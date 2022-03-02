10 Baked Haddock Recipes That Make Simple Dinners

What's not to love about haddock? The versatile whitefish is firm, mild-yet-sweet, and wonderfully moist. There are plenty of ways to prepare haddock, but baking is one of the best (and easiest). Whether you're in the mood for a light dinner that comes together quickly with just a few ingredients, an indulgent fish gratin, or something else, you're going to want to bookmark this collection of our best baked haddock recipes — you'll come back to it again and again.