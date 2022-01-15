Our 30 Best Baked Pasta Recipes Are Dinners You'll Want to Make Again and Again
Baked pasta dinners are some of the best cozy comfort food. These warm and cheesy dishes make for easy and satisfying weeknight meals — and they're sure to become a fast family favorite. Whether you want traditional baked ziti and lasagna or playful twists like lobster mac and cheese or mashups like taco spaghetti, our top-rated baked pasta recipes have you covered. No matter which one (or ones) you choose to make, we promise you'll want to make these recipes on repeat.
Baked Ziti I
Baked ziti is such a classic and this recipe is ready in less than an hour. The pasta is packed with ground beef and cheese — plus it's extra creamy thanks to the addition of sour cream in the sauce.
Artichoke Spinach Lasagna
Even the picky eaters in your house will love this lasagna. The spinach, artichoke, and sauce mixture is combined with mozzarella and feta cheese to create a cheesy, veggie-packed dish. This recipe uses frozen spinach, but you can use fresh if you prefer.
Pesto Chicken Penne Casserole
This casserole is like a baked chicken Alfredo with pesto, spinach, and tomatoes. And the casserole may be delicious on night one, but reviewers say it's even better the second day when all the flavors come together overnight. It's a good thing this recipe makes 12 servings because you're going to want leftovers.
Three Cheese Manicotti II
This easy dish is made in your 9x13 inch baking dish and serves up manicotti shells stuffed with mozzarella, ricotta, and Parmesan cheese. To easily fill your manicotti, don't boil the noodles before — instead, just soak them in warm water for a few minutes to soften, and then they will cook the rest of the way in the oven.
Chef John's Lasagna
The secret to Chef John's tasty lasagna is his meaty sauce. The sauce is made with sausage and ground beef, plus red pepper flakes for a little bit of heat. When assembling your lasagna, don't skimp on the sauce, Chef John likes a lot, and it's worth it!
Three Cheese Baked Pasta
This easy dish is simply made with your favorite shape of pasta, ground beef, onion, pasta sauce, provolone cheese, sour cream, mozzarella cheese, and Parmesan cheese. You can also add veggies, like spinach, mushrooms, and peppers, and more meat, like sausage, for a well-rounded, filling dish.
Easy Pleasy Mac N Cheesy - US Navy Style
There's no way this cheesy, creamy mac and cheese dish could ever dry out — especially since it's made with three types of cheese plus sour cream. If you like your mac and cheese to have a crust, try using Ritz crackers instead of saltines — or you can omit the crackers altogether if you prefer.
Baked Pasta with Sausage and Baby Portobello Mushroom White Sauce
This baked pasta dish is ready in just over 30 minutes and is loaded with ingredients that everyone will love. The white sauce is definitely the star of the show — it's made with mushrooms, sausage (plus the fat), and heavy cream. Reviewers like to add the cheese directly to the saucepot to incorporate it, then top the whole dish with more cheese.
Summer Squash Chicken Alfredo
When you have an abundance of zucchini and yellow squash, try this chicken alfredo recipe. You can use jarred Alfredo sauce, but most reviewers like using this Quick and Easy Alfredo Sauce recipe, which only requires six ingredients.
Creamy Pasta Bake with Cherry Tomatoes and Basil
You can have this creamy pasta dish on the table and ready to eat in less than an hour. Reviewers say you can even prep the whole dish beforehand then leave it in the fridge until you're ready to bake for an extra easy dinner.
Paleo Spaghetti Pie (Grain, Gluten, and Dairy Free)
This bake may be a paleo recipe, but recipe creator Shannon Felgner says no one will even miss the gluten or dairy. The spaghetti pie is made with a spaghetti squash, ground turkey, pizza sauce, and veggies.
Garlic Shrimp Pasta Bake
This seafood pasta bake has a buttery, cheesy, garlic and lemon sauce that complements the shrimp nicely. In addition to the tomatoes, you can add other veggies like spinach or mushrooms.
Ultimate Low-Carb Zucchini Lasagna
If you're trying to eat low-carb or gluten-free, then this is the lasagna recipe for you. It doesn't have any noodles, but instead thinly sliced zucchini. It still has everything you want from lasagna: meat, cheese, and sauce, so it's sure to be a crowd-pleaser — even for pasta lovers.
Chicken Cordon Bleu Lasagna
Who knew you could enjoy chicken Cordon Bleu in lasagna form? In between the layers of lasagna noodles, you'll find layers of melty cream cheese sauce and layers of cooked chicken and ham. Finish off the lasagna with a layer of bread crumbs for that crispy chicken Cordon Bleu topping.
