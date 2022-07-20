8 Avocado Toast Recipes to Take Breakfast to the Next Level
Avocado toast is crisp, creamy, and totally worth the hype. Start your day with a deliciously savory bite of freshness topped with the ingredients of your choice. From a rye toast piled high with rich, salty pancetta and egg to a simple spread of mashed avocado and pepper-spiked citrus, we have the avocado toast recipes that will make every morning an indulgence.
Avocado Toast with Crumbled Crispy Pancetta
Make this mouthwatering egg and avocado toast recipe the star of your next brunch. Diced pancetta joins hearty rye bread and seasoned avocado to create the lusciously savory toast of your dreams.
Meyer Lemon Avocado Toast
Add a bright and citrusy splash to your toast with this 5-star recipe. If you're into fresh, spicy flavor first thing in the morning, give this vibrant avocado toast a try.
Tomato Avocado Sandwich
This open-faced avocado and tomato dish is made with hearty ciabatta bread and a generous sprinkling of black pepper. Dig into the juicy, boldly seasoned flavor of this wholesome toast that's too good not to share.
Balsamic Avocado Toast
Balsamic vinegar and buttery sliced avocado create showstopping flavor in this top-rated recipe. Customize this crisp vegan toast with toppings like herbs, fruit, and cheese.
Weekday Avocado Toast
"I call this my weekday avocado toast because it's much simpler and faster than the from-scratch version I make on weekends," shares Allrecipes Allstar France C. "This one is inspired by the famous coffee chain's version and is ready in minutes, and portable if you need it to be!"
Avocado Toast and Egg for One
Quick-pickled shallots and Aleppo pepper top freshly toasted bread in this mouthwatering recipe. Use store-bought guacamole as a substitute for avocado in a pinch — a squeeze of lime will add extra brightness.
Asparagus and Blue Cheese Avocado Toast
Take just 10 minutes out of your day to indulge in this pleasantly sharp and creamy avocado toast. Layer tender asparagus with bold blue cheese and buttery bread for a uniquely delicious bite.
Avocado Toast (Vegan)
Enjoy a filling whole-grain toast that features a garlicky mashed avocado spread and fresh herbs. Parsley and lemon juice lift the flavor of this community favorite to deliciously new heights.