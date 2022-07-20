8 Avocado Toast Recipes to Take Breakfast to the Next Level

By Rai Mincey July 20, 2022
Credit: bd.weld

Avocado toast is crisp, creamy, and totally worth the hype. Start your day with a deliciously savory bite of freshness topped with the ingredients of your choice. From a rye toast piled high with rich, salty pancetta and egg to a simple spread of mashed avocado and pepper-spiked citrus, we have the avocado toast recipes that will make every morning an indulgence. 

Start Slideshow

1 of 9

Avocado Toast with Crumbled Crispy Pancetta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make this mouthwatering egg and avocado toast recipe the star of your next brunch. Diced pancetta joins hearty rye bread and seasoned avocado to create the lusciously savory toast of your dreams. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Meyer Lemon Avocado Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Add a bright and citrusy splash to your toast with this 5-star recipe. If you're into fresh, spicy flavor first thing in the morning, give this vibrant avocado toast a try. 

3 of 9

Tomato Avocado Sandwich

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This open-faced avocado and tomato dish is made with hearty ciabatta bread and a generous sprinkling of black pepper. Dig into the juicy, boldly seasoned flavor of this wholesome toast that's too good not to share. 

Advertisement

4 of 9

Balsamic Avocado Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Balsamic vinegar and buttery sliced avocado create showstopping flavor in this top-rated recipe. Customize this crisp vegan toast with toppings like herbs, fruit, and cheese. 

5 of 9

Weekday Avocado Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

"I call this my weekday avocado toast because it's much simpler and faster than the from-scratch version I make on weekends," shares Allrecipes Allstar France C. "This one is inspired by the famous coffee chain's version and is ready in minutes, and portable if you need it to be!"

6 of 9

Avocado Toast and Egg for One

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Quick-pickled shallots and Aleppo pepper top freshly toasted bread in this mouthwatering recipe. Use store-bought guacamole as a substitute for avocado in a pinch — a squeeze of lime will add extra brightness. 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 9

Asparagus and Blue Cheese Avocado Toast

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Take just 10 minutes out of your day to indulge in this pleasantly sharp and creamy avocado toast. Layer tender asparagus with bold blue cheese and buttery bread for a uniquely delicious bite. 

8 of 9

Avocado Toast (Vegan)

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Enjoy a filling whole-grain toast that features a garlicky mashed avocado spread and fresh herbs. Parsley and lemon juice lift the flavor of this community favorite to deliciously new heights. 

9 of 9

More Inspiration

Credit: Allrecipes Magazine
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Rai Mincey