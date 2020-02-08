14 Authentic Spanish Tapas Recipes Fit for a Fiesta

Authentic Spanish tapas are served as complimentary small plates with each beverage ordered in Spain. As you enjoy happy hour, your taste buds are sated and bellies warmed with the savory (and sometimes spicy) bites. Toasted baguette slices are often served with Manchego cheese and heavenly thin, melt-in-your mouth slices of Jamón Ibérico, a cured ham produced in Spain and Portugal and hailed as the finest ham in the world. And nearly every Spanish table celebrates the region's legendary olive, whether the bright green marinated fruits are served as an appetizer. Other common dishes celebrate Spain's culinary traditions like seafood paella, a colorful rice dish with saffron and a medley of fresh clams, mussels, shrimp, and chorizo; tortilla Espanola, a signature dish of Spain made of potato-filled omelet; and ajo blanco, garlic and Marcona almonds' incredibly creamy answer to gazpacho. Tapas are perfect for laid-back gatherings. Many of these mouthwatering morsels and delectable dishes can be made ahead and served in flights throughout the evening. Whip up a few sangrias to enjoy with your favorite tapas at your own Spanish-inspired soiree. Salud!