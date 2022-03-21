15 Luscious Avocado Desserts That'll Make You Love Avocados Even More

It may not be Christmastime, but these playfully green delights would undoubtedly be Santa-approved. All that's missing is a beet smoothie and you've got yourself a festive duo to ring in the holidays any time of the year. "What a surprise find," says home cook Molly. "I was looking for a different cookie and ran across this unique ingredient cookie. I happened to have one avocado that I needed to use it or lose it. I made it as written, but did dip the tops in turbinado sugar before baking. The flavor is very gentle with this cookie, kind of reminds me of a sugar cookie. Definitely not an avocado, but kind of like a creamy texture of an avocado. I know that sounds really weird, but they are very good and you should try them for yourself to really understand what I'm trying to explain."