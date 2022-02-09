Our 15 Best Baked Chicken Wing Recipes of All Time Are Why Napkins Were Invented

<p>Chicken wings, your favorite barbeque sauce, and a touch of maple syrup give these baked wings a sweet and savory finish. A brief run under the broiler will crisp up the skin beautifully. Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole offers these useful tips: "Simple and straight forward. I do have a recommendation. Chicken releases a lot of juices in the first few minutes of cooking leaving your sauce in a puddle underneath the chicken. My recommendation is to wait until that first flip and then baste your sauce mixture on with every flip. That way by the time you get to the broil step you have a nice even coat of sauce on your wings which browns up nicely under that broiler. I also recommend reducing total cook time to 45 minutes."</p>