6 Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus Recipes
How many ways can you wrap asparagus in bacon? As it turns out, there are at least seven. No matter what you're in the mood for, these super simple appetizers will be the star of the show at your next event. From basic bundles to impressive hors d'oeuvres seasoned with your favorite spices, you'll find a fun new way to eat two of your favorite ingredients in this collection of our best bacon-wrapped asparagus recipes.
Bacon-Wrapped Sriracha Asparagus
Turn up the heat with these sriracha-spiked bundles. "The flavors are fantastic, and after just the first time this became an instant family favorite at our house," says recipe creator duboo.
Bacon-Wrapped Garlic Asparagus
Take basic bacon-wrapped asparagus up a notch with parsley and an ample dose of garlic (five cloves, to be exact).
Grilled Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus
You can't go wrong with a classic. To make this simple grilled recipe, you need just four ingredients: asparagus, bacon, pepper, and olive oil.
Bacon-Wrapped Delights
Two types of mushrooms (enoki and shiitake) are added to these fresh, meaty bundles. Reviewer Darlene Bartlow suggests brushing them with a maple glaze before baking.
Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus on Toast
This is an "easy, versatile, and classy appetizer with a kick," according to recipe creator COOKINGFORTHEKING. Add more or less red pepper flakes depending on your palate.
Bacon-Wrapped Asparagus Spears with Tomatoes and Taleggio Cheese
This restaurant-inspired recipe, with grape tomatoes and Taleggio cheese, works well as an appetizer or as a main dish.
More Inspiration
