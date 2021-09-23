Our 10 Best Apple Crisp Recipes of All Time
Apple crisp is the perfect dessert for when you want the warm and comforting flavors of an apple pie, but don't want to put in the effort to make one. Often confused with a crumble, this easy-to-make deep-dish dessert has apple filling with a nubby, streusel-like topping. And typically, an apple crisp has oats in the topping that adds a little crunch. To inspire you to get baking, we've rounded up our 10 best apple crisp recipes of all time. These recipes include traditional apple crisp with oatmeal as well as new takes like caramel apple crisp and apple and pomegranate crisp. Grab some vanilla ice cream and scroll through to find your new easy, favorite apple dessert.
Oatmeal Cookie Apple Crisp
"This is by far the best apple dessert I've ever tasted! The topping tastes just like an oatmeal cookie. It's the perfect combination of crunchy, chewy cookie and buttery soft apples. Great dessert for a party or family gathering (double the recipe in a 9x13-inch baking dish) or to make just for yourself on a chilly evening. Simply delicious," says recipe creator Flixer. Reviewers like to use Honeycrisp, Jonathan, and Granny Smith apples.
Slow Cooker Apple Crisp
"We loved it. Used all Granny Smith apples and added 1 pack of instant Oatmeal (Cinnamon and Apple) and cooked it for 4 hours on low took off the lid and cooked another hour on high. Came out crunchy but not too crunchy. Will make this over and over again," says reviewer miezimau.
Apple, Cranberry, and Pear Crisp
Add some extra fruit flavor to your apple crisp with this recipe that includes pears, cranberries, and walnuts. Some reviewers have also added raspberries and cherries to this crisp. "Complete silence descended on the table as folks dug into this dessert! It was so delicious for fall. One tip is to mix the topping ingredients in the food processor — just pulse until it looks like coarse crumbs — fast and easy," says home cook Joan.
Apple Crisp Cups
"A yummy one-biter! Whenever I ask, 'what can I bring?' these top the list! Sweet cinnamon-scented apples held in a buttery crispy oatmeal cup and crunchy sweet topping," says Allrecipes Allstar debbie eckstein. These Apple Crisp Cups are made in a muffin tin and reviewers recommend using Granny Smith, Honeycrisp, or Jonathan apples and blending the crumb mixture in the food processor to save time and make it easier to shape in the pan.
Apple Betty
"Easy and soooo good. I always get rave reviews when I make this dish. Don't slice the apples too thin though or they end up too mushy," says home cook WILLIAMSRUS. Reviewers recommend using half brown sugar and half white sugar and using the orange juice even though it seems odd for an apple dessert.
Brenda's Apple and Pomegranate Crisp
This crisp is filled with fall flavors with both fresh apple and pomegranate seeds. "Just made it tonight and it was absolutely delicious!! Some reviewers had mentioned that the topping wasn't enough so I just made sure not level off when measuring and had just enough," says reviewer mom2ranis.
Maple Apple Crisp
Two iconic fall flavors come together to make this delicious Maple Apple Crisp. Reviewers like to use Granny Smith or Gala apples and use pure maple syrup to coat the apples — and use more or less maple syrup depending on how sweet your apples are.
Caramel-Apple Crisp
"Delicious! This is perfect for when you have a dessert craving and need something that's easy to put together with ingredients you have on hand. This smelled wonderful while baking and tasted even better! And it was fabulous with vanilla ice cream topped with a bit of whipped cream — YUM," says reviewer Jillian.
Nutty Apple Crisp
This apple crisp is packed with chopped walnuts in the topping. "Yum! Comforting and so, so good! I used Cortland and Crispin apples because that's what I had on hand and left the skins on. I followed suggestions and added ½ cup more oats and about 1 teaspoon cinnamon. The sweet/tart combination was just right," says reviewer Zipp EE.
Apple Crisp II
With over 6,000 5-star reviews, this is the most-loved apple crisp recipe on our site. "Oh my gosh, this is delicious! I have never had such a delicious apple crisp! I will never search for another recipe! I fixed this for my large, picky family for Thanksgiving. There were no leftovers," says home cook Allyson Hester. Reviewers like to double the crumb topping, use Granny Smith apples, and add nutmeg to the apple cinnamon mixture.