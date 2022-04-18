Our 15 Best Air Fryer Snack Recipes Are So Delicious You Won't Want to Share

By Bailey Fink April 18, 2022
Credit: Buckwheat Queen

When the hunger pangs hit, but you don't feel like making a full meal, it's time to turn to a handy snack recipe. And what better snack than a quick and easy one that comes out of your air fryer? Whether you're craving savory, sweet, or crunchy, these air fryer snacks will all fit the bill. And they'll be so tasty that you might just want to eat the whole batch for yourself. Don't worry, we won't tell! Scroll through to find our best air fryer snack recipes that need to be added to your collection immediately.

Spiced Air-Fried Chickpeas

Credit: Soup Loving Nicole
The perfect savory and crunchy snack! These chickpeas are spiced with smoked paprika, garlic, salt, and cumin.

Air Fryer Pasta Chips

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
Pasta chips broke the internet and if you haven't experienced them yet, this is your chance. Serve these cheesy chips with marinara sauce for dipping.

Air Fryer Hard-Boiled Eggs

No boiling water is needed for this hard-boiled egg recipe. Simply place them in your air fryer basket, and in 15 minutes they'll be cooked to perfection.

Air Fryer Zucchini Chips

Do you love fried zucchini, but not the oil? These air-fried zucchini are the perfect option — and a great way to use up your summer squash bounty.

Air Fryer Corn Nuts

Salted corn nuts are a super easy and tasty crunchy snack. Use your favorite seasonings, like taco, chili powder, or Cajun, to switch up the flavors!

Air Fryer Potato Chips

Who knew you could make your own potato chips at home in an air fryer? Season your potatoes any way you like and be prepared to never buy store-bought chips again.

Air Fryer Sugared Pecans

These sugared pecans are a great mixture of sweet and salty flavors. Plus, they're ready to satisfy your snack attack in under 20 minutes!

Air Fryer Baba Ganoush

Roast your eggplant and garlic in the air fryer to make this baba ganoush. The roasted veggies will add an exceptional flavor, and the homemade dip will become your new favorite snack.

Air Fryer Ham and Cheese Crescent Rolls

Stuff crescent rolls with ham, cheese, and honey mustard for this easy, hearty snack. Allrecipes Allstar and recipe creator Yoly says you can also use your favorite deli meats and cheeses to switch it up.

Air Fryer Pumpkin Seeds

These crunchy pumpkin seeds offer a nice smoky flavor from the smoked paprika. You're going to crave these all autumn.

Air Fryer Everything Bagel Bites

These cheese-stuffed bagel bites are better than anything you can get at the drive-thru. If you don't want to buy the cheese spread, you can make your own with this Herbed Cheese Spread recipe.

Air Fryer Steak Jerky

Nothing beats homemade jerky. This steak jerky is spiced with soy sauce, steak seasoning, brown sugar, Worcestershire sauce, and liquid smoke — after one bite, you'll never go back to store-bought.

Air Fryer Roasted Salsa

Roast your tomatoes, jalapeño, garlic, and red onions for a delicious depth of flavor. Then purée the mixture to your desired salsa consistency and serve with your favorite tortilla chips.

Air Fryer Hush Puppies

Air-fried hush puppies in just 25 minutes — it doesn't get much easier than that. Of course, hush puppies make a great side dish, but we also love to snack on them with a drizzle of honey.

Air-Fried Sweet Wontons

These sweet wontons are stuffed with peanut butter, brown sugar, honey, and toasted sesame seeds. Serve topped with confectioners' sugar.

By Bailey Fink