10 Baked Haddock Recipes That Make Simple Dinners

By Corey Williams March 02, 2022
Credit: Kim's Cooking Now

What's not to love about haddock? The versatile whitefish is firm, mild-yet-sweet, and wonderfully moist. There are plenty of ways to prepare haddock, but baking is one of the best (and easiest). Whether you're in the mood for a light dinner that comes together quickly with just a few ingredients, an indulgent fish gratin, or something else, you're going to want to bookmark this collection of our best baked haddock recipes — you'll come back to it again and again. 

Baked Haddock

Haddock fillets are lightly breaded with a Parmesan-thyme coating, then baked to crispy perfection. "This was one of the best baked fish recipes I have ever had," reviewer Deedee-san says of this top-rated recipe. 

Haddock Bubbly Bake

Make this creamy comfort food with just four ingredients: haddock, a can of condensed cream of mushroom soup, an onion, and Cheddar cheese. 

Haddock Citrine

If you're a fan of the sweet and savory flavor pairing, you'll absolutely love this fruity baked haddock recipe with orange juice and zest. 

Baked Haddock with Spinach and Tomatoes

Haddock fillets are cooked with tarragon- and thyme-seasoned spinach and tomatoes, baked, then topped with a buttery tomato sauce. 

Mushroom, Cheese, and Haddock Bake

You can make this easy baked haddock dinner, complete with button mushrooms and lots of Colby-Monterey Jack cheese, in just 45 minutes. 

Haddock Au Gratin

"Sinfully delicious," reviewer Susan McKiniry says of this baked haddock recipe. "I wouldn't change a thing. Thanks for a great new way to prepare my favorite fish!"

Honey Haddock

Haddock fillets are coated in a mixture of butter and crushed crackers, baked, then drizzled with an irresistible homemade honey-parsley butter. 

Crab-Stuffed Haddock

"What a great recipe," one Allrecipes community member says of this crab-stuffed baked haddock. "Very easy to make and put together and what a treat for company. Talk about mouth-watering, all of my guests asked for the recipe."

Pancetta-Wrapped Haddock with Lemon Aioli and Roasted Asparagus

Fish fillets are wrapped in pancetta, cooked in white wine, and topped with a simple lemon aioli. Roasted veggies are the perfect partner for this baked haddock recipe. 

Simple, Baked Finnan Haddie

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
"Finnan haddie is a Scottish dish with smoked haddock," according to recipe creator Lins444, who recommends serving with mashed potatoes and peas. "This is a simple, old family recipe that comes from the Maritimes."

By Corey Williams