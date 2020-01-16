17 Asian-Style Noodle Bowls to Warm You Up

Cup your hands around a warm bowl of Asian-style noodles and breathe in the spicy steam. There now, don't you feel better? Asian-style noodle bowls take comfort food to a whole new world of flavor with tantalizing spices, pastes, and sauces. Yes, you may have to hunt down some specialty ingredients at an Asian grocery, but thanks to the miracle of technology, you can order just about anything online. The beauty of these bowls is that you can change up the proteins, add or subtract vegetables, and use any kind of noodles you want. In fact, Asian-style noodle bowls are a smart way to turn leftovers into flavorful new meals. I'll share some favorite recipes for warm and comforting noodle bowls you can make at home.