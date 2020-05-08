15 Mexican Pastry Recipes to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth

Mexico's bread and pastry culture is thriving. Panaderías, or bread bakeries, and pastelerías, or pastry shops, are abundant and there are thousands of types of Mexican sweet breads, or pan dulce, not to mention cakes, cookies, and other treats. The Spanish first brought wheat to Mexico, which quickly became a staple of Mexican cuisine, but the French brought the fine art of baking and pastry-making. Mexican pastry artists adapted these French concepts to cook up their own unique creations, and Mexicans quite literally ate it up. Today, locals grab treats from bakeries and pastry shops for breakfast bites, midday snacks, afternoon nibbles, and late-night indulgences, as well as for special occasions such as family celebrations and national holidays. In honor of these Mexican morsels, we've rounded up some of the most beloved traditional cakes, cookies, breads, and more. So fire up your oven, choose the recipe that makes your mouth water, and treat yourself to a delicious Mexican baked goodie!