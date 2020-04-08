Our 21 Best Authentic Mexican Recipes

<p>"These enchiladas are made with a fresh green salsa, just like you would find in a Mexican restaurant or better yet, in a Mexican home," says PattiVerde. Reviewer ROSA MARINA can confirm: "I am Mexican, living in Mexico," she says. "If you come to Mexico, this is what you will get if you order enchiladas in a restaurant. This is the REAL and authentic enchilada. When using tomatillos buy the smallest ones, because the bigger are bitter. I'm glad that people know how to make REAL enchiladas in the US."</p>