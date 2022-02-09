Our 15 Best Baked Chicken Wing Recipes of All Time Are Why Napkins Were Invented
Chicken wings are a real crowd-pleaser. Whether you're serving them as a snack at a party, an appetizer before dinner, or dinner itself, no one is able to resist this delectable finger food. Plus, how many foods come with their own convenient built-in handle? When it comes to flavors, the mighty chicken wing has something for everyone, so whether you like them spicy, cheesy, or a little bit sweet, you'll find a recipe that's just right for you on Allrecipes. And you don't even need any fancy appliances to cook them because all these recipes are made in the oven for extra crispy wings that are packed with finger-licking-good flavor. Scroll through to find our best baked chicken wing recipes of all time, including baked Buffalo wings, baked teriyaki wings, baked BBQ wings, baked lemon pepper wings, and more.
Baked Buffalo Wings
If you like your wings extra hot, try this recipe that seasons the wings with cayenne pepper and tops them with hot pepper sauce. Make sure to have your favorite dipping sauce, like ranch or blue cheese, and some celery at the ready!
Awesome Crispy Baked Chicken Wings
Chicken wings are dipped in garlic butter and coated in a mixture of Parmesan cheese, parsley, oregano, paprika, salt, and pepper before baking. Allrecipes community member londonlinn says, "I made these wings at a wing cook off and won. This is a keeper for sure."
Japanese Chicken Wings
To make them super crispy, these wings are fried first and then baked in a soy sauce, vinegar, and sugar sauce. If you don't like your wings too sweet, you can add cayenne pepper to the sauce to balance out the flavors.
Baked Chicken Wings
It doesn't get much easier than this five-ingredient recipe. Simply add all your spices to a zip-top bag, add your wings to the bag, and shake it up to distribute all the tasty flavors. Then bake, yep, that's it!
3-Ingredient Baked BBQ Chicken Wings
Chicken wings, your favorite barbeque sauce, and a touch of maple syrup give these baked wings a sweet and savory finish. A brief run under the broiler will crisp up the skin beautifully. Allrecipes Allstar Soup Loving Nicole offers these useful tips: "Simple and straight forward. I do have a recommendation. Chicken releases a lot of juices in the first few minutes of cooking leaving your sauce in a puddle underneath the chicken. My recommendation is to wait until that first flip and then baste your sauce mixture on with every flip. That way by the time you get to the broil step you have a nice even coat of sauce on your wings which browns up nicely under that broiler. I also recommend reducing total cook time to 45 minutes."
Lemon Pepper Chicken Wings
Five simple pantry ingredients are all you'll need to make these top-rated baked chicken wings. (And you won't even have to spend money on a jar of lemon pepper seasoning.) Many reviewers said they used lemon juice instead of lemon zest, and loved the results.
Garlic and Parmesan Chicken Wings
To get the crispy texture and extra flavor, Chef John boils his wings in a pot of vinegar, salt, thyme, oregano, rosemary, and bay leaf. After the wings soak up all that flavor, he seasons them more with garlic and Parmesan and bakes them for 20 minutes.
Garlic-Ginger Chicken Wings
These chicken wings are a mix between Buffalo wings and sweet and sour wings. They start with a simple hot sauce, salt, and pepper seasoning, but after they're baked, they're topped with a sticky ginger and garlic glaze. The sweet, sour, and spicy flavors are perfectly balanced, which makes these wings a winner for everyone.
Crispy Honey Sriracha Chicken Wings
You would think these wings came out of a deep fryer, but actually that's just Chef John's baking powder spice rub. It dries out the chicken enough to make a crispy crust in the oven. After that, you'll top the wings with the delicious honey sriracha glaze and you'll have a tasty batch of wings that is sure to disappear quickly.
Mahogany Chicken Wings
Chicken wings get marinated in a sweet/savory/spicy mix of soy sauce, honey, molasses, chile sauce, ginger, and garlic, and then oven-baked to a golden brown. Reading through the reviews (which we always recommend) you'll see that home cooks added a little of this, substituted that, or prepared them following exact recipe directions. Your wings, your choice.
Teriyaki Chicken Wings
These sweet teriyaki wings are sure to be a hit with everyone who tries them. Make sure to let your wings marinate in the soy sauce, sugar, pineapple juice, garlic, and ginger marinade for a while to really get the most out of the flavors.
Half Time Hoisin Chicken Wings
"These are wonderfully delicious, spicy, sweet, salty, sticky Asian-style chicken wings," says recipe creator Occasional Cooker. "The garlic and ginger-spiced hoisin and teriyaki sauces, combined with the brown sugar and hot garlic chili sauce, make these wings fly off the platter! They make a great appetizer or light meal for watching the big game. They are excellent served with extra sauce as a dipping sauce or with an Asian slaw."
Jerk Chicken Wings
Skip the Buffalo wings and try a new kind of spicy wing: Jerk Chicken Wings. Chef John's marinade is loaded with flavors from habanero peppers, allspice, cinnamon, cumin, nutmeg, soy sauce, brown sugar, and lime juice, and he recommends marinating your wings overnight for the best results. It's worth the wait, trust us.
Amazing and Easy Chicken Wings
These chicken wings only require three ingredients: brown sugar, yellow mustard, and soy sauce. If you like wings with a kick, reviewers recommend using half yellow mustard and half spicy mustard to add a little zing.
Pastrami Chicken Wings
No, they don't taste like pastrami, but these wings do have a spice rub that Chef John traditionally uses on brisket. The wings are seasoned with white pepper, black pepper, coriander, paprika, salt, and cayenne pepper for a new take on wings that will definitely become a favorite.