15 Artichoke Chicken Recipes to Try ASAP
When it comes to these recipes, artichokes and chicken are the stars of the show. From irresistible appetizers to hearty soups and pastas to filling dinners everyone will love, you'll definitely want to bookmark this collection of artichoke chicken recipes.
Artichoke Chicken
You can make this top-rated recipe, which has almost 2,500 five-star reviews, with just five ingredients: a can of artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, garlic pepper, and chicken breasts.
Chicken Penne with Asparagus, Sun-dried Tomatoes, and Artichoke Hearts
This perfect-for-summer meal is packed with seasonal and flavorful veggies. "Delicious, light, easy, and full of flavor," says recipe creator Emily. "It doesn't get much better than that!"
Grilled Chicken and Artichoke Soup
"This zesty soup is perfect for a cold, blustery day," according to recipe creator ruthietoothie9. "Use rotisserie chicken instead of chicken breasts to make things simpler if you like."
Chicken Piccata with Artichoke Hearts
"After eating chicken piccata in many restaurants and finding many that were 'greasy,' I came up with this recipe through much trial and error," says recipe creator JAMMINMARTIN. "It has wonderful flavor and is even better the next day!"
Artichoke Chicken Casserole
"This was delicious ... it turned out way better than I ever imagined," according to reviewer BJ ANDERSON. "I did add crispy french onions on the top and I think it added great taste and texture to this dish."
Cream of Chicken and Artichoke Soup
Here's a smooth, cozy soup that's perfect for chilly winter nights. This recipe was inspired by a visit to "a certain restaurant that is known for making cheesecake," says recipe creator CJ'sMom.
Artichoke and Sun-Dried Tomato Chicken
Make this easy dinner with ingredients you probably already have on hand: chicken breasts, a can of diced tomatoes, sun-dried tomato pesto, and a can of artichoke hearts.
Braised Chicken and Artichoke Hearts with Lemon, Cherry Peppers and Thyme
"Even though there are not a lot of different ingredients in this braised chicken dish, those used in this recipe offer a wide range of textures and tastes," says Chef John.
Chicken with Artichokes and Sundried Tomatoes
Here's a simple and tasty recipe to make on busy weeknights. Sun-dried tomatoes add a beautiful burst of flavor and color, while feta cheese is the perfect finishing touch.
Kena's Chicken Spinach Artichoke Pasta
This creamy pasta dish, which is as comforting as it gets, makes good use of convenient ingredients like jarred Alfredo sauce, jarred artichoke hearts, and frozen spinach.
Romantic Chicken with Artichokes and Mushrooms
This elegant and aromatic recipe is perfect for romantic date nights. Made with white wine, artichokes, and mushrooms, you'll fall in love with the flavors of this dinner.
Buffalo Chicken-and-Artichoke Dip
"Chicken buffalo dip with a twist," according to recipe creator jojo. "This is a quick and easy recipe that goes over well at parties, luncheons, and family gatherings."
Artichoke and Chicken Sausage Cauliflower "Paella"
Who doesn't love a delicious dinner that comes together in one pot? Made with cauliflower rice, this healthy paella is perfect for people following low-carb diets.
Chicken Breast Cutlets with Artichokes and Capers
"Just made this dish for my husband and he gave it great reviews," raves reviewer YAGMOM. "It was a simple dish easy to make with ingredients I had on hand. Will definitely make this again and no need to tweak it ... it's perfect!"
Greek Penne and Chicken
This easy pasta dish is ready in less than an hour and packed with flavors. The skillet dish includes penne pasta topped with chicken breast, artichoke hearts, tomato, and feta cheese.