ready to eat.
More Inspiration
Hungry for more? Explore our entire collection of BBQ and Grilled Chicken Recipes.