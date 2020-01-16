17 Asian-Style Noodle Bowls to Warm You Up
Cup your hands around a warm bowl of Asian-style noodles and breathe in the spicy steam. There now, don't you feel better? Asian-style noodle bowls take comfort food to a whole new world of flavor with tantalizing spices, pastes, and sauces. Yes, you may have to hunt down some specialty ingredients at an Asian grocery, but thanks to the miracle of technology, you can order just about anything online. The beauty of these bowls is that you can change up the proteins, add or subtract vegetables, and use any kind of noodles you want. In fact, Asian-style noodle bowls are a smart way to turn leftovers into flavorful new meals. I'll share some favorite recipes for warm and comforting noodle bowls you can make at home.
My Chicken Pho Recipe
This is a good recipe to start with if you're just getting into noodle bowls. "It's a very tasty soup," says reviewer Lew. "If you'd like a more 'authentic' Vietnamese pho flavour add a 1/2-inch piece of cinnamon stick and 1 star anise (hard - starfish shaped - found in Asian stores) and take them out after soup is done."
Sukhothai Pad Thai
Reviewer Bes says, "Great recipe. Did mine with chicken. If you really are into authenticity, do not leave out the tamarind and substitute fish sauce for soy sauce. Leave out the white vinegar (what's that all about?), instead put 2 TBS lime. Instead of Paprika use 1 TSP (TEASPOON) chili powder (make sure you read TEASPOON correctly or else it will become EXTRA spicy). Definitely substitute PEANUT OIL (or canola) for the vegetable oil. Make sure the peanuts are unsalted, dry roasted. Chop the peanuts instead of grinding. For the tamarind, use tamarind concentrate, about 2 TBS mixed with 1/4 cup water (making tamarind juice)." Wow, thanks for the tips, Bes!
Pad Kee Mow (Drunkard's Noodles)
Apparently, this is a dish party people in Thailand crave after a night on the town. Good to know. Reviewers loved the flavor but some found it a bit too salty or hot for their tastes. Adjust accordingly.
Curry Udon
Kayla Mod says, "Honestly, one of the best recipes I have found so far! Really easy and fast to make, still have left over ingredients so I will definitely be making this again."
Jap Chae Korean Glass Noodles
"Being Korean, my mom use to make this all the time for us....family and friends," says reviewer windyjo. "Sometimes she would add beef or chicken...but it's great with or without. I made it the way you have it written, and it came out delicious!"
Pad See Ew (Thai Noodles with Beef and Broccoli)
"I absolutely love this recipe!" says reviewer Megan Partida. "It is so delicious! I've tried a few things with this one though. Sometimes I marinate the meat before hand. I've used everything from chicken to pork to beef to shrimp and added whatever veggies i had on hand such as carrots cabbage celery broccoli whatever we had. Results always came out good!"
Pork and Shrimp Pancit
"A co-worker of mine made pancit for us a few weeks ago," says reviewer Stephanie. "It was the first time I had tried it and I fell in love. When I found this recipe I had to try making it my own. What an easy recipe to follow with yummy results! I also added carrots and snow peas. Thanks for the recipe!"
Beef Lo Mein
Reviewer Sugar Eve says, "I will NEVER purchase beef lo mien from any restaurant ever again. This recipe is delicious."
Spicy Chicken Noodles
"The sweet and spicy medley in my mouth harmoniously played to the same tune throughout the whole meal," says reviewer Bart Jasiewicz.
Asian Steak and Noodle Bowl
Udon noodles make a hearty and comforting base for this bowl. Recipe creator Chrissy Gaynor describes this recipe as "A delicious combination of Asian flavors infused in lean meat, vegetables, and Japanese noodles. So comforting, you won't even know this was low-fat!"
Superfast Asian Noodle Bowl for 1
"This was surprisingly good and really is 'superfast,'" says reviewer lutzflcat. "The fresh lime really brightens the flavor, and the garlic chile paste and sesame oil reinforces the Asian theme."
Thai-Style Pork Noodle Bowl
Recipe submitter thedailygourmet says, "I love Thai curry, and I love noodle bowls, and this is a blend of the two. It may not be authentic but it hits the spot."
Thai Coconut Chicken Soup (Noodle Bowl)
"Tasty and easy," says reviewer Linda T. "I didn't have fish sauce so I used a splash of soy sauce and I added some shredded carrots."
Asian-Inspired Vegetable Noodle Bowl
"Delicious, nutritious vegetarian noodle bowl. Lots of color and flavor," says recipe creator MICHELLE0011. "You can find the green soybeans in the freezer department of your grocery store."
Chicken Yakisoba
Reviewer Love to Cook says, "Okay I LOVE thai food and I was very skeptical about this dish especially with the word 'authentic' but I must say this is beyond DELICIOUS! I followed the recipe exactly and this is a WINNER!"
Shrimp Noodle Bowls
You'll toss instant ramen with shrimp, bell pepper, carrot, celery, some peanuts, and your favorite zesty vinaigrette or Asian-style salad dressing. This recipe is FANTASTIC!" raves Sally Ann Ball. "Daughter is a Pescatarian, so I'm always looking for a Seafood based recipe that goes beyond the basics."
Sesame Chicken Noodle Bowl
This dish has it all. It's quick and easy to make and features loads of veggies, along with chicken and noodles, all tossed in a simple sauce made with brown sugar, soy sauce, and ginger. Dinner's on the table in about 40 minutes.