10 Anchovy Recipes to Make You a Believer

Anchovies add unmistakably briny, savory, and brilliant flavor to whatever they touch, and we've gathered some standout dishes that celebrate the irresistible taste of this secret ingredient. Whether dried or taken straight from the tin, these small but potent fish are featured in some your favorite recipes — from Caesar salad and seafood pasta to sweet and spicy pork shoulder. Our versatile collection of anchovy recipes are bound to make you a believer in this often overlooked powerhouse ingredient. 

By
Rai Mincey
Rai Mincey

Rai Mincey is a writer, photographer, and tastemaker with five years of experience in recipe development and food styling. In her role at Allrecipes, she works with team members to make the site as vibrant and varied as the community of home cooks that use it.

Published on February 23, 2023
closeup caesar salad
01 of 11

Classic Caesar Salad with Homemade Croutons

overhead shot Caesar salad
Bright and boldly savory Caesar salad is a must-have in your recipe box. Combine toasted sourdough, chopped romaine, garlic, and anchovies for a classic bite of restaurant-style goodness.

02 of 11

Puttanesca

"Made this last night and it was unbelievable," says home cook Heidi. "I used a 24 oz. can of crushed tomatoes. Put a whole can of anchovies (drained), capers, and olives in the mini chopper and added that to the sauce. In just 30 minutes, the sauce was done and the house smelled like an Italian restaurant."

03 of 11

Pork Agrodolce

close up view of Pork Agrodolce over polenta, garnished with green onions in a white bowl
Enjoy tender, oven-roasted pork shoulder in a sauce made from honey, red pepper flakes, vinegar, and mashed anchovy. This rich but simple dish will win over even the pickiest of eaters.

04 of 11

Bucatini Pasta with Shrimp and Anchovies

This fresh, hearty seafood pasta recipe comes together in under 30 minutes. Switch up your weeknight routine with a pantry-friendly meal that will keep the crowd satisfied.

05 of 11

Green Goddess Salad Dressing

Cool, creamy, and herb-infused dressing is just a whisk away with this versatile recipe. Enjoy it as a dip, poured over broiled seafood, or tossed with fresh chopped lettuce.

06 of 11

Tonnato Sauce

close up view of sandwiches with Tonnato Sauce, tuna and greens on a white plate
Tonnato is a briny, creamy sauce with roots in Italy. Canned tuna is blended with anchovy filets, lemon juice, olive oil, and cayenne pepper for an irresistibly unique flavor.

07 of 11

Tteokbokki (Korean Spicy Rice Cakes)

Try a Korean street food copycat that combines tender, cylindrical rice cakes with a fiery-sweet chile sauce. Dried anchovies add unmistakable umami while spring onions lend a pleasantly sharp flavor.

08 of 11

Salad Niçoise

Salad Nicoise
Try this French classic that's bursting with fresh garden vegetables and tender potatoes. Garnish your salad with anchovies, capers, and hard-boiled eggs for a deliciously authentic experience.

09 of 11

Sicilian Christmas Pizza (Sfincione)

close up view of a square slice of Sicilian Christmas Pizza on a white plate
This special occasion pizza features a homemade crust and lusciously saucy anchovy marinara topping. Toasted pecorino breadcrumbs add an unexpected crunch to every mouthwatering bite.

10 of 11

Chef John's Spaghetti with Red Clam Sauce

"It was the first time that I'd ever made a red clam sauce or used an anchovy paste," shares reviewer Debz100. "The only deviation was that I used red wine instead of white and it still tasted great. Fresh basil sprinkled on top with Parmesan was a nice finish."

