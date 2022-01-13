21 Top-Rated Main Dishes That Make the Most of Fresh Asparagus

By Ita Mac Airt
January 12, 2022
Credit: Meredith Food Studios

When spring arrives and asparagus is in abundance, turn here for all the recipe inspiration you need! This collection of marvelous main dish recipes featuring tender asparagus includes a gorgeous garlic shrimp and asparagus risotto, asparagus-stuffed chicken breasts, and smoked salmon and asparagus bundles with a lemon sauce, along with asparagus omelets, casseroles, panini sandwiches, comforting asparagus pasta dishes, and more.

Start Slideshow

1 of 22

Sheet Pan Chorizo with Potatoes and Asparagus for Two

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Green asparagus spears, chunks of chorizo sausage, baby red potatoes, carrots, and red onion are baked on a sheet pan for a deliciously quick, colorful, and easy weeknight dinner. Make extra so you can have the leftovers for lunch!

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 22

Garlic Shrimp and Asparagus Risotto

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Fresh asparagus, shrimp, garlic, and Parmesan cheese all impart delicious flavor into this incredibly tasty risotto main dish. Sprinkle parsley over each serving and some freshly grated lemon zest for a citrusy flavor boost.

3 of 22

Chicken Teriyaki with Asparagus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a super tasty honey-teriyaki chicken dish with steamed asparagus and melted Swiss cheese that the whole family will devour. It's so delicious, and incredibly easy — you might end up making every week while fresh asparagus is in season!

Advertisement

4 of 22

Grilled Turkey Asparagus Pesto Paninis

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a simply delicious grilled panini sandwich that's loaded with homemade pesto, deli turkey, provolone cheese, and crisp asparagus spears. Great for a quick lunch or light evening meal when fresh asparagus and basil are in season.

5 of 22

Stuffed Chicken Breasts with Asparagus and Parmesan Rice

Credit: Unknown
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Chicken breasts are stuffed with lightly cooked asparagus, ham, and Cheddar, then baked, and served on a bed of tomato and Parmesan-flavored rice for a wonderful Italian-inspired meal. Serve any remaining asparagus on the side.

6 of 22

Asparagus Lasagna

Credit: Meredith Food Studios
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Asparagus spears, ham, mozzarella, and a wonderful garlic and thyme white sauce make this seasonal lasagna ideal for entertaining friends. Omit the ham for a vegetarian lasagna, or try a variation that uses different cheeses and herbs, such as ricotta and mint.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 22

Asparagus Bake

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Everything bakes in one pan! So assembling this eggy asparagus dish is an easy option for a brunch dish that uses up leftover dinner rolls and Easter ham. You can add sliced mushrooms instead of ham if you need a vegetarian option for family guests.

8 of 22

Sandy's Primavera Casserole

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This popular, 5-star creamy vegetarian pasta casserole dish is packed with flavorsome vegetables including fresh asparagus, sugar snap peas, yellow squash, and grape tomatoes. With so much flavor in every bite, you won't miss the meat!

9 of 22

Asparagus Omelette

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Crispy bacon and asparagus make a fantastic flavor combination in this omelet, which is perfect for brunch on a lazy weekend morning. Try adding some smoked salmon-flavored cream cheese if you like. "I've never used asparagus in eggs before but it was delicious!" says home cook Angela Ruffin.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 22

Asparagus Carbonara

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

This is a lighter, tangier version of carbonara that's packed with crisp asparagus spears, bacon, garlic, and freshly chopped parsley. "Excellent!" says home cook Hjchism. "Making it in the spring when asparagus is inexpensive is a plus!"

11 of 22

Creamy Asparagus Sauce with Chicken Schnitzel

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Asparagus spears are elevated into a creamy asparagus sauce to serve with crispy breaded chicken. Add mashed potatoes and corn for a tasty, vibrant, and impressive meal.

12 of 22

Chicken, Asparagus, and Mushroom Skillet

Credit: CookinBug
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cooked in just under 30 minutes, this chicken dish with asparagus and mushrooms makes for an easy one-pot meal on busy weeknights. Serve it with microwave rice or crusty bread and a green salad . You can use frozen asparagus when fresh spears are not in season.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 22

Creamy Fettuccine with Asparagus, Peas, and Prosciutto

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Bright green asparagus, peas, and salty prosciutto all feature in this creamy springtime pasta dish. If you prefer a vegetarian version, add additional soft vegetables, such as zucchini ribbons, instead of prosciutto.

14 of 22

Shaved Asparagus Pizza

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Topped with freshly shaved asparagus, green onion, and two types of cheese, this homemade pizza is a clever and unique way to make the most of asparagus when it is in abundance.

15 of 22

One-Pot Salmon, Asparagus, and Feta Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Poached and flaked salmon is combined with penne pasta, tender asparagus pieces, and feta cheese in this oh-so simple one pot meal that's absolutely packed with flavor. You can add frozen peas in addition to asparagus if you like.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 22

Asparagus and Smoked Salmon Bundles with Meyer Lemon Sauce

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

These elegant smoked salmon, mascarpone, and fresh asparagus pasta bundles are great for company because you can prepare them ahead of time. A buttery Meyer lemon sauce is poured over the bundles for an extra flavor dimension.

17 of 22

Wild Rice and Asparagus Chicken Breasts

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Cubes of chicken breast and fresh asparagus spears are tossed in a sweet hoisin sauce in this quick and easy stir-fry dish. You can add a sprinkle or two of red pepper flakes if you're craving a kick of heat.

18 of 22

Asparagus Quiche

Credit: Unknown
View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Here's a delicious way to celebrate spring! There are crispy bacon pieces and tender asparagus in every bite of this top-rated breakfast quiche. "I roasted the asparagus in a little olive oil," says home cook Cyndi Fortier. "The asparagus has GREAT flavor that way!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 22

Baked Asparagus and Mushroom Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

A very versatile, comforting pasta main dish packed with fresh asparagus, sliced mushrooms, and cherry tomatoes. It's topped with crunchy Parmesan bread crumbs for a lovely presentation and added texture.

20 of 22

Chicken and Asparagus with Penne Pasta

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Tender asparagus spears and moist pan-fried chicken pieces steal the show in this easy, cheesy penne pasta dish that tastes amazing! Sprinkle crushed red pepper flakes or extra grated Parmesan on top of each serving if you like.

21 of 22

Lemony Israeli Couscous with Asparagus

View Recipe this link opens in a new tab

Make this hearty and delicious lunch-size couscous salad when asparagus season is in full swing. "The lemon zest and juice brightens the flavor and just takes it over the top!" says Allrecipes Allstar lutzflcat. "Definitely deserves a 5-star rating!"

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 22

More Inspiration

Credit: fabeverydayblog
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Ita Mac Airt