16 Great Recipes for Exploring Algerian Cuisine
Algeria rises up along the southern shore of the Mediterranean Sea in North Africa. It's a massive, sun-kissed country — the largest in Africa, in fact. Even so, the vast majority of Algerians live in a relatively narrow band near the sea. It's here that, over centuries, civilizations came together, where ingredients were introduced and exchanged, and where, over time, a rich and varied cuisine developed. If you're not familiar with Algerian food, the flavor profile of many dishes will be friendly and familiar. Certainly, if you love Mediterranean food in general and Indian food, you'll also enjoy Algerian cuisine, which features similar spices. Red chilies, cumin, coriander, ginger, fennel, cardamom, turmeric, and much more. You'll also find olive oil (and olives!), garlic, fresh vegetables, chickpeas, almonds, pistachios, dried fruits, fish, chicken, and lamb in Algerian recipes. And obviously we're just scratching the surface! There is so much to explore with Algerian cooking and cuisine. Let's get started. Here are just some of our favorite Algerian recipes.
Poulet Roti a l'Algerienne (Algerian Roast Chicken)
To make this traditional Algerian recipe, simply rub a whole chicken with Dijon mustard, olive oil, onion, and spices and pop in the oven to roast. The flavorful sauce combines onions, garlic, mustard, balsamic vinegar, and cayenne pepper. "When I have time, I prepare the chicken a few hours ahead of time and let it marinate in the sauce before roasting it in the oven," says salima1962. "I usually serve the chicken with cubed roast potatoes. I coat them with the same sauce and cook them in the oven for 1 hour."
Algerian Kefta (Meatballs)
"This simple meatball dish is delicious, rich, and fresh," says jacqueline senouci. "It was taught to me by my Algerian husband, one of his favorites from home. The tomato sauce can be used for anything and the amounts of flavors can be adjusted. I like a lot of garlic and pepper. I have also found halal hamburger to be much leaner and lighter than regular. You can find it at international food stores and halal butcher shops in bigger cities. Serve this dish with a French baguette."
Algerian Couscous
In this spicy Algerian stew served over fluffy couscous, chicken simmers with mutton, root vegetables, and ras el hanout spices. "You can easily change the meats for lamb and/or merguez," says Natacha Pellerin.
Algerian Carrots
In this simple Algerian side dish, carrots are flavored with a spice mix of cinnamon, cumin, garlic, and bay leaf, then finished with lemon juice.
Chtitha Batata (Algerian Potato Stew)
"This authentic Algerian potato stew is made with dersa, a spicy chile and garlic paste. It's delicious on its own as a vegan or vegetarian main, or served as a side to meat or fish," says Djam. "An easy way to enjoy North African cuisine at home with easy-to-find ingredients!"
Algerian Bouzgene Berber Bread with Roasted Pepper Sauce
"This traditional favorite comes from the northern mountain towns of Algeria," says Corey Habbas. "A humble, unleavened semolina flatbread complements a zesty, roasted red-pepper sauce. The combination is fresh, simple and satisfying. We also like to have this with fried eggs."
Dziriat (Algerian Almond Tarts)
This almond-filled cookie is typically prepared for weddings and special celebrations. "It is a challenge to prepare, but is well worth the time and effort," says RECIPEDOCTOR. "There exist several varieties of this recipe. Some use molds while others are molded by hand, and some are dipped in syrup and others are not. The dough recipe may include butter instead of vegetable oil and sometimes egg is omitted. The goal is a non flaky, thin, and firm crust."
The Shorba Freekeh of Algeria
Freekeh (roasted wheat) gives this Algerian tomato and meat soup depth and unique flavor. "This is a traditional soup recipe from my Algerian side of the family," says Corey Habbas. "Shorba is like a generic word for soup. Like many traditional Mediterranean-style foods it is garnished with plenty of cilantro and fresh lemon juice."
Dersa (Algerian Chile Paste)
If you love harissa, give dersa a try! Algerian dersa is a spicy garlic and chile paste made by blending together garlic, chile, cumin, and paprika in a mortar and pestle. "It is used a lot in the Maghreb region as a seasoning for fish, meat, or potatoes," says Djam. "Not everyone uses exactly the same proportions or the same spices. Some people add lemon juice, others add parsley. In short, there are as many variations as there are tastes, but the basic ingredients are almost always the same: garlic, cumin, chile or cayenne pepper, and olive oil."
Khobz el Dar (Algerian Semolina Bread)
This easy no-knead semolina bread from Algeria is sprinkled with sesame seeds and is incredibly soft with a slightly sweet flavor like brioche. "If you've never tasted Algerian bread, then you should definitely give this very easy recipe a try," says chouchou65. "Known as Khobz el Dar, it requires no kneading, no special techniques, and only basic ingredients."
Tajine de Poulet aux Carottes et Patates Douces (Chicken and Sweet Potato Tagine)
"In this Algerian tagine, chicken thighs are cooked on a bed of spiced onions, then roasted with carrots and sweet potatoes," says Fatilala. "Raisins and prunes are added for a sweet touch."
Algerian Flafla (Bell Pepper Salad)
"Bell peppers are roasted and then twice-cooked with other vegetables to make a sweet and rich treat," says jacqueline senouci. "Great for summer meals. Serve with a baguette, and use the bread as your fork, Algerian-style."
Chorba Hamra bel Frik (Algerian Lamb, Tomato, and Freekeh Soup)
This hearty stew with meat, vegetables, and spices is a traditional Algerian soup. "It is prepared every day during the month of Ramadan by most families," says salima1962. "It is usually accompanied by briks or boreks."
Cheese Borek
Borek is a crisp pastry stuffed with melty cheese or seasoned meat. In Algeria, borek is often served with chorba during Ramadan. "The usual filling is feta cheese," says Karen C. "This version calls for smoked Gouda and Emmenthal. I like to divide the filling ahead of time into 48 equal little portions to ensure that all the borek are uniform in size. This may be made a day before they are baked, and stored covered in the refrigerator."
Lamb Borek
Here's a version of borek that's filled with seasoned ground lamb. "Get your hands on the right ingredients, including about 12 good sheets of phyllo pastry, and you'll find this savory, lamb-filled pastry way easier to make than it appears — not to mention delicious — all thanks to an intentionally soggy dough," says Chef John. "That's right! Lightly moisturizing the phyllo with an egg/yogurt/butter wash produces flexible, flavorful, and externally crisp layers upon baking."
Cornes de Gazelle (Gazelle Horns)
"Cornes de gazelle are crescent-shaped cookies that are filled with a sweet almond-orange blossom filling and topped with crushed pistachios," says babou72. "They are popular all over North Africa in Tunisia, Algeria, and Morocco and are also known as tcherek, tcharek, or kaab el ghazal."