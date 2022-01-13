21 Top-Rated Main Dishes That Make the Most of Fresh Asparagus
When spring arrives and asparagus is in abundance, turn here for all the recipe inspiration you need! This collection of marvelous main dish recipes featuring tender asparagus includes a gorgeous garlic shrimp and asparagus risotto, asparagus-stuffed chicken breasts, and smoked salmon and asparagus bundles with a lemon sauce, along with asparagus omelets, casseroles, panini sandwiches, comforting asparagus pasta dishes, and more.
Sheet Pan Chorizo with Potatoes and Asparagus for Two
Green asparagus spears, chunks of chorizo sausage, baby red potatoes, carrots, and red onion are baked on a sheet pan for a deliciously quick, colorful, and easy weeknight dinner. Make extra so you can have the leftovers for lunch!
Garlic Shrimp and Asparagus Risotto
Fresh asparagus, shrimp, garlic, and Parmesan cheese all impart delicious flavor into this incredibly tasty risotto main dish. Sprinkle parsley over each serving and some freshly grated lemon zest for a citrusy flavor boost.
Chicken Teriyaki with Asparagus
Here's a super tasty honey-teriyaki chicken dish with steamed asparagus and melted Swiss cheese that the whole family will devour. It's so delicious, and incredibly easy — you might end up making every week while fresh asparagus is in season!
Grilled Turkey Asparagus Pesto Paninis
Here's a simply delicious grilled panini sandwich that's loaded with homemade pesto, deli turkey, provolone cheese, and crisp asparagus spears. Great for a quick lunch or light evening meal when fresh asparagus and basil are in season.
Stuffed Chicken Breasts with Asparagus and Parmesan Rice
Chicken breasts are stuffed with lightly cooked asparagus, ham, and Cheddar, then baked, and served on a bed of tomato and Parmesan-flavored rice for a wonderful Italian-inspired meal. Serve any remaining asparagus on the side.
Asparagus Lasagna
Asparagus spears, ham, mozzarella, and a wonderful garlic and thyme white sauce make this seasonal lasagna ideal for entertaining friends. Omit the ham for a vegetarian lasagna, or try a variation that uses different cheeses and herbs, such as ricotta and mint.
Asparagus Bake
Everything bakes in one pan! So assembling this eggy asparagus dish is an easy option for a brunch dish that uses up leftover dinner rolls and Easter ham. You can add sliced mushrooms instead of ham if you need a vegetarian option for family guests.
Sandy's Primavera Casserole
This popular, 5-star creamy vegetarian pasta casserole dish is packed with flavorsome vegetables including fresh asparagus, sugar snap peas, yellow squash, and grape tomatoes. With so much flavor in every bite, you won't miss the meat!
Asparagus Omelette
Crispy bacon and asparagus make a fantastic flavor combination in this omelet, which is perfect for brunch on a lazy weekend morning. Try adding some smoked salmon-flavored cream cheese if you like. "I've never used asparagus in eggs before but it was delicious!" says home cook Angela Ruffin.
Asparagus Carbonara
This is a lighter, tangier version of carbonara that's packed with crisp asparagus spears, bacon, garlic, and freshly chopped parsley. "Excellent!" says home cook Hjchism. "Making it in the spring when asparagus is inexpensive is a plus!"
Creamy Asparagus Sauce with Chicken Schnitzel
Asparagus spears are elevated into a creamy asparagus sauce to serve with crispy breaded chicken. Add mashed potatoes and corn for a tasty, vibrant, and impressive meal.
Chicken, Asparagus, and Mushroom Skillet
Cooked in just under 30 minutes, this chicken dish with asparagus and mushrooms makes for an easy one-pot meal on busy weeknights. Serve it with microwave rice or crusty bread and a green salad . You can use frozen asparagus when fresh spears are not in season.
Creamy Fettuccine with Asparagus, Peas, and Prosciutto
Bright green asparagus, peas, and salty prosciutto all feature in this creamy springtime pasta dish. If you prefer a vegetarian version, add additional soft vegetables, such as zucchini ribbons, instead of prosciutto.
Shaved Asparagus Pizza
Topped with freshly shaved asparagus, green onion, and two types of cheese, this homemade pizza is a clever and unique way to make the most of asparagus when it is in abundance.
One-Pot Salmon, Asparagus, and Feta Pasta
Poached and flaked salmon is combined with penne pasta, tender asparagus pieces, and feta cheese in this oh-so simple one pot meal that's absolutely packed with flavor. You can add frozen peas in addition to asparagus if you like.
Asparagus and Smoked Salmon Bundles with Meyer Lemon Sauce
These elegant smoked salmon, mascarpone, and fresh asparagus pasta bundles are great for company because you can prepare them ahead of time. A buttery Meyer lemon sauce is poured over the bundles for an extra flavor dimension.
Wild Rice and Asparagus Chicken Breasts
Cubes of chicken breast and fresh asparagus spears are tossed in a sweet hoisin sauce in this quick and easy stir-fry dish. You can add a sprinkle or two of red pepper flakes if you're craving a kick of heat.
Asparagus Quiche
Here's a delicious way to celebrate spring! There are crispy bacon pieces and tender asparagus in every bite of this top-rated breakfast quiche. "I roasted the asparagus in a little olive oil," says home cook Cyndi Fortier. "The asparagus has GREAT flavor that way!"
Baked Asparagus and Mushroom Pasta
A very versatile, comforting pasta main dish packed with fresh asparagus, sliced mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes. It's topped with crunchy Parmesan bread crumbs for a lovely presentation and added texture.
Chicken and Asparagus with Penne Pasta
Tender asparagus spears and moist pan-fried chicken pieces steal the show in this easy, cheesy penne pasta dish that tastes amazing! Sprinkle crushed red pepper flakes or extra grated Parmesan on top of each serving if you like.
Lemony Israeli Couscous with Asparagus
Make this hearty and delicious lunch-size couscous salad when asparagus season is in full swing. "The lemon zest and juice brightens the flavor and just takes it over the top!" says Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat. "Definitely deserves a 5-star rating!"