7 Beef Quesadilla Recipes for Speedy Suppers
Easy, cheesy, and affordable, quesadillas make a great meal on days when you're busy, tired, or just trying to make something the entire family will eat. They're also an easy vehicle for creativity, especially if you're a fan of mash-up foods. Whether you prefer more traditional ground beef and flank steak quesadillas or fun twists like cheeseburger quesadillas and cheesesteak quesadillas, you can relax knowing that a dependable, kid-friendly dinner is right around the corner. Flip through this gallery to see our collection of top-rated quesadilla recipes starring beef.
Cheeseburger Quesadilla
Both kids and adults will appreciate this tasty twist on ground beef quesadillas. This cheeseburger quesadilla is both quicker and easier than an actual burger, but it's just as filling. Your family might like this mash-up even more than the two foods it combines.
Southwestern Corned Beef Quesadillas!
If you're a fan of corned beef, you've got to give this quesadilla recipe a try. The flavors work surprisingly well together, and this quick recipe is a fun way to use up leftover corned beef.
Fajita Quesadillas
"I came up with this one night when I didn't know what to cook," says creator DHANO923. "I had leftover steak in the fridge, so I decided to get creative. These came out wonderful!" These are extremely flexible and adaptable, so feel free to use the items you have on hand.
Cheeseburger Quesadillas
The beauty of this quesadilla recipe is that you can put anything in it — if it works in a burger, then it'll work here! If you like your cheese sauce gooey, add a few more tablespoons of milk.
Street-Market Fried Quesadillas
This street food-style recipe combines red pepper, corn, and chipotle with canned or leftover beef hash for an unexpectedly delicious dish. If you still need convincing, this recipe doesn't have a single rating under five stars.
Philly Cheesesteak Quesadillas
Meet your new favorite dinner: these Philly cheesesteak quesadillas are quick and hearty, and they'll put a smile on any diner. For a more authentic Philly cheesesteak taste, ditch the barbecue sauce and use American or Provolone cheese.
Smokehouse Burger Quesadillas
It's a burger, it's a quesadilla, it's a quick, handheld snack or meal that's perfect for tailgates or watching the game with friends. The French-fried onions add a nice crispiness that complements the caramelized onion, melted cheese, and thin burger patty.