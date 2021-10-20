17 Great Desserts Inspired by Banana Pudding
Simple yet decadent, banana pudding is one of the most beloved desserts around. Its everyday, easily accessible ingredients evoke memories of simpler times, like childhood, and its straightforward process makes it a no-pressure, crowd-pleasing dessert that can be prepared or enjoyed any time. Banana pudding's flavor profile and texture translate well to other desserts, especially poke cakes, pies, and trifles, and when they're applied to vehicles like cupcakes and cookies, the resulting treat is equal parts brilliant and luscious. Scroll through to find our favorite twists on banana pudding and try them for yourself.
Banana Pudding Poke Cake
Looking for a new crowd-pleasing potluck dessert? This super moist, rich banana pudding poke cake is easy and irresistible. Prepare a day in advance and refrigerate overnight for an even better poke cake, and add banana slices dipped in lemon juice for extra texture.
Banana Cream and Nutter Butter® Treat in a Jar
These simple and delicious parfaits work great for potlucks and parties, but also add a touch of elegance to sit-down meals. They're easy to dress up and garnish (try leftover crumble, graham cracker cookie pieces, or cocoa powder), and, thanks to their presentation, easy to personalize for a special occasion.
Banana Pudding Cake
"This was an outstanding cake and very easy to make," says community member Jane Sickbert. "I served it at card club and it was a big hit. Everyone asked to take a piece home with them. The cake was gone before the night was over. I will definitely make this one again."
Homemade Banana Pudding Pie
If you refuse to eat banana pudding that comes out of an instant packet, you'll love this this old-school banana pudding pie. The homemade pudding in this recipe is heaven-sent and sublimely sweet, just like grandma used to make it — if you don't care for overly sweet foods, reduce the amount of sugar called for to 3/4 cup.
Dirty Banana Trifle
Even a dessert as wholesome as banana pudding can benefit from a few extra vices — in this case, they're chocolate pudding and a creamy coffee-flavored liqueur, such as Kahlua. The result is a sinfully delicious dessert that pairs child-like innocence with a bit of boozy decadence.
Banana Loaf Cake II
This incredibly moist banana loaf cake tastes even better than freshly baked banana bread, so nobody will guess that it's made with box yellow cake mix and instant banana pudding mix. It's sweet enough to win people over without a topping, but if you want to decorate it, cover it with cream cheese frosting or simply sprinkle on some powdered sugar.
Banana Pudding Surprise
This dessert isn't much of a deviation from standard banana pudding, but the addition of fresh strawberries, raspberries, and blueberries adds a juiciness and tartness that cuts the sweetness from the pudding and condensed milk mixture. Mixing cream cheese into the whipped topping also helps balance out the sweet notes and adds a tangy creaminess.
Banana Pudding Sugar Cookies
This clever take on banana pudding yields incredibly moist and airy cookies. If you don't have instant banana pudding on hand or don't care for it, you can use a different flavor, such as French vanilla, cheesecake, or even coconut cream. Top with sugar cookie or cream cheese frosting to tie everything together.
Easy Banana Pudding Cake
This creamy and moist cake comes together so easily, but everyone who takes a bite will think you spent all day making it — yep, it's that good. For guaranteed moisture throughout, pour the pudding over the cake as soon as it's mixed; otherwise it'll get too thick to go down the holes.
Peanut Butter and Banana Pudding Pie
Peanut butter and banana pudding unite in this crowd-pleasing, deep-dish pie that's sweet, slightly salty, and luscious. For an extra dose of peanut butter, top with crushed pb-flavored cookies, such as Nutter Butters, instead of vanilla wafers.
'King Of Rock' Frozen Pudding Pops
You're only three ingredients and a five-hour freezing period away from these simple pudding pops that kids and adults alike will love. To up the thickness, add the peanut butter in tablespoons instead of teaspoons. Pro tip: Melted peanut butter will mix better with the pudding and provide a more consistent texture.
Banana Oatmeal Raisin Pudding
This treat may be a healthier spin on banana pudding, but that doesn't mean it's not delicious — it's like a banana oatmeal cookie that you can enjoy with a spoon. It's delicious served warm with vanilla ice cream on top, or chilled underneath a dab of whipped cream.
Banana Pudding Ice Cream
Thick, creamy, and not overly sweet, this recipe yields exactly what banana pudding ice cream should be. Whether you're a banana pudding superfan or just need to use up some overripe bananas, this homemade ice cream is well worth your time.
Banana Pudding and Yogurt Parfaits
This take on banana pudding includes fresh banana slices and Greek yogurt, which almost makes it healthy enough for breakfast or brunch. Or, you can always serve it as a dessert that just so happens to be rich in protein and vitamins.
Banana Pudding Cupcakes
How do you make vanilla cupcakes even better? Easy — just fill them with banana pudding for a sweet surprise and top them with whipped cream. If you prefer a thicker topping, vanilla buttercream or cream cheese frosting will also do the trick.
5-Layer Chocolate Banana Pudding Pie
This icebox banana pudding pie is big on richness and flavor, especially thanks to its chocolate ganache layer, but it's simple to make — the only cooking required is heating up heavy cream in the microwave. The decadent twist on a classic dessert makes it a great contender for a special occasion, like a holiday dinner.
Vegan Chocolate Banana "Pudding"
This chocolate banana "pudding" gets its sweetness from fresh banana slices and its creaminess from soybeans, making it a nutrient-rich way to start your day or to keep you going as an afternoon snack. For a more solid consistency, let it sit in the fridge for a few hours.