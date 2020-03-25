10 Desserts That Start With a Can of Beans
Beans may not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when thinking about sweets, but beans and legumes can make surprisingly delicious desserts. Beans have their own natural sweetness, so much so that they've long been a popular ingredient in Asian desserts. But they're showing up in all sorts of other desserts as well. Scroll through to find treats you can make with beans and legumes, from black bean brownies to chickpea cookie dough. Your loved ones will never guess what the secret is to these rich and tasty recipes.
Garbanzo Bean Chocolate Cake
No flour or oil are required for this decadent chocolate cake. Allrecipes community member Javagoddess says, "Unbelievable! I tried this because I thought it sounded interesting (maybe a little bit weird). I told my husband to try it first since I wasn't sure. But it is THE BEST FLOURLESS CHOCOLATE CAKE I've ever had! It's rich, sweet, intensely chocolate — awesome! Everyone should give this a try. The ingredients might seem odd, but the technique is simple, and the results are good enough to sell in a bakery!"
Orange Spice Garbanzo Cake
"Served it to guests topped with a cream cheese frosting flavored with a little orange extract (very little, just an enhancement) and they raved over it," says leigh in raleigh. "I didn't tell them until after dinner that it was made from a can of beans."
Black Bean Brownies
Black beans are hidden in these decadent brownies thanks to the masking flavors of cocoa powder and instant coffee. Dust with powdered sugar just before serving for an elegant look.
No Fail Bean Pie
No one would ever guess that two cans of navy beans are the key to this extra creamy pie. For an even richer flavor, reviewer mizbizc recommends using half granulated sugar and half brown sugar.
Chocolate Chickpea Brownies
Made with a variety of whole foods, these decadent-tasting brownies are actually packed with protein.
Paleo No-Bake Chickpea Cookie Dough
Love cookie dough but worried about eating raw eggs and flour? Well, you won't have to fret over enjoying a spoonful of this chickpea version. Flavored with peanut butter, agave nectar, and vanilla, it's a sweet treat that's sure to satisfy.
Gluten-Free Chocolate Chickpea Cupcakes
"These are my new favorite cupcakes! My kids LOVE them," says reviewer 4boysmom. "They are super moist and fudgey. "
Brownie Batter Dip (aka Chocolate Hummus)
Delicious on everything from pretzels to graham crackers, dessert hummus is a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth while making healthy choices.
Vegan Meringues
Aquafaba, the liquid from canned/cooked beans, whips up like egg whites for baking desserts. You just need three simple ingredients to make these crunchy, egg-free meringues.
Sugar-Free Black Bean Brownies
"They are delicious," says Tami's Kitchen. "Make sure you blend all the ingredients together very well so your batter is smooth. I used a Vitamix and they were velvety!"