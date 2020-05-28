8 Best Beef and Beer Recipes for Spoiling Dad
This Father's Day, treat Dad to something special by combining two of his favorite flavors: beef and beer. Adding a bit of brewski to classic beef dishes gives a ton of smoky, earthy flavor he'll love. Here are some of the best beef and beer recipes, plus tips for what kind of beer is best in each dish.
Arrachera (Skirt Steak Taco Filling)
Skirt steak is a tender and flavorful cut of meat that gets an extra kick from sazon seasoning and a light beer (like Corona or Pacifico) for this Mexican-inspired taco filling. Don't have any seasoning packets on hand? Try this recipe for homemade taco seasoning.
Habanero Hellfire Chili
If you're looking for a kick, look no further. This chili combines beef, beer, bacon, and three types of chiles. It gets even better if you make the chili ahead of time and let it sit in the refrigerator for a day or two. I recommend wearing gloves when chopping the chiles, and if you can't find all three varieties, simply substitute your favorite or what's on hand. Use a rich, dark stout or porter to "beef up" the earthy, smoky flavors in the chili.
Finger Steaks
Whiskey Hamburgers
A jigger of whiskey and a splash of beer keep these grilled burgers moist, flavorful, and tender. Any full-bodied beer will work well for this recipe, so plan on buying an extra bottle or two for cooking as well as drinking. Pale ales are a great pairing with whiskey, but avoid IPA's which can be too bitter.
Best Carolina BBQ Meat Sauce
As well as making a great marinade, beer adds exceptional depth of flavor to BBQ sauce. Whether you're slathering this on beef or pork ribs, grilled chicken, or fish, go with a pale ale or wheat beer. A dark stout or bitter IPA may be too overpowering in flavor.
Beerbecue Beef Flank Steak
Just like marinating with wine, beer naturally helps to tenderize cuts of meat as well as add flavor. Chef John says, "There are very few things in life as beautiful as a glistening, smoky flank steak on a grill, being painted with beerbeque sauce." Choose a strong beer, such as bock, porter, or stout.
Beef, Bean, and Beer Chili
Chef John's recipe calls for beer, so you can get creative on the kind you use. But reviewer Nicholas O, who says they've made this beef-and-beer recipe more than a dozen times, suggests a bitter beer is best: "I consider it very important to use a bitter beer with this. I prefer either neutral-bitter (not too much malt) high ABV IPA or a bitter above average quality bitter lager." They also say that a cheap dark Mexican lager would work, too.
Beef and Guinness® Stew
If Dad is a "meat and potatoes" guy and likes dark, rich stouts, then this is just the stew for him. Adding just a touch of sugar helps to balance out the bitter hops in dark beer, but isn't absolutely necessary. This stew is perfect for anytime of the year, not just Father's Day. Don't forget to add a case of Guinness to your shopping list.