8 From-Scratch Baked Beans Recipes That'll Make You the Star of the BBQ
Canned baked beans can be a major convenience, but if you've never made or tasted a batch from scratch, it's well worth experiencing. We've got nothing against canned beans, but plan ahead and soak some beans overnight, and we promise you won't be disappointed. This summer, wow your guests at the backyard cookout or barbeque with one of these from-scratch baked beans recipes.
Baked Beans from Scratch
These baked beans from scratch spend hours in the oven, giving the beans a whole new richness and depth of flavor. Be sure to use real maple syrup and not pancake syrup — otherwise the beans will come out overly sweet.
Boston Baked Beans
This from-scratch baked beans recipe has been creator AJRHODES3's family's go-to recipe for more than 50 years. It's precise yet simple: All you need to do is soak, simmer, mix, and bake! One taste, and you'll be taken right back to your childhood. To dress these up, garnish with a few bacon strips.
My Big Fat Greek Baked Beans
These Greek baked beans have a huge size and flavor and captured Chef John's heart so intensely he had to develop a recipe of his own. Gigante beans are the best for this recipe, but if you can't find them, Royal Corona beans or lima beans will work just as well.
Instant Pot® Smoky Korean BBQ Baked Beans
Baked beans and Korean barbeque unite for a fun and flavorful twist on the summer staple. The Korean barbecue sauce and bacon, combined with the Instant Pot's pressure cooking method, give these beans a deep, smoky flavor.
Slow Cooker Homemade Beans
"This was the first time I made baked beans, but this recipe is the best," says community member CPADDON. "No need to try any other recipes. Nice sweet molasses flavor! I soaked the beans overnight and cooked the recipe in my slow cooker for 9 1/2 hours because it wasn't quite ready at 8 hours."
Chef John's Boston Baked Beans
Looking for a new go-to Boston baked beans recipe? Give this simple, yet delicious version by Chef John a try. If you prefer your beans with less sweetness, keep the amount of molasses intact but reduce the amount of brown sugar to 1 tablespoon.
Instant Pot® Baked Beans
Creator and Allrecipes Allstar France C took her French Canadian family's traditional baked beans recipe and successfully modernized it for the Instant Pot era. In addition to shaving hours off the cook time, making beans in a pressure cooker also negates any need to pre-soak them.
Texas-Style Baked Beans
"These were super simple to make and the house smelled soooo good while these were baking," says Allrecipes Allstar Christina. "I always get baked beans from a local market that we always considered 'the best' baked beans, but these surpass those, and are waaaaay cheaper to make than those ones are to buy, so that's a bonus."