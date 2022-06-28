8 Delicious Banh Mi-Inspired Recipes
Banh mi is a Vietnamese sandwich that's made with light, airy baguette bread and filled with savory (and sometimes spicy) ingredients, like pork, cucumbers, carrots, mayo, and sriracha. It was created after the French left Vietnam in the 1950s and the Vietnamese people could enjoy French baguettes in their own way. They added their own spin by layering on new ingredients, aside from pâté and cheese, like pickled vegetables and mayo. Today it's a staple in Vietnamese cuisine and is quite versatile. You can easily switch out the proteins, veggies, and condiments. We've rounded up our best banh mi recipes, complete with chicken, pork, and prawns, as well as some banh mi-inspired recipes like banh mi burgers and banh mi bowls. Truly the hardest part about these recipes is choosing which one you want to make tonight.
Banh Mi Sliders
These sliders are made with both ground beef and ground pork, which provides a nice balance of flavor. Top these hand-held sandwiches with pickled veggies and sriracha aioli.
Vegetable Banh Mi
The star of this recipe is the portobello mushroom that's cooked in a flavorful mixture of fish sauce, soy sauce, sriracha, garlic powder, and five-spice powder. Top the mushrooms with even more veggies, like carrots, jicama, and onions.
Banh Mi
This chicken banh mi is our highest rated banh mi recipe. It's super easy to make with a baguette, chicken, some veggies, and a few condiments. Reviewers love the pickled vegetables that add a nice flavor to the sandwich.
Vegetarian Banh Mi Bowls
Not feeling the bread? That's okay! Try out these bowls that are made with rice, quinoa, and lots of vegetables. You get all the great flavors, but in an easy-to-serve, mess-free package.
Prawn Banh Mi
Seafood lovers will devour this prawn, cucumber, and carrot sandwich. Plus, this banh mi has a nice kick from the cayenne pepper in the mayo-yogurt sauce.
The Banh Mi Burger
Chef John's banh mi burger combines the simplicity of a hamburger with the tasty ingredients of a banh mi sandwich. His burger is loaded with mayo, sriracha, carrots, radishes, English cucumber, and jalapeños.
Vegan Banh Mi
This vegan version of the banh mi-inspired bowl is complete with tempeh, shiitake mushrooms, nori seaweed, veggies, vegan mayo, and sriracha. Even meat-eaters will love the delicious mix of flavors this bowl has to offer.
Roasted Pork Banh Mi (Vietnamese Sandwich)
Put your leftover pork to good use with Chef John's banh mi recipe. His 5-star recipe perfectly captures the textural differences of the crunchy veggies and hot, flavorful pork. Once you try it, you'll understand why reviewers love it so much.