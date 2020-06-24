19 Top-Rated Air Fryer Chicken Recipes
We love the air fryer! It's quick, it never makes a big greasy mess — and it's a healthier way to fry because it uses only a fraction of the fat of regular fryers, yet still cooks food to a crispy, crunchy finish. And something else we love? Delicious chicken dinners! So why not combine the two? These air fryer recipes offer some of our favorite ways to cook chicken. A healthy chicken dinner's ready in a hurry.
Air Fried Maple Chicken Thighs
Chicken thighs are marinated in a maple-buttermilk mixture and crisped to perfection in the air fryer. The chicken emerges "subtly sweet, yet savory," says thedailygourmet.
Amazing Buttermilk Air Fried Chicken
Enjoy delicious buttermilk fried chicken without the deep frying! "This recipe takes your fried chicken to a healthier level," says thedailygourmet. "I used boneless, skinless chicken thighs, so if you use bone-in the cook time will be different."
Crumbed Chicken Tenderloins (Air Fried)
"These beat chicken nuggets any day and the recipe is so simple," says Launa. "I tend to use chicken tenderloins but you can use sliced chicken breasts if easier."
Air Fryer Blackened Chicken Breast
"No need to dirty up a cast iron skillet and fill your house with smoke," says Soup Loving Nicole. "Let your air fryer create that perfect blackened crust."
Air Fryer Chicken Thigh Schnitzel
"I find chicken thighs to be more flavorful than chicken breasts, and this schnitzel is a perfect example," says Yoly. "Not only is it delicious, it is also cooked in the air fryer, making it lower in calories, oil free, and grease free."
Air Fryer Sesame Chicken Thighs
Prep takes just five minutes. A quick mixture of sesame oil, soy sauce, honey, rice vinegar, and Sriracha flavor chicken thighs. "Crispy on the outside, yet tender and juicy on the inside," says Soup Loving Nicole.
Air Fryer BBQ Cheddar-Stuffed Chicken Breasts
You'll stuff chicken breasts with a Cheddar, barbeque sauce, and chopped bacon, and wrap them in bacon. Dinner's ready in about 35 minutes.
Mexican-Style Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Breasts
"Vegetables and spices are rolled up in chicken breasts and air fried for a quick and easy dinner perfect for a busy weeknight," says Buckwheat Queen. "Just over 10 minutes in the air fryer gives you juicy, tender chicken breasts filled with spicy veggies. Serve with fresh pico de gallo and tortillas."
Air-Fried Buffalo Chicken
"What a delicious meal," raves Buckwheat Queen. "I love the yogurt and hot sauce mix." Serve with ranch or blue-cheese dressing and more Frank's hot sauce for dipping.
Crispy Ranch Air Fryer Nuggets
"These air fried nuggets are healthier than deep fried, and have tons of flavor," says France C. "Serve with your favorite dipping sauce such as ranch, honey mustard, or chipotle mayo. I like to use a Misto sprayer with my own oil, but feel free to use regular cooking spray. Use different varieties of ranch mix (spicy, dill, etc) to change up the flavor."
Bacon-Wrapped Stuffed Chicken Breasts in the Air Fryer
Here's an elegant chicken dinner that's ready in about 45 minutes. Butterflied chicken breasts are stuffed with cheese and asparagus, wrapped in a bacon blanket, and air fried! "Amp up the flavor of your chicken with bacon!" says Bibi. "These are butterflied: either do it yourself or ask your butcher to do it for you. While they cook, toss a green salad, add a veggie or potato, and some bread, and you'll be enjoying your dinner in no time."
Air Fryer Stuffed Chicken Thighs
Chicken thighs are stuffed with turkey and Swiss cheese, breaded, and air fried. "These chicken thighs are juicy with a crispy crust," says thedailygourmet. "They're reminiscent of chicken cordon bleu, but have turkey instead of ham."
Air Fryer Honey-Cajun Chicken Thighs
You soak chicken thighs in buttermilk and then turn them in a spicy flour mixture before being air frying. The chicken thighs emerge spicy and moist. "I'm a wimp when it comes to heat, but this packs some heat without being overwhelming," says thedailygourmet.
Air Fryer Bacon-Wrapped Chicken Thighs
"Dinner doesn't get any more simpler than this main course," says thedailygourmet. "It uses basic ingredients most will already have."
Air Fryer Buttermilk Fried Chicken
Buttermilk adds a classic flavor to this recipe for "fried chicken without the fry," as submitter Soup Loving Nicole calls it.
Air Fryer Chicken Piccata
"Tender and crisped breaded chicken fillets are fried in the air fryer while you make a simple lemon butter sauce infused with great tang from the capers to drizzle over the top," says Rebekah Rose Hills.
Air Fryer Chicken Taquitos
"These taquitos are air fried, which makes them healthier than deep-fried ones. Using shredded rotisserie chicken provides a quick prep but you can always use home-cooked chicken. Serve with sides of sour cream, Mexican tomato sauce, and guacamole, or your choice of sides," Yoly says.
Chicken Cordon Bleu in the Air Fryer
Chicken cordon bleu in the air fryer? Oh yes! Pair these "delicious packages of breaded chicken, ham, and Swiss cheese with steamed broccoli, mashed potatoes, and a nice crusty bread," recommends Bibi, who submitted the recipe.
Air Fryer Chicken Katsu with Homemade Katsu Sauce
"Air-fried chicken katsu that is crispy on the outside, tender and juicy on the inside," says Soup Loving Nicole. "The sauce is a little bit sweet, a little bit tangy, and complements the chicken perfectly."