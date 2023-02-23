10 Anchovy Recipes to Make You a Believer

01 of 11 Classic Caesar Salad with Homemade Croutons View Recipe Allrecipes Bright and boldly savory Caesar salad is a must-have in your recipe box. Combine toasted sourdough, chopped romaine, garlic, and anchovies for a classic bite of restaurant-style goodness.

02 of 11 Puttanesca View Recipe "Made this last night and it was unbelievable," says home cook Heidi. "I used a 24 oz. can of crushed tomatoes. Put a whole can of anchovies (drained), capers, and olives in the mini chopper and added that to the sauce. In just 30 minutes, the sauce was done and the house smelled like an Italian restaurant."

03 of 11 Pork Agrodolce View Recipe Chef John Enjoy tender, oven-roasted pork shoulder in a sauce made from honey, red pepper flakes, vinegar, and mashed anchovy. This rich but simple dish will win over even the pickiest of eaters.

04 of 11 Bucatini Pasta with Shrimp and Anchovies View Recipe This fresh, hearty seafood pasta recipe comes together in under 30 minutes. Switch up your weeknight routine with a pantry-friendly meal that will keep the crowd satisfied.

05 of 11 Green Goddess Salad Dressing View Recipe Cool, creamy, and herb-infused dressing is just a whisk away with this versatile recipe. Enjoy it as a dip, poured over broiled seafood, or tossed with fresh chopped lettuce.

06 of 11 Tonnato Sauce View Recipe The Gruntled Gourmand Tonnato is a briny, creamy sauce with roots in Italy. Canned tuna is blended with anchovy filets, lemon juice, olive oil, and cayenne pepper for an irresistibly unique flavor.

07 of 11 Tteokbokki (Korean Spicy Rice Cakes) View Recipe Try a Korean street food copycat that combines tender, cylindrical rice cakes with a fiery-sweet chile sauce. Dried anchovies add unmistakable umami while spring onions lend a pleasantly sharp flavor.

08 of 11 Salad Niçoise View Recipe Photo by Allrecipes. Try this French classic that's bursting with fresh garden vegetables and tender potatoes. Garnish your salad with anchovies, capers, and hard-boiled eggs for a deliciously authentic experience.

09 of 11 Sicilian Christmas Pizza (Sfincione) View Recipe Chef John This special occasion pizza features a homemade crust and lusciously saucy anchovy marinara topping. Toasted pecorino breadcrumbs add an unexpected crunch to every mouthwatering bite.