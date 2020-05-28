8 Best Beef and Beer Recipes for Spoiling Dad

If you're looking for a kick, look no further. This chili combines beef, beer, bacon, and three types of chiles. It gets even better if you make the chili ahead of time and let it sit in the refrigerator for a day or two. I recommend wearing gloves when chopping the chiles, and if you can't find all three varieties, simply substitute your favorite or what's on hand. Use a rich, dark stout or porter to "beef up" the earthy, smoky flavors in the chili.

