<p>"These were super simple to make and the house smelled soooo good while these were baking," says Allrecipes Allstar Christina. "I always get baked beans from a local market that we always considered 'the best' baked beans, but these surpass those, and are waaaaay cheaper to make than those ones are to buy, so that's a bonus."</p> <p>Related: 20 Texas Foods The Lone Star State Is Famous For</p>