Italian Sausage Ravioli Bake
This ravioli bake has a handful of pantry staple ingredients that may sound weird but will come together to create a 5-star meal. You'll use Italian sausage, spaghetti sauce, diced tomatoes, beef broth, Italian dressing, sugar, mozzarella cheese, basil, and ravioli to create this dish. And with only 10 minutes of prep time, it's the perfect meal for a busy weeknight.
Chef John's Lobster Mac and Cheese
Lobster mac and cheese may sound crazy fancy and difficult, but you can make this restaurant-quality dish at home in just an hour. The decadent dish is great for a date night dinner and it's sure to impress your significant other.
Creamy Pumpkin Pasta Bake
Pumpkin puree isn't only meant for sweet desserts — you can use it to make savory pasta dishes too! Like this one that combines sweet Italian sausage, red pepper flakes, pumpkin puree, chicken broth, bacon, heavy whipping cream, Parmesan cheese, and rotini.
Easy Roasted Vegetable Lasagna
If you like vegetable lasagna, you should try this recipe that roasts the veggies first before baking the lasagna. Your veggies will be golden brown and tender and filled with flavor. And even though this lasagna uses zucchini, bell peppers, mushrooms, and onions, you can certainly change up the veggies you want to use.
Italian Sausage and Mushroom Lasagna with Bechamel Sauce
The real star of the show here is the bechamel sauce made with butter, flour, milk, salt, and nutmeg. But the ricotta cheese, cremini mushrooms, mild sausage, marinara sauce, and lasagna noodles are pretty great together too. You can also use hot or sweet sausage if you want to switch up the recipe.
Taco Spaghetti Bake
If your Taco Tuesday is feeling a little repetitive, try this Taco Spaghetti Bake. It's a fun, new take on traditional tacos yet uses most of the same ingredients. To make the bake, you'll make your taco meat, then add corn and taco sauce (instead of pasta sauce), then add your taco toppings like cheese, sour cream, and tortilla chips.
Chicken-Bacon-Ranch Pasta Bake
Chicken, bacon, and ranch were a match made in heaven and this pasta bake just proves it. The bake is already super flavorful from those three ingredients, but it's just as cheesy and creamy thanks to the addition of cream cheese and Monterey Jack cheese.
Spinach Lasagna Roll Ups
These roll-ups are stuffed with garlic, ricotta, mozzarella, and spinach then topped with sauce and Parmesan. They make a great meal if you're trying to go meatless, plus they're so easy to make and everyone in your family will devour them.
Best Ziti Ever with Sausage
This baked ziti is more like a lasagna since it's layered with mild sausage, tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, and mozzarella cheese. Reviewers say for a more powerful flavor, you should use fresh basil instead of dried.
Fresh From the Vine Tortellini
It's called "fresh from the vine" because you make your own tomato sauce using cherry tomatoes, olive oil, and spicy pesto. Combine the homemade sauce with tortellini, Parmesan, and basil and, voilà, you'll have a delicious Italian dinner ready in just 40 minutes.
Crawfish Fettuccine II
This Cajun fettucine pasta is loaded with crawfish, tomatoes, bell peppers, and a Cajun cream sauce. The whole family is sure to love this dish, even the kiddos!
Italian Sausage Stuffed Shells
If you're not a ricotta fan, this recipe is for you. The shells are simply stuffed with mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, and dried Italian seasoning — no ricotta in sight. Top with marinara sauce and bake and you'll have this easy recipe ready to go.
Ditalini with Roasted Tomato Sauce and Goat Cheese
You'll want to make this recipe just for Chef John's roasted tomato sauce. The flavorful tomato sauce is made with whole plum tomatoes, onion, garlic, red pepper flakes, and oregano and it complements the ditalini and goat cheese deliciously.
Vegan Portobello Stroganoff
If you are following the vegan diet and missing beef stroganoff, you should try this recipe. This vegan version uses vegan sour cream, vegan bouillon, and portobello mushrooms to create a creamy dish that even meat lovers will enjoy.
Baked Rigatoni with Italian Sausage and Fennel
This dish has just the right amount of spice from the hot sausage that everyone, even the kids, will love. Plus it's packed with veggies, like fennel, roasted red bell pepper, and onion, so you can feel good about feeding it to the entire family.
Cheater Baked Ziti
This "cheater" dish only requires five ingredients: ziti, hot sausage, spaghetti sauce, Alfredo sauce, and shredded Italian cheese. And there are no measurements needed since you use the entire package of each item — so the prep time is virtually none!