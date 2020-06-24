19 Top-Rated Air Fryer Chicken Recipes

Here's an elegant chicken dinner that's ready in about 45 minutes. Butterflied chicken breasts are stuffed with cheese and asparagus, wrapped in a bacon blanket, and air fried! "Amp up the flavor of your chicken with bacon!" says Bibi. "These are butterflied: either do it yourself or ask your butcher to do it for you. While they cook, toss a green salad, add a veggie or potato, and some bread, and you'll be enjoying your dinner in no time."