10 Desserts That Start With a Can of Beans

Beans may not be the first ingredient that comes to mind when thinking about sweets, but beans and legumes can make surprisingly delicious desserts. Beans have their own natural sweetness, so much so that they've long been a popular ingredient in Asian desserts. But they're showing up in all sorts of other desserts as well. Scroll through to find treats you can make with beans and legumes, from black bean brownies to chickpea cookie dough. Your loved ones will never guess what the secret is to these rich and tasty recipes.