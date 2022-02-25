5 Arugula Pesto Recipes That Are Fresh and Flavorful
If you're looking for something delicious to make with fresh arugula, we've got you covered. Put your latest spring farmers' market haul with a fun twist on traditional basil pesto. From simple sauces with few ingredients to gorgeous dinner ideas to serve all season long, you'll find a fresh new favorite in this collection of our best arugula pesto recipes.
Pasta with Arugula Pesto
You can make this restaurant-worthy arugula pesto pasta in just 25 minutes, so it's the perfect simple dinner for busy weeknights. If you're craving a little creaminess, reviewer samaliceche suggests adding cottage cheese.
Lemon Arugula Pesto
"Made with arugula, olive oil, pine nuts, and nutritional yeast, this quick and easy arugula pesto has a simple twist on the traditional pesto Genovese," says recipe creator Fioa.
Pesto with Arugula
Take traditional basil pesto up a notch with the addition of fresh arugula. Recipe creator Mark Caron suggests tossing it with pasta or spreading it on baguette slices.
Chef John's Almond Arugula Pesto
Make Chef John's arugula pesto with just five easy-to-find ingredients: olive oil, garlic, salt, almonds, and, of course, fresh arugula.
Baked Tilapia with Arugula and Pecan Pesto
Tilapia is coated in homemade arugula pesto, then baked to flavorful perfection. Recipe Another Black Swan says this dish is inspired by Vietnamese cuisine.
