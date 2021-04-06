20 Desserts With Store-Bought Angel Food Cake
A store-bought angel food cake is a magical and versatile thing. Eat it as-is, dress it up with whipped cream and fresh fruit, or use it to add a bit of light and fluffy texture to your next shortcut dessert. From simply gorgeous trifles you can make with a few convenient ingredients to make-ahead cakes that are easy to prep before your next event, you'll find a new go-to treat in this collection of our best angel food desserts.
Snowball Cake
This no-bake, coconut-covered cake looks like a giant snowball, so it's perfect for all your winter celebrations — but you'll want to eat it all year long.
Easy Butterfinger Cake
Use your favorite crunchy candy bar to make this super simple trifle. "There are other recipes on the internet that call for pudding mix ... avoid those and make this one," says reviewer kristenbray.
Super-Easy Strawberry Shortcake
It doesn't get much easier than this, folks. This isn't as much a recipe as assembly instructions, but you don't have to tell your guests that.
Angel Pudding
Make this bread pudding-inspired treat with just five ingredients: angel food cake, milk, two packages of instant pudding mix, and Butterfinger candy bars.
Angel Food Trifle
This fruity trifle is made with light ingredients like skim milk, fat-free and sugar-free vanilla pudding mix, and light whipped topping.
Rainbow Sherbet Cake
This impressive cake is way easier to make than it looks. Just layer sliced angel food cake with three types of sherbet, then cover with a (thawed) container of frozen whipped topping.
Strawberry Angel Food Dessert
You can throw this layered dessert together in just 15 minutes with six easy-to-find ingredients, so it's the perfect last-minute party recipe.
Angel Food Refrigerator Cake
A mix of whipped topping, lemon yogurt, and instant vanilla pudding is the perfect finishing touch for store-bought angel food cake. "This is so easy it is almost embarrassing," says recipe creator Perri Pender.
Strawberry Shortcake Punch Bowl Cake
You don't need a fancy bowl to make this low-maintenance trifle. "I made this last night for a coworker's birthday today," says reviewer Barbara L. "Everyone wants the recipe!!"
Italian-Style Strawberry Shortcake
Mascarpone cheese adds a decadent creaminess to this Italian-style dessert. You can serve it in the traditional trifle bowl or use individual-sized parfait glasses.
Easy No-Bake Strawberry Ice Cream Cake
Angel food cake layered with strawberry ice cream is simply delicious. Decorate with strawberries and mint leaves for a gorgeous, perfect-for-summertime presentation.
Strawberry Shortcake with Balsamic
Here's an unexpected summertime treat that everyone will love. Just grill your angel food cake slices, then top with strawberries marinated in balsamic vinegar and black pepper.
Black Forest Angel Food Cake
Convenient ingredients — like store-bought angel food cake, canned cherry pie filling, instant pudding mix, and a container of frozen whipped topping — make this cake as easy as it is tasty.
Cherries in the Snow Cake
Can't choose between cake and pudding? Try this delicious mash-up made with angel food cake, cream cheese, cherry pie filling, and whipped topping.
Outrageous Lemon Berry Trifle
This fresh and fruity dessert is perfect for any warm weather get-together. "The lemon pudding gives this a very light lemony flavor that makes this such a light dessert," says reviewer Mother Ann.
Easy Pistachio English Toffee Ice Box Cake
Kids will love to help you prepare this incredibly easy cake with just five ingredients. "Super easy and quick," raves reviewer hollywood2169. "Great cake to whip up before dinner and enjoy over a few nights!"
Heavenly Raspberry Dessert
This old family recipe makes "makes a stunning summery cake," according to recipe creator Jody. If you're not a fan of raspberries, try strawberries instead.
Flower Garden Cake
This vintage dessert will be welcome at any picnic or potluck. Maraschino cherries, canned pineapple chunks, and gelatin are wonderfully nostalgic ingredients everyone will love.
Blueberry Snow
Here's a make-ahead dessert that's easy to prep before your next big event. It's quick to throw together, but make sure you allow enough time to thoroughly refrigerate.
Canada Day Three Berry Trifle
"A good dessert to make when you are doing other things and can walk away and come back to it as you have time," according to recipe creator Phoebe, who says you can switch up the ingredients to suit your taste.
