16 Great Recipes for Exploring Algerian Cuisine

Algeria rises up along the southern shore of the Mediterranean Sea in North Africa. It's a massive, sun-kissed country — the largest in Africa, in fact. Even so, the vast majority of Algerians live in a relatively narrow band near the sea. It's here that, over centuries, civilizations came together, where ingredients were introduced and exchanged, and where, over time, a rich and varied cuisine developed. If you're not familiar with Algerian food, the flavor profile of many dishes will be friendly and familiar. Certainly, if you love Mediterranean food in general and Indian food, you'll also enjoy Algerian cuisine, which features similar spices. Red chilies, cumin, coriander, ginger, fennel, cardamom, turmeric, and much more. You'll also find olive oil (and olives!), garlic, fresh vegetables, chickpeas, almonds, pistachios, dried fruits, fish, chicken, and lamb in Algerian recipes. And obviously we're just scratching the surface! There is so much to explore with Algerian cooking and cuisine. Let's get started. Here are just some of our favorite Algerian recipes.