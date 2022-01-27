9 Warm and Crispy Arepa Recipes
Say hello to arepas. These fried cornmeal cakes, which originated in Colombia, Panama, and Venezuela, have a consistency that's somewhat gritty from the cornmeal, yet soft with a touch of chewiness. Depending on where they're from, arepas differ in size, taste and consistency: Colombian and Panamanian arepas are slightly sweeter, thinner, and usually stuffed with cheese, while Venezuelan arepas have a more stout appearance and texture. Arepas can be eaten as-is or split in half and enjoyed sandwich-style. Scroll through our collection of arepa recipes and try them out for yourself.
Colombian Arepas
"This recipe is so good and so easy," says community member jande2mom. "My daughter first found it as part of a school project, but we have since made it just for our family because it is easy and delicious! I will say that the arepas are much better fresh. They don't keep their taste as well after a few days in the fridge, but that is rarely a problem since we usually devour them all on the first day!"
Arepas de Queso
These Colombian-style arepas are filled with mozzarella and get that perfect cheese pull when you bite into them or break them apart. Once you've got the hang of the cooking process, try incorporating more ingredients to make stuffed arepas.
Corned Beef Hash Arepas
If you're looking to use up some corned beef hash, this breakfast sandwich recipe is both clever and delicious. The mixture of ingredients, especially the black beans, give corned beef hash an entirely new flavor profile.
Vegan Arepas Made with Polenta
This arepa recipe seamlessly blends a collection of unique flavors and complementary textures. The mixture of savory and sweet tastes, especially the relationship between the black beans, banana, and mango, will completely win you over, and the mango salsa tastes even better the next day.
Cream Cheese Arepas
"Using milk instead of water in the arepas will make them a little richer, a little denser, and, that's right -— delicious," says recipe creator Chef John. He adds, "Split and serve with a pat of butter and a drizzle of honey, or make a breakfast sandwich with a drizzle of maple syrup, a slice of cheese and cooked ham, and a fried egg."
Arepas (Corn Griddle Cakes)
These simple arepas only require water, cornmeal, butter, and salt, and they come together in just 16 minutes. They're simple and straightforward, but that doesn't mean you can't dress them up — try utilizing them like sandwiches and filling them with various meats, cheeses, and vegetables.
Ropa Vieja with Arepas
This cross of two classics makes a phenomenal match, especially if you sandwich the ropa vieja between freshly cooked arepas. The tender, slow-cooked meat and crispy arepas complement one another to create pure comfort food.
Homemade Arepas
Chef John's 4-ingredient arepas are the perfect vessel for a number of fillings — caramelized plantains, pulled pork, crumbly feta or cotija, and ham and cheese are only a few possibilities. They turn out crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, and they come together in just 20 minutes.
Arepas
This recipe for homemade arepas uses arepas flour, which is precooked corn flour. You can look for it labeled as P.A.N. in specialty markets.