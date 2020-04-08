Our 21 Best Authentic Mexican Recipes
What makes a recipe an authentic Mexican recipe? Certainly, traditional ingredients and time-tested preparations make a recipe authentic. Of course, as time passes and cultures collide, cuisines evolve, transforming into fusion foods, modern takes on the traditional, which we also love (looking at you, Tex-Mex). But with this collection of Mexican recipes, we pay tribute to the originals, the tried and true, comforting, authentic Mexican food recipes that were built to last. These are just some of our favorites; for more, check out our collection of Authentic Mexican Recipes.
Homemade Mexican Chorizo
"Mexican chorizo is a little different than its Spanish cousin, but equally delicious," says brandon. "Use these sausages as you would any spicy sausage, or use the loose sausage meat to make tacos for a flavor-packed change from regular old ground pork. Freeze for up to three months."
Authentic Enchiladas Verdes
"These enchiladas are made with a fresh green salsa, just like you would find in a Mexican restaurant or better yet, in a Mexican home," says PattiVerde. Reviewer ROSA MARINA can confirm: "I am Mexican, living in Mexico," she says. "If you come to Mexico, this is what you will get if you order enchiladas in a restaurant. This is the REAL and authentic enchilada. When using tomatillos buy the smallest ones, because the bigger are bitter. I'm glad that people know how to make REAL enchiladas in the US."
Carne en su Jugo (Meat in its Juices)
Small pieces of flank steak are cooked in their juices, then mixed with pinto beans and crumbled crispy bacon. The recipe submitter Crema describes this authentic Mexican recipes as "one of Guadalajara's favorites. It makes me feel at home!"
Authentic Mole Sauce
Hot chiles and dark chocolate create a deeply flavorful, mildly spicy, authentic mole sauce perfect for topping stewed meats or enchiladas. "FABULOUS recipe!" raves DEWSHANE. "Sauce was truly authentic with just the right amount of heat and SO much incredible flavor."
Menudo Rojo (Red Menudo)
"Inexpensive to make, and fully authentic, this menudo will have your Latin lovers swooning!" says GUSTAVO6. "This recipe uses a combination of chiles to deliver its trademark red color, and packs a mildly spicy punch. And it is really quite easy to make -- my husband absolutely devoured it the first time I made it."
Birria de Res Tacos (Beef Birria Tacos)
Here's an authentic and flavorful beef taco recipe. "Authentic Mexican birria tacos, Jalisco style, made with braised beef roast in a fragrant three-chile sauce with a delicious spice mix," says Crema.
Churros
"These Mexican fritters are very common at fairs," says Delia. "In my border hometown, the line at this stand is always overwhelming. People wait hours in line just to get a taste of these churros. I have run across several recipes but this is the best one by far."
Carne Asada al Cilantro
"In this true Mexican carne asada recipe, skirt steak is marinated in a cilantro-beer sauce and grilled (asada) to perfection," says Crema. "Serve with a side of drunken beans and corn tortillas. If preferred, substitute flank steak for the skirt steak."
Mexican Mango and White Fish Ceviche
Here's a fresh and delicious Mexican ceviche. "An easy no-cook, make-ahead starter or nibble," says Crema. "Serve with tortilla chips, avocado, lime wedges, and salt to garnish."
Sweet Orange Tamales
"These sweet tamales with orange, almonds, and raisins are eaten as a dessert in Mexico," says AnaMaría. "Try to find extra sweet ripe oranges for the best flavor."
Mexican Enchiladas Suizas
Corn tortillas are filled with shredded chicken and baked in a creamy green tomatillo sauce. "The 'suizas' sauce is Spanish for 'Swiss,' a nod to its creaminess," says Crema.
Migas
"This was my husband's favorite breakfast growing up in a Mexican household," says SHELLSHOCK. "Now we make it all times of day and even our kids always ask for seconds. Very simple, inexpensive, and quick to make. I sometimes add hot pepper sauce, or ingredients you would like in a omelet, but my husband prefers it the traditional way."
Guacamole with Corn
"This easy Mexican guacamole with corn (guacamole con elote) and tomatoes tastes great with corn chips," says Ana Maria Gonzalez. "As with all guacamole recipes, make sure you are using ripe avocados."
Tamales Oaxaqueños (Oaxacan-Style Tamales)
These authentic homemade tamales are stuffed with a homemade chicken and masa filling made with tomatillos and two types of chile pepper (ancho and mulato). "This authentic homemade tamales recipe comes from the Mexican region Oaxaca," says mega.
Authentic Mexican Chili Rellenos
Anaheim chile peppers are stuffed with Mexican cheese, rolled in flour and beaten egg, and then pan-fried until golden brown. Recipe submitter Kentucky Guera says, "This is an authentic Mexican recipe that has been handed down for generations in my family."
Cochinita Pibil (Mexican Pulled Pork in Annatto Sauce)
Cochinita Pibil is a traditional Mexican version of pulled pork. "This cochinita pibil recipe is straight from Mexico," says Chef Gaby Cervello. "Pork shoulder is cooked in a spicy red annatto paste and orange juice sauce, then shredded and served with habanero sauce."
Chiles en Nogada (Mexican Stuffed Poblano Peppers in Walnut Sauce)
"This traditional Mexican dish is from the area of Puebla," says mega2408. "Poblano chiles are stuffed with a flavorful ground pork stuffing, then covered in a creamy walnut sauce and garnished with pomegranate seeds and parsley. The long list of ingredients is deceiving -- this make ahead dish is quite easy once you have all your ingredients!"
Authentic Mexican Hot Chocolate with Chile
"To make this authentic Mexican hot chocolate, you need Mexican hot chocolate tablets or squares which gives it its unique taste," says Crema. "Eat the chile only if you can handle it!"
Green Rice with Cheese
"A yummy variation on traditional Mexican green rice (arroz verde) with Chihuahua cheese and crema so the rice becomes super creamy and cheesy," says Paloma Alamán.
Pescado en Achiote (Mexican Fish in Annatto Sauce)
'These are typical flavors of Southeast Mexico," says Chef Gaby Cervello. "White fish fillets and shrimp are marinated with achiote, orange juice, lemon, and spices, baked in the oven, and served with habanero sauce and red onion. You can use any white fish fillets."
Authentic Tacos al Pastor
A quintessential Mexican dish, pork loin is marinated in a savory and aromatic chipotle chile, vinegar, and fresh pineapple sauce, and then grilled and coarsely chopped. Serve with warm corn tortillas, tomatillos salsa, and lemon or lime wedges.